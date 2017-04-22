FA Cup semifinal: Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea faces Tottenham Hotspur in the semifinals of the 2017 FA Cup on Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

(Credit: AP / Tim Ireland) (Credit: AP / Tim Ireland) Chelsea's Eden Hazard,2nd left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON) Chelsea's French midfielder N'Golo Kante (L), Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Dele Alli (C) and Chelsea's Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta vie during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON) Chelsea's French midfielder N'Golo Kante (L) vies with Tottenham Hotspur's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Tim Ireland) (Credit: AP / Tim Ireland) Chelsea's Eden Hazard vies for the ball with Tottenham's Victor Wanyama, center right,during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Tim Ireland) (Credit: AP / Tim Ireland) Chelsea's Eden Hazard, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth) Chelsea's Nathan Ake, left, competes for the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Chelsea's Brazilian defender David Luiz (C) reacts during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Tottenham Hotspurs fans cheer during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (R) vies with Chelsea's Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth) Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi, right, competes for the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld, left, during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Dele Alli (C) scores past Chelsea's Brazilian defender David Luiz (L) during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld (R) is given a yellow card by referee Martin Atkinson during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Chelsea's Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas (L) vies with Tottenham Hotspur's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Dele Alli (C) celebrates scoring the team's second goal with Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld (L) and Tottenham Hotspur's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen (R) during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

(Credit: EPA / DOMENIC AQUILINA) (Credit: EPA / DOMENIC AQUILINA) Chelsea players Pedro and Willian of Chelsea celebrate scoring the first goal during the English FA Cup semi final match between Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspurs at Wembley Stadium, London, Britain on 22 April 2017.

(Credit: EPA / ANDY RAIN) (Credit: EPA / ANDY RAIN) Referee Mark Atkinson awards Chelsea a penalty kick during the FA Cup semi final match Chelsea vs Tottenham at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, 22 April 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Tottenham Hotspur's French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris fails to stop a free kick by Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian to make it 1-0 during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Dele Alli celebrates scoring the team's second goal during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Referee Martin Atkinson (R) awards a penalty after Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-Min (C) tackle during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

(Credit: EPA / ANDY RAIN) (Credit: EPA / ANDY RAIN) Tottenham's Heung-Min Son (L) argues with referee Mark Atkinson after he award Chelsea a penalty kick during the FA Cup semi final match Chelsea vs Tottenham at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, 22 April 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON) Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian celebrates his goal during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth) Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli, center, celebrates scoring his side's second goal with Son Heung-min, left, and Jan Vertonghen during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Tim Ireland) (Credit: AP / Tim Ireland) Chelsea's Willian celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON) Chelsea's Italian head coach Antonio Conte reacts during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

(Credit: EPA / FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA) (Credit: EPA / FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA) Totthenham Harry Kane (C) scores the equalizer during the English FA Cup semi final match between Chelsea and Tottenham at Wembley stadium in London, Britain, 22 April 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Tottenham Spurs fan celebrates after his team scores during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth) Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi, right, competes for the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld, left, and Mousa Dembele during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Tim Ireland) (Credit: AP / Tim Ireland) Tottenham's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth) Chelsea's Willian, right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal from a freekick with Michy Batshuayi, left, and David Luiz during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON) Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian celebrates with teammates after scoring during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

(Credit: EPA / FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA) (Credit: EPA / FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA) Chelsea supporters cheer ahead of the English FA cup semi final match between Chelsea and Tottenham at Wembley stadium in London, Britain, 22 April 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth) Chelsea's David Luiz, right, competes for the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth) Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, fourth left, celebrates scoring his side's first goal with his teammates during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth) Chelsea's Willian, right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal from a freekick with David Luiz during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth) Chelsea's Willian scores his side's first goal from a freekick during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Tim Ireland) (Credit: AP / Tim Ireland) Tottenham's Harry Kane, center, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian (L) scores from a free kick during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON) Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian (2L) celebrates after scoring during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON) Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian (R) scores from a free kick during the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ian KINGTON / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth) Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, right, scores his side's first goal during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth) Chelsea's Pedro, right, competes for the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Tottenham's injured goalkeeper Michel Vorm greets a supporter before the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Supporters arrive at Wembley to watch the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Supporters arrive at Wembley to watch the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Supporters arrive at Wembley to watch the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017. /

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Supporters arrive at Wembley to watch the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Supporters arrive at Wembley to watch the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Supporters arrive at Wembley to watch the FA Cup semi-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on April 22, 2017.