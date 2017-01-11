Copa del Rey: FC Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao
FC Barcelona defeated Athletic Bilbao, 3-1 in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal on Wednesday at Camp Nou in Barcelona. Barcelona advanced on aggregate, 4-3.
Barcelona's Brazilian forward Neymar celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club de Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) vies with Athletic Bilbao's goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club de Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
Barcelona's Brazilian forward Neymar scores a goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club de Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
epa05711728 The referee gives a yellow card to FC Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti (L) during their King's Cup round of 16 second leg match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 11 January 2017. EPA/Alejandro Garcia
epa05711725 Athletic Bilbao's defender Xabier Etxeita (C) racts after getting hurt during the King's Cup round of 16 second leg match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 11 January 2017. EPA/Quique Garcia
FC Barcelona's Neymar, center, celebrates after scoring a penalty during a Copa del Rey, 16 round, second leg, between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
epa05711726 FC Barcelona's midfielder Andres Iniesta (R) fights for the ball with Athletic Bilbao's defender Mikel San Jose during their King's Cup round of 16 second leg match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 11 January 2017. EPA/Alejandro Garcia
epa05711664 FC Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique smiles on the bench during the King's Cup round of 16 second leg match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 11 January 2017. EPA/Alejandro Garcia
ADVERTISEMENT
epa05711711 FC Barcelona's Argentinian striker Leo Messi (C) fights for the ball with Athletic Bilbao's defenders during their King's Cup round of 16 second leg match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 11 January 2017. EPA/Quique Garcia
epa05711687 FC Barcelona's midfielder Sergio Busquets (L) fights for the ball with Athletic Bilbao's defender Mikel San Jose (R) during their King's Cup round of 16 second leg match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 11 January 2017. EPA/Alejandro Garcia
Barcelona's midfielder Sergi Roberto (L) vies with Athletic Bilbao's defender Mikel Balenciaga (R) during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club de Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
epa05711676 FC Barcelona's midfielder Sergio Busquets (L) fights for the ball with Athletic Bilbao's Javier Eraso during their King's Cup round of 16 second leg match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 11 January 2017. EPA/Alberto Estevez
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, duels for the ball against Athletic Bilbao's Mikel San Jose during Copa del Rey, 16 round, second leg, between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
ADVERTISEMENT
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, duels for the ball against Athletic Bilbao's Benat Etxebarria, left, during Copa del Rey, 16 round, second leg, between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club de Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
epa05711670 FC Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique (R) and his assitant Juan Carlos Unzue at the bench during the King's Cup round of 16 second leg match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 11 January 2017. EPA/Alejandro Garcia
epa05711712 FC Barcelona's Brazilian striker Neymar Da Silva jubilates the first goal of his team against Athletic Bilbao scored by Luis Suarez during their King's Cup round of 16 second leg match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 11 January 2017. EPA/Quique Garcia
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) vies with Athletic Bilbao's midfielder Benat Etxebarria Urkiaga (R) during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club de Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (R) vies with Athletic Bilbao's defender Mikel San Jose (C) and Athletic Bilbao's defender Mikel Balenciaga (L) during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club de Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club de Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) vies with Athletic Bilbao's midfielder Benat Etxebarria Urkiaga (R) during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club de Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
epa05711659 FC Barcelona's Uruguayan striker Luis Alberto Suarez (up) fights for the ball with Athletic Bilbao's midfielder Mikel San Jose Dominguez during their King's Cup round of 16 second leg mathc at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 11 January 2017. EPA/Alejandro Garcia
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (R) vies with Athletic Bilbao's defender Mikel San Jose (C) and Athletic Bilbao's defender Mikel Balenciaga (L) during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club de Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez, left, scores a goal disallowed by the referee during Copa del Rey, 16 round, second leg, between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
epa05711671 FC Barcelona's Argentinian striker Leo Messi (R) fights for the ball with Athletic Bilbao's Mikel San Jose during their King's Cup round of 16 second leg match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 11 January 2017. EPA/Alejandro Garcia
Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club de Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club de Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
epa05711688 FC Barcelona's Argentinian striker Leo Messi (R) fights for the ball with Athletic Bilbao's San Jose during their King's Cup round of 16 second leg match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 11 January 2017. EPA/Alejandro Garcia
ADVERTISEMENT
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, centre, falls after being tackled during Copa del Rey, 16 round, second leg, between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez, center, reacts after the referee disallowed a goal during the Copa del Rey, 16 round, second leg, between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, duels for the ball against Athletic Bilbao's Aymeric Laporte during Copa del Rey, 16 round, second leg, between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
epa05711705 FC Barcelona's Brazilian striker Neymar Da Silva (R) fights for the ball with Athletic Bilbao's defender Xabier Etxeite during their King's Cup round of 16 second leg match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 11 January 2017. EPA/Quique Garcia
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi covers his face after missing an opportunity during a Copa del Rey, 16 round, second leg, between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
ADVERTISEMENT
FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring during a Copa del Rey, 16 round, second leg, between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
epa05711713 FC Barcelona's Uruguayan striker Luis Alberto Suarez jubilates his 1-0 goal against Athletic Bilbao with his teammate defender Sergi Roberto during their King's Cup round of 16 second leg match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 11 January 2017. EPA/Alejandro Garcia
epa05711706 FC Barcelona's Brazilian striker Neymar Da Silva (R) falls in front of Athletic Bilbao's defender Xabier Etxeite during their King's Cup round of 16 second leg match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 11 January 2017. EPA/Quique Garcia
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.