    Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini (L) vies for the ball (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR)

    Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini (L) vies for the ball against AC Milan's Carlos Bacca during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

    Supercoppa Italiana: Juventus vs. A.C. Milan

    Updated

    The Supercoppa Italiana is held between Juventus and A.C. Milan on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Milan won in penalties (4-3) after a 1-1 match.

    From left, AC Milan's Mattia De Sciglio, Manuel
    (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    From left, AC Milan's Mattia De Sciglio, Manuel Locatelli and Ignazio Abate celebrate at the end of the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. AC Milan won 5-4 following a shootout. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    Juventus' Patrice Evra (R) vies for the ball
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR)

    Juventus' Patrice Evra (R) vies for the ball with AC Milan's player during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

    AC Milan's players celebrate winning against Juventus during
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR)

    AC Milan's players celebrate winning against Juventus during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. AC Milan beat Juventus to win the Italian Super Cup in a penalty shootout, the first trophy the Rossoneri have won since 2011. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

    AC Milan's Manuel Locatelli, left, and Gianluca Lapadula
    (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    AC Milan's Manuel Locatelli, left, and Gianluca Lapadula celebrate with supporters at the end of the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. AC Milan won 5-4 following a shootout. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    epa05687000 AC Milan players celebrate their victory as
    (Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil)

    epa05687000 AC Milan players celebrate their victory as they hold their trophy after defeating Juventus in the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

    AC Milan's Mario Pasalic kicks the ball during
    (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    AC Milan's Mario Pasalic kicks the ball during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    epa05686998 AC Milan players celebrate their victory as
    (Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil)

    epa05686998 AC Milan players celebrate their victory as they hold their trophy after defeating Juventus in the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

    Juventus' Stephan Lichtsteiner, left, and Gonzalo Higuain walk
    (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    Juventus' Stephan Lichtsteiner, left, and Gonzalo Higuain walk off the pitch at the end of the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. AC Milan won 5-4 following a shootout. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    AC Milan's players pose with the trophy after
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR)

    AC Milan's players pose with the trophy after winning against Juventus during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. AC Milan beat Juventus to win the Italian Super Cup in a penalty shootout, the first trophy the Rossoneri have won since 2011. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

    epa05687003 AC Milan players celebrate their victory as
    (Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil)

    epa05687003 AC Milan players celebrate their victory as they hold their trophy after defeating Juventus in the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

    epa05687002 AC Milan players celebrate their victory as
    (Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil)

    epa05687002 AC Milan players celebrate their victory as they hold their trophy after defeating Juventus in the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

    An AC Milan supporter celebrates at the end
    (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    An AC Milan supporter celebrates at the end of the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. AC Milan won 5-4 following a shootout. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    epa05686999 AC Milan's head coach Vincenzo Montella holsd
    (Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil)

    epa05686999 AC Milan's head coach Vincenzo Montella holsd the trophy after defeating Juventus in the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

    epa05686995 AC Milan players celebrate their victory as
    (Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil)

    epa05686995 AC Milan players celebrate their victory as they hold their trophy after defeating Juventus in the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

    AC Milan's players celebrate winning against Juventus during
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR)

    AC Milan's players celebrate winning against Juventus during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. AC Milan beat Juventus to win the Italian Super Cup in a penalty shootout, the first trophy the Rossoneri have won since 2011. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

    AC Milan's players pose with the trophy after
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR)

    AC Milan's players pose with the trophy after winning against Juventus during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. AC Milan beat Juventus to win the Italian Super Cup in a penalty shootout, the first trophy the Rossoneri have won since 2011. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

    epa05687001 AC Milan players celebrate their victory as
    (Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil)

    epa05687001 AC Milan players celebrate their victory as they hold their trophy after defeating Juventus in the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

    epa05686996 AC Milan players celebrate their victory as
    (Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil)

    epa05686996 AC Milan players celebrate their victory as they hold their trophy after defeating Juventus in the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

    Juventus's Gonzalo Higuain is challenged by AC Milan's
    (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    Juventus's Gonzalo Higuain is challenged by AC Milan's Gabriel Paletta, right, and Alessio Romagnoli during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    AC Milan players celebrate after winning the the
    (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    AC Milan players celebrate after winning the the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    Juventus's Gonzalo Higuain, right, kicks the ball during
    (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    Juventus's Gonzalo Higuain, right, kicks the ball during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    epa05686994 AC Milan players celebrate their victory as
    (Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil)

    epa05686994 AC Milan players celebrate their victory as they hold their trophy after defeating Juventus in the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

    AC Milan's goal keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma poses with
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR)

    AC Milan's goal keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma poses with the trophy after winning the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. AC Milan beat Juventus to win the Italian Super Cup in a penalty shootout, the first trophy the Rossoneri have won since 2011. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

    AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saves a penalty
    (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saves a penalty during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. AC Milan won 5-4 following a shootout. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    AC Milan's goal keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma poses with
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR)

    AC Milan's goal keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma poses with the trophy after winning the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. AC Milan beat Juventus to win the Italian Super Cup in a penalty shootout, the first trophy the Rossoneri have won since 2011. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

    epa05686997 AC Milan's head coach Vincenzo Montella holsd
    (Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil)

    epa05686997 AC Milan's head coach Vincenzo Montella holsd the trophy after defeating Juventus in the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

    AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, right, congratulates teammate
    (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, right, congratulates teammate Ignazio Abate as Juventus's Stefano Sturaro looks on, during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    epa05686856 AC Milan's Midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura (C) celebrates
    (Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil)

    epa05686856 AC Milan's Midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura (C) celebrates with his team mates after scoring the opening goal against Juventus FC during the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and Juventus FC at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

    AC Milan's Giacomo Bonaventura (back) celebrates with teammates
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR)

    AC Milan's Giacomo Bonaventura (back) celebrates with teammates scoring a goal against Juventus' team during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

    AC Milan's Ignazio Abate (C) celebrates with Giacomo
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR)

    AC Milan's Ignazio Abate (C) celebrates with Giacomo Bonaventura scoring a goal against Juventus' team during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

    AC Milan's Carlos Bacca misses a scoring chance
    (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    AC Milan's Carlos Bacca misses a scoring chance as Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon looks at the ball, during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini kicks the ball during the
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR)

    Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini kicks the ball during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

    Juventus' Mario Mandzukic (L) vies for the ball
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR)

    Juventus' Mario Mandzukic (L) vies for the ball with AC Milan's Juraj Klicka during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

    Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini (L) vies for the ball
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR)

    Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini (L) vies for the ball against AC Milan's Carlos Bacca during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

    AC Milan's Giacomo Bonaventura (back) celebrates with teammates
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR)

    AC Milan's Giacomo Bonaventura (back) celebrates with teammates scoring a goal against Juventus' team during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

    AC Milan's Italian head coach Vincenzo Montella reacts
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR)

    AC Milan's Italian head coach Vincenzo Montella reacts during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

    Juventus's Stefano Sturaro, is caught between AC Milan's
    (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    Juventus's Stefano Sturaro, is caught between AC Milan's Manuel Locatelli, left, and AC Milan's Juraj Kucka during their Italian Super Cup soccer match, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon shouts next to AC
    (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon shouts next to AC Milan's Carlos Bacca during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    AC Milan's Giacomo Bonaventura (L) celebrates with teammates
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR)

    AC Milan's Giacomo Bonaventura (L) celebrates with teammates scoring a goal against Juventus' team during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

    AC Milan's Alessio Romagnoli vies for the ball
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR)

    AC Milan's Alessio Romagnoli vies for the ball with Juventus' Mario Mandzukic during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

    Juventus's Claudio Marchisio, foreground, is challenged by AC
    (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    Juventus's Claudio Marchisio, foreground, is challenged by AC Milan's Andrea Bertolacci during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    AC Milan's Ignazio Abate (L) celebrates with teammates
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR)

    AC Milan's Ignazio Abate (L) celebrates with teammates scoring a goal against Juventus' team during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

    during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between
    (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    AC Milan's Giacomo Bonaventura, top, jumps over Juventus'
    (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    AC Milan's Giacomo Bonaventura, top, jumps over Juventus' Stephan Lichtsteiner, left, and Sami Khedira during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    AC Milan's Fernandez Suso vies for the ball
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR)

    AC Milan's Fernandez Suso vies for the ball during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

    AC Milan's Ignazio Abate vies for the ball
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR)

    AC Milan's Ignazio Abate vies for the ball with Juventus' Stefano Sturaro during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

    Juventus' goal keeper Gianluigi Buffon gestures during the
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR)

    Juventus' goal keeper Gianluigi Buffon gestures during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

    epa05686843 Juventus's Giorgio Chiellini (L) celebrates with his
    (Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil)

    epa05686843 Juventus's Giorgio Chiellini (L) celebrates with his team mates after scoring the opening goal against A C Milan during the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and A C Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

    AC Milan's Suso, left, kicks the ball past
    (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    AC Milan's Suso, left, kicks the ball past Juventus's Patrice Evra and Giorgio Chiellini, right, during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

    epa05686857 Juventus' Mario Mandzukic vies for the ball
    (Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil)

    epa05686857 Juventus' Mario Mandzukic vies for the ball with AC Milan's DefenderGabriel Paletta during the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

