FA Cup: Leicester City vs. Derby County
Leicester City faces Derby County in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday at Pride Park Stadium in Derby, England.
Derby's English striker Darren Bent (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Derby County and Leicester City at Pride Park Stadium in Derby, central England on January 27, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images
Derby County's Darren Bent, left, and Leicester City's Robert Huth battle for the ball during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Leicester City and Derby County at Pride Park, Derby, England, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
Leicester City's English striker Jamie Vardy (3L) reacts after Derby's English striker Darren Bent (2R) scores an own goal during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Derby County and Leicester City at Pride Park Stadium in Derby, central England on January 27, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
Derby's English striker Darren Bent (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Derby County and Leicester City at Pride Park Stadium in Derby, central England on January 27, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri looks on during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Leicester City and Derby County at Pride Park, Derby, England, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
Derby's English manager Steve McClaren reacts after Derby scored during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Derby County and Leicester City at Pride Park Stadium in Derby, central England on January 27, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images
Leicester City's Demarai Gray, centre, gestures after Leicester had a shot saved during the FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Derby County and Leicester City at Pride Park, in Derby, England, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel looks dejected after Derby scored during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Leicester City and Derby County at Pride Park, Derby, England, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Derby County's Will Hughes, center, takes on Leicester City's Ben Chillwell, right, and Danny Drinkwater during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Leicester City and Derby County at Pride Park, Derby, England, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
Leicester City's English striker Jamie Vardy warms up before the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Derby County and Leicester City at Pride Park Stadium in Derby, central England on January 27, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images
Derby County's Darren Bent celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Leicester City and Derby County at Pride Park, Derby, England, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
Leicester City's English striker Jamie Vardy (3R) celebrates with teammates after Derby scored an own goal during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Derby County and Leicester City at Pride Park Stadium in Derby, central England on January 27, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images
Leicester City's English striker Jamie Vardy (4R), Leicester City's English-born Jamaican defender Wes Morgan (3R), Leicester City's German defender Robert Huth (2R) and Leicester City's Japanese striker Shinji Okazaki (R) react after Derby scored an own goal during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Derby County and Leicester City at Pride Park Stadium in Derby, central England on January 27, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
Derby's English striker Darren Bent (L) celebrates with Derby's English midfielder Tom Ince after scoring during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Derby County and Leicester City at Pride Park Stadium in Derby, central England on January 27, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images
Leicester City's English defender Danny Simpson controls the ball during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Derby County and Leicester City at Pride Park Stadium in Derby, central England on January 27, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.