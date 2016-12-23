Supercoppa Italiana: Juventus vs. A.C. Milan
The Supercoppa Italiana is held between Juventus and A.C. Milan on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Milan won in penalties (4-3) after a 1-1 match.
From left, AC Milan's Mattia De Sciglio, Manuel Locatelli and Ignazio Abate celebrate at the end of the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. AC Milan won 5-4 following a shootout. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)
Juventus' Patrice Evra (R) vies for the ball with AC Milan's player during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images
AC Milan's players celebrate winning against Juventus during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. AC Milan beat Juventus to win the Italian Super Cup in a penalty shootout, the first trophy the Rossoneri have won since 2011. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images
AC Milan's Manuel Locatelli, left, and Gianluca Lapadula celebrate with supporters at the end of the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. AC Milan won 5-4 following a shootout. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)
epa05687000 AC Milan players celebrate their victory as they hold their trophy after defeating Juventus in the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil
AC Milan's Mario Pasalic kicks the ball during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)
epa05686998 AC Milan players celebrate their victory as they hold their trophy after defeating Juventus in the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil
Juventus' Stephan Lichtsteiner, left, and Gonzalo Higuain walk off the pitch at the end of the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. AC Milan won 5-4 following a shootout. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)
AC Milan's players pose with the trophy after winning against Juventus during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. AC Milan beat Juventus to win the Italian Super Cup in a penalty shootout, the first trophy the Rossoneri have won since 2011. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images
epa05687003 AC Milan players celebrate their victory as they hold their trophy after defeating Juventus in the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil
epa05687002 AC Milan players celebrate their victory as they hold their trophy after defeating Juventus in the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil
An AC Milan supporter celebrates at the end of the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. AC Milan won 5-4 following a shootout. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)
epa05686999 AC Milan's head coach Vincenzo Montella holsd the trophy after defeating Juventus in the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil
epa05686995 AC Milan players celebrate their victory as they hold their trophy after defeating Juventus in the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil
AC Milan's players celebrate winning against Juventus during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. AC Milan beat Juventus to win the Italian Super Cup in a penalty shootout, the first trophy the Rossoneri have won since 2011. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images
AC Milan's players pose with the trophy after winning against Juventus during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. AC Milan beat Juventus to win the Italian Super Cup in a penalty shootout, the first trophy the Rossoneri have won since 2011. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images
epa05687001 AC Milan players celebrate their victory as they hold their trophy after defeating Juventus in the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil
epa05686996 AC Milan players celebrate their victory as they hold their trophy after defeating Juventus in the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil
Juventus's Gonzalo Higuain is challenged by AC Milan's Gabriel Paletta, right, and Alessio Romagnoli during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)
AC Milan players celebrate after winning the the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)
Juventus's Gonzalo Higuain, right, kicks the ball during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)
epa05686994 AC Milan players celebrate their victory as they hold their trophy after defeating Juventus in the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil
AC Milan's goal keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma poses with the trophy after winning the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. AC Milan beat Juventus to win the Italian Super Cup in a penalty shootout, the first trophy the Rossoneri have won since 2011. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images
AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saves a penalty during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. AC Milan won 5-4 following a shootout. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)
AC Milan's goal keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma poses with the trophy after winning the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. AC Milan beat Juventus to win the Italian Super Cup in a penalty shootout, the first trophy the Rossoneri have won since 2011. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images
epa05686997 AC Milan's head coach Vincenzo Montella holsd the trophy after defeating Juventus in the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil
AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, right, congratulates teammate Ignazio Abate as Juventus's Stefano Sturaro looks on, during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)
epa05686856 AC Milan's Midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura (C) celebrates with his team mates after scoring the opening goal against Juventus FC during the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and Juventus FC at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil
AC Milan's Giacomo Bonaventura (back) celebrates with teammates scoring a goal against Juventus' team during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images
AC Milan's Ignazio Abate (C) celebrates with Giacomo Bonaventura scoring a goal against Juventus' team during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images
AC Milan's Carlos Bacca misses a scoring chance as Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon looks at the ball, during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)
Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini kicks the ball during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images
Juventus' Mario Mandzukic (L) vies for the ball with AC Milan's Juraj Klicka during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images
Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini (L) vies for the ball against AC Milan's Carlos Bacca during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images
AC Milan's Giacomo Bonaventura (back) celebrates with teammates scoring a goal against Juventus' team during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images
AC Milan's Italian head coach Vincenzo Montella reacts during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images
Juventus's Stefano Sturaro, is caught between AC Milan's Manuel Locatelli, left, and AC Milan's Juraj Kucka during their Italian Super Cup soccer match, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)
Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon shouts next to AC Milan's Carlos Bacca during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)
AC Milan's Giacomo Bonaventura (L) celebrates with teammates scoring a goal against Juventus' team during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images
AC Milan's Alessio Romagnoli vies for the ball with Juventus' Mario Mandzukic during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images
Juventus's Claudio Marchisio, foreground, is challenged by AC Milan's Andrea Bertolacci during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)
AC Milan's Ignazio Abate (L) celebrates with teammates scoring a goal against Juventus' team during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images
during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)
AC Milan's Giacomo Bonaventura, top, jumps over Juventus' Stephan Lichtsteiner, left, and Sami Khedira during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)
AC Milan's Fernandez Suso vies for the ball during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images
AC Milan's Ignazio Abate vies for the ball with Juventus' Stefano Sturaro during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images
Juventus' goal keeper Gianluigi Buffon gestures during the Italian Super Cup final match between AC Milan and Juventus in Doha on December 23, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM JAAFARKARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images
epa05686843 Juventus's Giorgio Chiellini (L) celebrates with his team mates after scoring the opening goal against A C Milan during the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and A C Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil
AC Milan's Suso, left, kicks the ball past Juventus's Patrice Evra and Giorgio Chiellini, right, during the Italian Super Cup soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan, at the Al Sadd Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexandra Panagiotidou)
epa05686857 Juventus' Mario Mandzukic vies for the ball with AC Milan's DefenderGabriel Paletta during the Italian Super Cup final soccer match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at the Al Sadd stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 December 2016. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil EPA/Noushad Thekkayil
