    FC Barcelona's Denis Suarez, left, celebrates with his (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    FC Barcelona's Denis Suarez, left, celebrates with his teammate Luis Suarez after scoring a goal during Copa del Rey, quarter final, second leg soccer match, between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.

    Copa del Rey: FC Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad

    Updated

    FC Barcelona defeated Real Sociedad, 5-2, in the second leg of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal on Thursday at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain. Barcelona advances on aggregate, 6-2.

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez controls the ball
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez controls the ball during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) quarter final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez (R) vies with
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez (R) vies with Real Sociedad's defender Inigo Martinez Berridi during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) quarter final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

    Barcelona's defender Aleix Vidal (R) vies with Real
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    Barcelona's defender Aleix Vidal (R) vies with Real Sociedad's Argentinian goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) quarter final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

    Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (2ndL) celebrates with
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (2ndL) celebrates with Barcelona's Brazilian forward Neymar (L), Barcelona's Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes (2ndR) and Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez after scoring a goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) quarter final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

    Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi lies on the
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi lies on the pitch during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) quarter final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

    Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) quarter final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

    FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, celebrates with his
    (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, celebrates with his team mate Neymar after scoring a penalty during Copa del Rey, quarter final, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

    Barcelona's midfielder Denis Suarez (R) vies with Real
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    Barcelona's midfielder Denis Suarez (R) vies with Real Sociedad's defender Yuri Berchiche during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) quarter final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

    Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (back) celebrates with
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (back) celebrates with Barcelona's Brazilian forward Neymar after scoring during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) quarter final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

    Real Sociedad's Scottish coach Eusebio Sacristan looks on
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    Real Sociedad's Scottish coach Eusebio Sacristan looks on during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) quarter final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

    Real Sociedad's Scottish coach Eusebio Sacristan gestures from
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    Real Sociedad's Scottish coach Eusebio Sacristan gestures from the sideline during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) quarter final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez protests during the
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez protests during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) quarter final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 26, 2017.

    FC Barcelona's Andre Gomes, left, duels for the
    (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    FC Barcelona's Andre Gomes, left, duels for the ball against Real Sociedad's Carlos Vela during the Copa del Rey, quarter final, second leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.

    FC Barcelona's Denis Suarez, left, celebrates with his
    (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    FC Barcelona's Denis Suarez, left, celebrates with his teammate Luis Suarez after scoring a goal during Copa del Rey, quarter final, second leg soccer match, between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.

    FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez reacts during Copa del
    (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez reacts during Copa del Rey, quarter final, second leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

    FC Barcelona's Denis Suarez, left, celebrates after scoring
    (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    FC Barcelona's Denis Suarez, left, celebrates after scoring a goal during Copa del Rey, quarter final, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.

    Barcelona's midfielder Denis Suarez (9) celebrates with teammates
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    Barcelona's midfielder Denis Suarez (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opener during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) quarter final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 26, 2017.

    FC Barcelona's Denis Suarez reacts after scoring a
    (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    FC Barcelona's Denis Suarez reacts after scoring a goal during Copa del Rey, quarter final, second leg soccer match, between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.

    FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, duels for the
    (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, duels for the ball against Real Sociedad's David Zurutuza during the Copa del Rey, quarter final, second leg, between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.

    Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (c) vies with
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (c) vies with Real Sociedad's defender Yuri Berchiche (R) and Real Sociedad's midfielder Mikel Oyarzabal during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) quarter final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 26, 2017.

    FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, second left, heads the
    (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, second left, heads the ball during Copa del Rey, quarter final, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez controls the ball
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez controls the ball during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) quarter final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 26, 2017.

    Barcelona's midfielder Denis Suarez celebrates after scoring the
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    Barcelona's midfielder Denis Suarez celebrates after scoring the opener during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) quarter final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 26, 2017.

    Barcelona's midfielder Denis Suarez celebrates after scoring the
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LLUIS GENE)

    FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, duels for the
    (Credit: AP / Manu Fernandez)

    FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, duels for the ball against Real Sociedad's David Zurutuza during Copa del Rey, quarter final, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.

