    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates with Barcelona's (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates with Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs UD Las Palmas at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 14, 2017.

    FC Barcelona vs. Las Palmas

    Updated

    Lionel Mesi and FC Barcelona host Las Palmas in a La Liga match on Saturday at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez hugs teammates after
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez hugs teammates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs UD Las Palmas at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

    FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez, right, celebrates with his
    (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez, right, celebrates with his teammate Lionel Messi, left, after scoring a goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Las Palmas at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez (L) vies with
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez (L) vies with Las Palmas' defender David Garcia (R) during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs UD Las Palmas at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

    FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez, right, celebrates after scoring
    (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez, right, celebrates after scoring during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Las Palmas at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez (C) celebrates with
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez (C) celebrates with Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs UD Las Palmas at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez (C) celebrates with
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez (C) celebrates with Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) and Barcelona's Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes (R) after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs UD Las Palmas at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

    FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring during
    (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Las Palmas at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

    FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez, right, celebrates after scoring
    (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez, right, celebrates after scoring with his teammate Lionel Messi during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Las Palmas at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez after scoring a
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs UD Las Palmas at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

    FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez, left, celebrates after scoring
    (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez, left, celebrates after scoring during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Las Palmas at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates with Barcelona's
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates with Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs UD Las Palmas at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 14, 2017.

    Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi vies with Las
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi vies with Las Palmas' forward Pedro Tanausu 'Tana' (R) during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs UD Las Palmas at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates with Barcelona's
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates with Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs UD Las Palmas at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

