Copa del Rey: FC Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao

(Credit: EPA / LUIS TEJIDO) (Credit: EPA / LUIS TEJIDO) epa05700338 Athletic Bilbao´s forward Aritz Aduriz scores against FC Barcelona´s goalkeeper Ter Stegen (c) during their round of 16th of the King's Cup first leg match played at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain on 05 January 2017. EPA/LUIS TEJIDO

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) Athletic Bilbao's forward Inaki Williams Arthur (L) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 first leg football match Athletic Club Bilbao VS FC Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on January 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ANDER GILLENEAANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AP / Alvaro Barrientos) (Credit: AP / Alvaro Barrientos) FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez, reacts after Athletic Bilbao score a goal, during the Spanish Copa del Rey, 16 round, first leg soccer match, between Athletic Bilbao and FC Barcelona, at San Mames stadium, in Bilbao, northern Spain, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

(Credit: EPA / LUIS TEJIDO) (Credit: EPA / LUIS TEJIDO) epa05700310 Athletic Bilbao´s forward Inaki Williams scores against FC Barcelona during their round of 16th of the King's Cup first leg match played at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain on 05 January 2017. EPA/LUIS TEJIDO

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) Athletic Bilbao's goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz fails to stop a shoot of Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 first leg football match Athletic Club Bilbao VS FC Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on January 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ANDER GILLENEAANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: EPA / MIGUEL TONA) (Credit: EPA / MIGUEL TONA) epa05700281 FC Barcelona´s croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic (L) controls the ball with the opposition of Athletic Bilbao´s defender Mikel Balenziaga (R) during their round of 16th of the King's Cup first leg match played at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain on 05 January 2017. EPA/MIGUEL TONA

(Credit: AP / Alvaro Barrientos) (Credit: AP / Alvaro Barrientos) FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez, looks at Athletic Bilbao players after a goal was scored by their team, during the Spanish Copa del Rey, 16 round, first leg soccer match, between Athletic Bilbao and FC Barcelona, at San Mames stadium, in Bilbao, northern Spain, Thursday, Jan.5, 2017. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

(Credit: EPA / MIGUEL TONA) (Credit: EPA / MIGUEL TONA) epa05700306 FC Barcelona´s defender Gerard Pique (R) controls the ball against Athletic Bilbao during their round of 16th of the King's Cup first leg match played at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain on 05 January 2017. EPA/MIGUEL TONA

(Credit: AP / Alvaro Barrientos) (Credit: AP / Alvaro Barrientos) FC Barcelona's Neymar Jr., left, duels for the ball with Athletic Bilbao's Ander Iturraspe during the Spanish Copa del Rey, 16 round, first leg soccer match, between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao, at San Mames stadium, in Bilbao, northern Spain, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) and teammate Brazilian forward Neymar da Silva Santos Junior speak during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 first leg football match Athletic Club Bilbao vs FC Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on January 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ANDER GILLENEAANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) Barcelona's Brazilian forward Neymar kicks the ball during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 first leg football match Athletic Club Bilbao VS FC Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on January 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ANDER GILLENEAANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) vies with Athletic Bilbao's defender Mikel San Jose during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 first leg football match Athletic Club Bilbao VS FC Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on January 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ANDER GILLENEAANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) Barcelona's defender Gerard Pique falls after a collision with the Athletic's goalkeeper during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 first leg football match Athletic Club Bilbao VS FC Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on January 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ANDER GILLENEAANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi(R) is congratulated by teammate Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez (L) after scoring his team's first goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 first leg football match Athletic Club Bilbao VS FC Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on January 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ANDER GILLENEAANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: EPA / MIGUEL TONA) (Credit: EPA / MIGUEL TONA) epa05700308 FC Barcelona´s argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) controls the ball with the opposition of Athletic Bilbao´s defender Mikel San Jose (R) during their round of 16th of the King's Cup first leg match played at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain on 05 January 2017. EPA/MIGUEL TONA

(Credit: EPA / LUIS TEJIDO) (Credit: EPA / LUIS TEJIDO) epa05700309 Athletic Bilbao´s forward Inaki Williams (2ndL) celebrates after scoring against FC Barcelona during their round of 16th of the King's Cup first leg match played at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain on 05 January 2017. EPA/LUIS TEJIDO

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) Athletic Bilbao's players celebrate after Athletic Bilbao's forward Aritz Aduriz scored his team's first goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 first leg football match Athletic Club Bilbao VS FC Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on January 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ANDER GILLENEAANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: EPA / LUIS TEJIDO) (Credit: EPA / LUIS TEJIDO) epa05700282 Athletic Bilbao´s defender Enric Saborit (L) fights for the ball with FC Barcelona´s Sergi Roberto (R), during their round of 16th of the King's Cup first leg match played at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain on 05 January 2017. EPA/LUIS TEJIDO

(Credit: AP / Alvaro Barrientos) (Credit: AP / Alvaro Barrientos) FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, centre, is congratulated after scoring a goal, during the Spanish Copa del Rey, 16 round, first leg soccer match, between Athletic Bilbao and FC Barcelona and, at San Mames stadium, in Bilbao, northern Spain, Thursday, Jan.5, 2017. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

(Credit: AP / Alvaro Barrientos) (Credit: AP / Alvaro Barrientos) Athletic Bilbao's goalkeeper Gorka Iraizos, celebrates his side scoring their second goal, during the Spanish Copa del Rey, 16 round, first leg soccer match, between Athletic Bilbao and FC Barcelona, at San Mames stadium, in Bilbao, northern Spain, Thursday, Jan.5, 2017. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) Barcelona's players celebrate after Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (C) scored his team's first goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 first leg football match Athletic Club Bilbao VS FC Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on January 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ANDER GILLENEAANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) Barcelona's players celebrate after Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (3rdL) scored his team's first goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 first leg football match Athletic Club Bilbao VS FC Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on January 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ANDER GILLENEAANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) and teammate Brazilian forward Neymar da Silva Santos Junior stand past a corner flag during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 first leg football match Athletic Club Bilbao VS FC Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on January 5, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Alvaro Barrientos) (Credit: AP / Alvaro Barrientos) FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez, jumps over Athletic Bilbao's goalkeeper Gorka Iraizos, during the Spanish Copa del Rey, 16 round, first leg soccer match, between Athletic Bilbao and FC Barcelona, at San Mames stadium, in Bilbao, northern Spain, Thursday, Jan.5, 2017. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

(Credit: EPA / LUIS TEJIDO) (Credit: EPA / LUIS TEJIDO) epa05700283 Athletic Bilbao´s forward Inaki Williams (L) controls the ball with opposition of FC Barcelona´s midfielder Andres Iniesta (R), during their round of 16th of the King's Cup first leg match played at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain on 05 January 2017. EPA/LUIS TEJIDO

(Credit: EPA / MIGUEL TONA) (Credit: EPA / MIGUEL TONA) epa05700280 FC Barcelona´s midfielder Sergio Busquets (L) controls the ball with the opposition of Athletic Bilbao´s forward Inaki Williams (R) during their round of 16th of the King's Cup first leg match played at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain on 05 January 2017. EPA/MIGUEL TONA

(Credit: AP / Alvaro Barrientos) (Credit: AP / Alvaro Barrientos) FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi walks after Athletic Bilbao scored during the Spanish Copa del Rey, 16 round, first leg soccer match, between Athletic Bilbao and FC Barcelona and, at San Mames stadium, in Bilbao, northern Spain, Thursday, Jan.5, 2017. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique gestures on the sideline during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 first leg football match Athletic Club Bilbao VS FC Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on January 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ANDER GILLENEAANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) Athletic Bilbao's goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz (L) falls with Barcelona's defender Gerard Pique (R) during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 first leg football match Athletic Club Bilbao VS FC Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on January 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ANDER GILLENEAANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (C) vies with Athletic Bilbao's defender Mikel San Jose during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 first leg football match Athletic Club Bilbao VS FC Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on January 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ANDER GILLENEAANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) Athletic Bilbao's forward Eneko Boveda (L) vies with Barcelona's Brazilian forward Neymar during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 first leg football match Athletic Club Bilbao VS FC Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on January 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ANDER GILLENEAANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) Barcelona's midfielder Sergio Busquets (C) vies with Athletic Bilbao's forward Inaki Williams Arthur during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 first leg football match Athletic Club Bilbao VS FC Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on January 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ANDER GILLENEAANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AP / Alvaro Barrientos) (Credit: AP / Alvaro Barrientos) Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams celebrates scoring a goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey, 16 round, first leg soccer match, between Athletic Bilbao and FC Barcelona, at San Mames stadium, in Bilbao, northern Spain, Thursday, Jan.5, 2017. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi stands past a corner flag during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 first leg football match Athletic Club Bilbao VS FC Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on January 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ANDER GILLENEAANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) Barcelona's Brazilian forward Neymar (R) vies with Athletic Bilbao's midfielder Ander Iturraspe (L) during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 first leg football match Athletic Club Bilbao VS FC Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on January 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ANDER GILLENEAANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDER GILLENEA) Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez gestures during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 first leg football match Athletic Club Bilbao VS FC Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on January 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ANDER GILLENEAANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AP / Alvaro Barrientos) (Credit: AP / Alvaro Barrientos) Athletic Bilbao's Mikel San Jose, celebrates scoring a goal past Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, bottom left, during the Spanish Copa del Rey, 16 round, first leg soccer match, between Athletic Bilbao and FC Barcelona, at San Mames stadium, in Bilbao, northern Spain, Thursday, Jan.5, 2017. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

(Credit: AP / Alvaro Barrientos) (Credit: AP / Alvaro Barrientos) FC Barcelona's Gerard Pique, right, heads the ball beside Athletic Bilbao's Xabier Etxeita during the Spanish Copa del Rey, 16 round, first leg soccer match, between FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao, at San Mames stadium, in Bilbao, northern Spain, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)