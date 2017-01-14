FC Barcelona vs. Las Palmas
Lionel Mesi and FC Barcelona host Las Palmas in a La Liga match on Saturday at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez hugs teammates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs UD Las Palmas at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez, right, celebrates with his teammate Lionel Messi, left, after scoring a goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Las Palmas at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez (L) vies with Las Palmas' defender David Garcia (R) during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs UD Las Palmas at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez, right, celebrates after scoring during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Las Palmas at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez (C) celebrates with Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs UD Las Palmas at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez (C) celebrates with Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) and Barcelona's Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes (R) after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs UD Las Palmas at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Las Palmas at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez, right, celebrates after scoring with his teammate Lionel Messi during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Las Palmas at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
ADVERTISEMENT
Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs UD Las Palmas at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez, left, celebrates after scoring during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Las Palmas at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates with Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs UD Las Palmas at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 14, 2017.
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi vies with Las Palmas' forward Pedro Tanausu 'Tana' (R) during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs UD Las Palmas at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates with Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs UD Las Palmas at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.