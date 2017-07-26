Subscribe
    SoccerSports

    International Champions Cup: Barcelona vs. Manchester United

    Updated

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    FC Barcelona defeated Manchester United, 1-0, in a International Champions Cup match on Wednesday at FedEx Field, in Landover, Maryland.

    Lionel Messi (R) of Barcelona controls the ball
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI)

    Lionel Messi (R) of Barcelona controls the ball during their International Champions Cup (ICC) football match against Manchester United on July 26, 2017 at the FedExField, in Landover, Maryland.

    Fans take photos of Neymar from Barcelona before
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI)

    Fans take photos of Neymar from Barcelona before he kicks the ball during their International Champions Cup (ICC) football match against Manchester United on July 26, 2017 at the FedExField, in Landover, Maryland.

    Neymar of Barcelona pauses during a break in
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI)

    Neymar of Barcelona pauses during a break in action against Manchester United during their International Champions Cup (ICC) football match on July 26, 2017 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

    Lionel Messi #10 of Barcelona looks on against
    (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith)

    Lionel Messi #10 of Barcelona looks on against Manchester United in the first half during the International Champions Cup match at FedExField on July 26, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

    Barcelona poses for team photo before playing against
    (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith)

    Barcelona poses for team photo before playing against Manchester United during the International Champions Cup match at FedExField on July 26, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

    Jesse Lingard of Manchester United (R) vies for
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / NICHOLAS KAMM)

    Jesse Lingard of Manchester United (R) vies for the ball with Javier Mascherano of Barcelona (L) during their International Champions Cup (ICC) football match on July 26, 2017 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

    Barcelona's Neymar, left, tangles up with Manchester United's
    (Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky)

    Barcelona's Neymar, left, tangles up with Manchester United's Antonio Valencia as he dribbles the ball during the first half of an International Champions Cup soccer match, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Landover, Md.

    Barcelona's Neymar gestures after scoring a goal during
    (Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky)

    Barcelona's Neymar gestures after scoring a goal during the first half of an International Champions Cup soccer match against the Manchester United, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Landover, Md.

    People listen to the US national anthem before
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI)

    People listen to the US national anthem before the FC Barcelona vs. Manchester United FC 2017 International Champions Cup match on July 26, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

    Antonio Valencia of Manchester United (R) vies for
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / NICHOLAS KAMM)

    Antonio Valencia of Manchester United (R) vies for the ball with Neymar of Barcelona (L) during their International Champions Cup (ICC) football match on July 26, 2017 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

    Lionel Messi (L) and Neymar of Barcelona talk
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI)

    Lionel Messi (L) and Neymar of Barcelona talk during their International Champions Cup (ICC) football match against Manchester United on July 26, 2017 at the FedExField, in Landover, Maryland.

    Neymar #11 of Barcelona celebrates with teammates after
    (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith)

    Neymar #11 of Barcelona celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Manchester United in the first half during the International Champions Cup match at FedExField on July 26, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

    Lionel Messi (R) of Barcelona moves the ball
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI)

    Lionel Messi (R) of Barcelona moves the ball past Victor Lindelöf (L) and Daley Blind (C) of Manchester United during their International Champions Cup (ICC) football match on July 26, 2017 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

    Neymar of Barcelona (#11) is embraced after scoring
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI)

    Neymar of Barcelona (#11) is embraced after scoring the first goal in their International Champions Cup (ICC) football match against Manchester United on July 26, 2017 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

    Luis Suarez #9 of Barcelona dribbles in front
    (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith)

    Luis Suarez #9 of Barcelona dribbles in front of Victor Lindelof #2 of Manchester United in the first half during the International Champions Cup match at FedExField on July 26, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

    Neymar of Barcelona prepares to kick the ball
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI)

    Neymar of Barcelona prepares to kick the ball during their International Champions Cup (ICC) football match against Manchester United on July 26, 2017 at the FedExField, in Landover, Maryland.

    Lionel Messi #10 of Barcelona reacts after missing
    (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith)

    Lionel Messi #10 of Barcelona reacts after missing an opportunity to score against Manchester United in the first half during the International Champions Cup match at FedExField on July 26, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

    Barcelona players celebrate after Neymar, right, scored a
    (Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky)

    Barcelona players celebrate after Neymar, right, scored a goal during the first half of an International Champions Cup soccer match against the Manchester United, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Landover, Md.

    OK