Supercoppa Italiana: Juventus vs. A.C. Milan

(Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) From left, AC Milan's Mattia De Sciglio, Manuel Locatelli and Ignazio Abate celebrate at the end of the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. AC Milan won 5-4 following a shootout. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) Juventus' Patrice Evra (R) vies for the ball with AC Milan's player during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) AC Milan's players celebrate winning against Juventus during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. AC Milan beat Juventus to win the Italian Super Cup in a penalty shootout, the first trophy the Rossoneri have won since 2011. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) AC Milan's Manuel Locatelli, left, and Gianluca Lapadula celebrate with supporters at the end of the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. AC Milan won 5-4 following a shootout. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

(Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil) (Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil) epa05687000 AC Milan players celebrate their victory as they hold their trophy after defeating Juventus in the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

(Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) AC Milan's Mario Pasalic kicks the ball during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

(Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil) (Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil) epa05686998 AC Milan players celebrate their victory as they hold their trophy after defeating Juventus in the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

(Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) Juventus' Stephan Lichtsteiner, left, and Gonzalo Higuain walk off the pitch at the end of the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. AC Milan won 5-4 following a shootout. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) AC Milan's players pose with the trophy after winning against Juventus during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. AC Milan beat Juventus to win the Italian Super Cup in a penalty shootout, the first trophy the Rossoneri have won since 2011. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil) (Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil) epa05687003 AC Milan players celebrate their victory as they hold their trophy after defeating Juventus in the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

(Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil) (Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil) epa05687002 AC Milan players celebrate their victory as they hold their trophy after defeating Juventus in the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

(Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) An AC Milan supporter celebrates at the end of the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. AC Milan won 5-4 following a shootout. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

(Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil) (Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil) epa05686999 AC Milan's head coach Vincenzo Montella holsd the trophy after defeating Juventus in the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

(Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil) (Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil) epa05686995 AC Milan players celebrate their victory as they hold their trophy after defeating Juventus in the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) AC Milan's players celebrate winning against Juventus during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. AC Milan beat Juventus to win the Italian Super Cup in a penalty shootout, the first trophy the Rossoneri have won since 2011. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) AC Milan's players pose with the trophy after winning against Juventus during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. AC Milan beat Juventus to win the Italian Super Cup in a penalty shootout, the first trophy the Rossoneri have won since 2011. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil) (Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil) epa05687001 AC Milan players celebrate their victory as they hold their trophy after defeating Juventus in the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

(Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil) (Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil) epa05686996 AC Milan players celebrate their victory as they hold their trophy after defeating Juventus in the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

(Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) Juventus's Gonzalo Higuain is challenged by AC Milan's Gabriel Paletta, right, and Alessio Romagnoli during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

(Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) AC Milan players celebrate after winning the the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

(Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) Juventus's Gonzalo Higuain, right, kicks the ball during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

(Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil) (Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil) epa05686994 AC Milan players celebrate their victory as they hold their trophy after defeating Juventus in the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) AC Milan's goal keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma poses with the trophy after winning the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. AC Milan beat Juventus to win the Italian Super Cup in a penalty shootout, the first trophy the Rossoneri have won since 2011. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saves a penalty during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. AC Milan won 5-4 following a shootout. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) AC Milan's goal keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma poses with the trophy after winning the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. AC Milan beat Juventus to win the Italian Super Cup in a penalty shootout, the first trophy the Rossoneri have won since 2011. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil) (Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil) epa05686997 AC Milan's head coach Vincenzo Montella holsd the trophy after defeating Juventus in the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

(Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, right, congratulates teammate Ignazio Abate as Juventus's Stefano Sturaro looks on, during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

(Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil) (Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil) epa05686856 AC Milan's Midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura (C) celebrates with his team mates after scoring the opening goal against Juventus FC during the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and Juventus FC at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) AC Milan's Giacomo Bonaventura (back) celebrates with teammates scoring a goal against Juventus' team during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) AC Milan's Ignazio Abate (C) celebrates with Giacomo Bonaventura scoring a goal against Juventus' team during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) AC Milan's Carlos Bacca misses a scoring chance as Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon looks at the ball, during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini kicks the ball during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) Juventus' Mario Mandzukic (L) vies for the ball with AC Milan's Juraj Klicka during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini (L) vies for the ball against AC Milan's Carlos Bacca during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) AC Milan's Giacomo Bonaventura (back) celebrates with teammates scoring a goal against Juventus' team during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) AC Milan's Italian head coach Vincenzo Montella reacts during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) Juventus's Stefano Sturaro, is caught between AC Milan's Manuel Locatelli, left, and AC Milan's Juraj Kucka during their Italian Super Cup soccer match, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

(Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon shouts next to AC Milan's Carlos Bacca during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) AC Milan's Giacomo Bonaventura (L) celebrates with teammates scoring a goal against Juventus' team during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) AC Milan's Alessio Romagnoli vies for the ball with Juventus' Mario Mandzukic during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) Juventus's Claudio Marchisio, foreground, is challenged by AC Milan's Andrea Bertolacci during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) AC Milan's Ignazio Abate (L) celebrates with teammates scoring a goal against Juventus' team during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

(Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) AC Milan's Giacomo Bonaventura, top, jumps over Juventus' Stephan Lichtsteiner, left, and Sami Khedira during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) AC Milan's Fernandez Suso vies for the ball during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) AC Milan's Ignazio Abate vies for the ball with Juventus' Stefano Sturaro during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) Juventus' goal keeper Gianluigi Buffon gestures during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil) (Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil) epa05686843 Juventus's Giorgio Chiellini (L) celebrates with his team mates after scoring the opening goal against A C Milan during the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and A C Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

(Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) AC Milan's Suso, left, kicks the ball past Juventus's Patrice Evra and Giorgio Chiellini, right, during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

(Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil) (Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil) epa05686857 Juventus' Mario Mandzukic vies for the ball with AC Milan's DefenderGabriel Paletta during the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

(Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) AC Milan supporters cheer during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) AC Milan's Juraj Klicka kicks the ball during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini (L) vies for the ball against AC Milan's Carlos Bacca during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini (L) vies for the ball against AC Milan's Carlos Bacca during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) AC Milan's Alessio Romagnoli vies for the ball with Juventus' Gonzalo Higuain during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) AC Milan's goal keeper Christian Abbiati misses the ball during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil) (Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil) epa05686855 Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini (L) vies for the ball with AC Milan's AC Milan's Carlos Bacca during the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

(Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) AC Milan's Carlos Bacca goes for the ball during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) Juventus' Miralem Pjani? (R) vies for the ball against AC Milan's players during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma stands by Juventus' Stefano Sturaro during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

(Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil) (Credit: EPA / Noushad Thekkayil) epa05686844 Juventus's Giorgio Chiellini (R) celebrates with his team mates after scoring the opening goal against A C Milan during the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and A C Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KARIM JAAFAR) Juventus' Patrice Evra runs during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) AC Milan's Andrea Bertolacci, left, and Juventus's Stefano Sturaro jump for the ball during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)

(Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) (Credit: AP / Alexandra Panagiotidou) AC Milan's Alessio Romagnoli, left, and Juventus's Gonzalo Higuain vie for the ball during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)