Copa del Rey: FC Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE) Barcelona's Brazilian forward Neymar celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club de Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE) Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) vies with Athletic Bilbao's goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club de Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE) Barcelona's Brazilian forward Neymar scores a goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club de Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: EPA / Alejandro Garcia) (Credit: EPA / Alejandro Garcia) epa05711728 The referee gives a yellow card to FC Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti (L) during their King's Cup round of 16 second leg match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 11 January 2017. EPA/Alejandro Garcia

(Credit: EPA / Quique Garcia) (Credit: EPA / Quique Garcia) epa05711725 Athletic Bilbao's defender Xabier Etxeita (C) racts after getting hurt during the King's Cup round of 16 second leg match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 11 January 2017. EPA/Quique Garcia

(Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) FC Barcelona's Neymar, center, celebrates after scoring a penalty during a Copa del Rey, 16 round, second leg, between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

(Credit: EPA / Alejandro Garcia) (Credit: EPA / Alejandro Garcia) epa05711726 FC Barcelona's midfielder Andres Iniesta (R) fights for the ball with Athletic Bilbao's defender Mikel San Jose during their King's Cup round of 16 second leg match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 11 January 2017. EPA/Alejandro Garcia

(Credit: EPA / Alejandro Garcia) (Credit: EPA / Alejandro Garcia) epa05711664 FC Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique smiles on the bench during the King's Cup round of 16 second leg match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 11 January 2017. EPA/Alejandro Garcia

(Credit: EPA / Quique Garcia) (Credit: EPA / Quique Garcia) epa05711711 FC Barcelona's Argentinian striker Leo Messi (C) fights for the ball with Athletic Bilbao's defenders during their King's Cup round of 16 second leg match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 11 January 2017. EPA/Quique Garcia

(Credit: EPA / Alejandro Garcia) (Credit: EPA / Alejandro Garcia) epa05711687 FC Barcelona's midfielder Sergio Busquets (L) fights for the ball with Athletic Bilbao's defender Mikel San Jose (R) during their King's Cup round of 16 second leg match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 11 January 2017. EPA/Alejandro Garcia

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE) Barcelona's midfielder Sergi Roberto (L) vies with Athletic Bilbao's defender Mikel Balenciaga (R) during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club de Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: EPA / Alberto Estevez) (Credit: EPA / Alberto Estevez) epa05711676 FC Barcelona's midfielder Sergio Busquets (L) fights for the ball with Athletic Bilbao's Javier Eraso during their King's Cup round of 16 second leg match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 11 January 2017. EPA/Alberto Estevez

(Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, duels for the ball against Athletic Bilbao's Mikel San Jose during Copa del Rey, 16 round, second leg, between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

(Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, duels for the ball against Athletic Bilbao's Benat Etxebarria, left, during Copa del Rey, 16 round, second leg, between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE) Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club de Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: EPA / Alejandro Garcia) (Credit: EPA / Alejandro Garcia) epa05711670 FC Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique (R) and his assitant Juan Carlos Unzue at the bench during the King's Cup round of 16 second leg match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 11 January 2017. EPA/Alejandro Garcia

(Credit: EPA / Quique Garcia) (Credit: EPA / Quique Garcia) epa05711712 FC Barcelona's Brazilian striker Neymar Da Silva jubilates the first goal of his team against Athletic Bilbao scored by Luis Suarez during their King's Cup round of 16 second leg match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 11 January 2017. EPA/Quique Garcia

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE) Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) vies with Athletic Bilbao's midfielder Benat Etxebarria Urkiaga (R) during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club de Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE) Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (R) vies with Athletic Bilbao's defender Mikel San Jose (C) and Athletic Bilbao's defender Mikel Balenciaga (L) during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club de Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE) Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club de Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE) Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) vies with Athletic Bilbao's midfielder Benat Etxebarria Urkiaga (R) during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club de Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: EPA / Alejandro Garcia) (Credit: EPA / Alejandro Garcia) epa05711659 FC Barcelona's Uruguayan striker Luis Alberto Suarez (up) fights for the ball with Athletic Bilbao's midfielder Mikel San Jose Dominguez during their King's Cup round of 16 second leg mathc at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 11 January 2017. EPA/Alejandro Garcia

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE) Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (R) vies with Athletic Bilbao's defender Mikel San Jose (C) and Athletic Bilbao's defender Mikel Balenciaga (L) during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club de Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez, left, scores a goal disallowed by the referee during Copa del Rey, 16 round, second leg, between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

(Credit: EPA / Alejandro Garcia) (Credit: EPA / Alejandro Garcia) epa05711671 FC Barcelona's Argentinian striker Leo Messi (R) fights for the ball with Athletic Bilbao's Mikel San Jose during their King's Cup round of 16 second leg match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 11 January 2017. EPA/Alejandro Garcia

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE) Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club de Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE) Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club de Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: EPA / Alejandro Garcia) (Credit: EPA / Alejandro Garcia) epa05711688 FC Barcelona's Argentinian striker Leo Messi (R) fights for the ball with Athletic Bilbao's San Jose during their King's Cup round of 16 second leg match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 11 January 2017. EPA/Alejandro Garcia

(Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, centre, falls after being tackled during Copa del Rey, 16 round, second leg, between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

(Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez, center, reacts after the referee disallowed a goal during the Copa del Rey, 16 round, second leg, between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

(Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, duels for the ball against Athletic Bilbao's Aymeric Laporte during Copa del Rey, 16 round, second leg, between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

(Credit: EPA / Quique Garcia) (Credit: EPA / Quique Garcia) epa05711705 FC Barcelona's Brazilian striker Neymar Da Silva (R) fights for the ball with Athletic Bilbao's defender Xabier Etxeite during their King's Cup round of 16 second leg match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 11 January 2017. EPA/Quique Garcia

(Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi covers his face after missing an opportunity during a Copa del Rey, 16 round, second leg, between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

(Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez) FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring during a Copa del Rey, 16 round, second leg, between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

(Credit: EPA / Alejandro Garcia) (Credit: EPA / Alejandro Garcia) epa05711713 FC Barcelona's Uruguayan striker Luis Alberto Suarez jubilates his 1-0 goal against Athletic Bilbao with his teammate defender Sergi Roberto during their King's Cup round of 16 second leg match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 11 January 2017. EPA/Alejandro Garcia