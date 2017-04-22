Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 52° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    SoccerSports

    FA Cup semifinal: Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur

    Updated
    By

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    Chelsea faces Tottenham Hotspur in the semifinals of the 2017 FA Cup on Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

    Chelsea's Eden Hazard,2nd left, celebrates after scoring his
    (Credit: AP / Tim Ireland)

    Chelsea's Eden Hazard,2nd left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

    Chelsea's French midfielder N'Golo Kante (L), Tottenham Hotspur's
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Chelsea's French midfielder N'Golo Kante (L), Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Dele Alli (C) and Chelsea's Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta vie during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

    Chelsea's French midfielder N'Golo Kante (L) vies with
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Chelsea's French midfielder N'Golo Kante (L) vies with Tottenham Hotspur's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Chelsea's Eden Hazard vies for the ball with
    (Credit: AP / Tim Ireland)

    Chelsea's Eden Hazard vies for the ball with Tottenham's Victor Wanyama, center right,during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

    Chelsea's Eden Hazard, right, celebrates after scoring his
    (Credit: AP / Tim Ireland)

    Chelsea's Eden Hazard, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

    Chelsea's Nathan Ake, left, competes for the ball
    (Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth)

    Chelsea's Nathan Ake, left, competes for the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

    Chelsea's Brazilian defender David Luiz (C) reacts during
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS)

    Chelsea's Brazilian defender David Luiz (C) reacts during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

    Tottenham Hotspurs fans cheer during the FA Cup
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS)

    Tottenham Hotspurs fans cheer during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (R) vies
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS)

    Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (R) vies with Chelsea's Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

    Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi, right, competes for the ball
    (Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth)

    Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi, right, competes for the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld, left, during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

    Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Dele Alli (C) scores
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS)

    Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Dele Alli (C) scores past Chelsea's Brazilian defender David Luiz (L) during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

    Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld (R) is
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS)

    Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld (R) is given a yellow card by referee Martin Atkinson during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

    Chelsea's Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas (L) vies with
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS)

    Chelsea's Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas (L) vies with Tottenham Hotspur's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Dele Alli (C) celebrates
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS)

    Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Dele Alli (C) celebrates scoring the team's second goal with Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld (L) and Tottenham Hotspur's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen (R) during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

    Chelsea players Pedro and Willian of Chelsea celebrate
    (Credit: EPA / DOMENIC AQUILINA)

    Chelsea players Pedro and Willian of Chelsea celebrate scoring the first goal during the English FA Cup semi final match between Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspurs at Wembley Stadium, London, Britain on 22 April 2017.

    Referee Mark Atkinson awards Chelsea a penalty kick
    (Credit: EPA / ANDY RAIN)

    Referee Mark Atkinson awards Chelsea a penalty kick during the FA Cup semi final match Chelsea vs Tottenham at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, 22 April 2017.

    Tottenham Hotspur's French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris fails to
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS)

    Tottenham Hotspur's French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris fails to stop a free kick by Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian to make it 1-0 during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

    Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Dele Alli celebrates scoring
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS)

    Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Dele Alli celebrates scoring the team's second goal during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

    Referee Martin Atkinson (R) awards a penalty after
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS)

    Referee Martin Atkinson (R) awards a penalty after Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-Min (C) tackle during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

    Tottenham's Heung-Min Son (L) argues with referee Mark
    (Credit: EPA / ANDY RAIN)

    Tottenham's Heung-Min Son (L) argues with referee Mark Atkinson after he award Chelsea a penalty kick during the FA Cup semi final match Chelsea vs Tottenham at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, 22 April 2017.

    Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian celebrates his goal during
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian celebrates his goal during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

    Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli, center, celebrates scoring his
    (Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth)

    Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli, center, celebrates scoring his side's second goal with Son Heung-min, left, and Jan Vertonghen during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

    Chelsea's Willian celebrates after scoring his side's second
    (Credit: AP / Tim Ireland)

    Chelsea's Willian celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

    Chelsea's Italian head coach Antonio Conte reacts during
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Chelsea's Italian head coach Antonio Conte reacts during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

    Totthenham Harry Kane (C) scores the equalizer during
    (Credit: EPA / FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA)

    Totthenham Harry Kane (C) scores the equalizer during the English FA Cup semi final match between Chelsea and Tottenham at Wembley stadium in London, Britain, 22 April 2017.

    Tottenham Spurs fan celebrates after his team scores
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS)

    Tottenham Spurs fan celebrates after his team scores during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

    Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi, right, competes for the ball
    (Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth)

    Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi, right, competes for the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld, left, and Mousa Dembele during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

    Tottenham's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's
    (Credit: AP / Tim Ireland)

    Tottenham's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

    Chelsea's Willian, right, celebrates scoring his side's first
    (Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth)

    Chelsea's Willian, right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal from a freekick with Michy Batshuayi, left, and David Luiz during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

    Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian celebrates with teammates after
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian celebrates with teammates after scoring during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

    Chelsea supporters cheer ahead of the English FA
    (Credit: EPA / FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA)

    Chelsea supporters cheer ahead of the English FA cup semi final match between Chelsea and Tottenham at Wembley stadium in London, Britain, 22 April 2017.

    Chelsea's David Luiz, right, competes for the ball
    (Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth)

    Chelsea's David Luiz, right, competes for the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

    Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, fourth left, celebrates scoring
    (Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth)

    Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, fourth left, celebrates scoring his side's first goal with his teammates during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

    Chelsea's Willian, right, celebrates scoring his side's first
    (Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth)

    Chelsea's Willian, right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal from a freekick with David Luiz during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

    Chelsea's Willian scores his side's first goal from
    (Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth)

    Chelsea's Willian scores his side's first goal from a freekick during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

    Tottenham's Harry Kane, center, celebrates after scoring his
    (Credit: AP / Tim Ireland)

    Tottenham's Harry Kane, center, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

    Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian (L) scores from a
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS)

    Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian (L) scores from a free kick during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

    Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian (2L) celebrates after scoring
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian (2L) celebrates after scoring during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

    Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian (R) scores from a
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian (R) scores from a free kick during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ian KINGTON / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images

    Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, right, scores his side's
    (Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth)

    Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, right, scores his side's first goal during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

    Chelsea's Pedro, right, competes for the ball with
    (Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth)

    Chelsea's Pedro, right, competes for the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

    Tottenham's injured goalkeeper Michel Vorm greets a supporter
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS)

    Tottenham's injured goalkeeper Michel Vorm greets a supporter before the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

    Supporters arrive at Wembley to watch the FA
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS)

    Supporters arrive at Wembley to watch the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

    Supporters arrive at Wembley to watch the FA
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS)

    Supporters arrive at Wembley to watch the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

    Supporters arrive at Wembley to watch the FA
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS)

    Supporters arrive at Wembley to watch the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017. /

    Supporters arrive at Wembley to watch the FA
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS)

    Supporters arrive at Wembley to watch the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

    Supporters arrive at Wembley to watch the FA
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS)

    Supporters arrive at Wembley to watch the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

    Supporters arrive at Wembley to watch the FA
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS)

    Supporters arrive at Wembley to watch the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

    Supporters arrive at Wembley to watch the FA
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS)

    Supporters arrive at Wembley to watch the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.