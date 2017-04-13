Europa League: Manchester United vs. Anderlecht
Manchester United and Anderlecht played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals Thursday at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium.
United's Marcus Rashford controls the ball ahead of Anderlecht's Serigne Mbodji during a Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Anderlecht and Manchester United at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels, Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Anderlecht's Youri Tielemans, center left, vies for the ball with United's Marcus Rashford during a Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Anderlecht and Manchester United at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels, Thursday, April 13, 2017.
United's Marouane Fellaini fights for the ball with Anderlecht's Sofiane Hanni, right, during a Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Anderlecht and Manchester United at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels, Thursday, April 13, 2017.
United's players celebrate after Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 3rd left, scored the opening goal during a Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Anderlecht and Manchester United at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels, Thursday, April 13, 2017.
United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, right, challenges Anderlecht goalkeeper Ruben Martinez, left, during a Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Anderlecht and Manchester United at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels, Thursday, April 13, 2017.
United's Paul Pogba, right, vies for the ball with Anderlecht's Dennis Appiah during a Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Anderlecht and Manchester United at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels, Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Anderlecht's Alexandru Chipciu vies for the ball with United's Matteo Darmian, center left, during a Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Anderlecht and Manchester United at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels, Thursday, April 13, 2017.
United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores the opening goal past Anderlecht goalkeeper Ruben Martinez during a Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Anderlecht and Manchester United at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels, Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Anderlecht's Frank Acheampong, left, falls in front of United's Jesse Lingard during a Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Anderlecht and Manchester United at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels, Thursday, April 13, 2017.
United's Paul Pogba, left, fights for the ball with Anderlecht's Youri Tielemans during a Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Anderlecht and Manchester United at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels, Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Referee Felix Brych shows a yellow card to United's Michael Carrick during a Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Anderlecht and Manchester United at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels, Thursday, April 13, 2017.
United's Michael Carrick, right, collides with Anderlecht's Frank Acheampong during a Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Anderlecht and Manchester United at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels, Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Anderlecht's Frank Acheampong, left, jumps for the ball with United's Antonio Valencia during a Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Anderlecht and Manchester United at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels, Thursday, April 13, 2017.
United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 2nd right, attempts a shot at goal during a Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Anderlecht and Manchester United at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels, Thursday, April 13, 2017.
United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores the opening goal past Anderlecht goalkeeper Ruben Martinez during a Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Anderlecht and Manchester United at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels, Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Anderlecht's Leander Dendoncker celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Anderlecht and Manchester United at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels, Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Anderlecht's Leander Dendoncker, center right, scores his side's first goal during a Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Anderlecht and Manchester United at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels, Thursday, April 13, 2017.
United's Jesse Lingard, left, vies for the ball with Anderlecht's Ivan Obradovic and Bram Nuytinck, right, during a Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Anderlecht and Manchester United at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels, Thursday, April 13, 2017.
United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Anderlecht and Manchester United at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels, Thursday, April 13, 2017.
United's Marcus Rashford fights for the ball with Anderlecht's Serigne Mbodji, right, during a Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Anderlecht and Manchester United at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels, Thursday, April 13, 2017.
United's Paul Pogba jumps for the ball during a Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Anderlecht and Manchester United at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels, Thursday, April 13, 2017.
United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, right, controls the ball during a Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Anderlecht and Manchester United at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels, Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Anderlecht's Dennis Appiah fights for the ball with United's Marcus Rashford during a Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Anderlecht and Manchester United at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels, Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Anderlecht's Serigne Mbodji, left, goes for the ball with United's Marcus Rashford during a Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Anderlecht and Manchester United at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels, Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Anderlecht's Frank Acheampong, left, runs with the ball away from United's Antonio Valencia during a Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Anderlecht and Manchester United at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels, Thursday, April 13, 2017.
United's Paul Pogba reaches for the ball during a Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Anderlecht and Manchester United at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels, Thursday, April 13, 2017.
United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, center right, vies for the ball with Anderlecht's Massimo Bruno during a Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Anderlecht and Manchester United at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels, Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Anderlecht's Leander Dendoncker, left, celebrates with Youri Tielemans and Lukasz Teodorczyk, right, after scoring his side's first goal during a Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Anderlecht and Manchester United at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels, Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Anderlecht's Leander Dendoncker, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Anderlecht and Manchester United at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels, Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Anderlecht's Serigne Mbodji, kenter right, falls during a clans with United's Marcus Rashford during a Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Anderlecht and Manchester United at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels, Thursday, April 13, 2017.
