FA Cup: Leicester City vs. Derby County
LEICESTER, England — Leicester earned some respite amid a difficult spell in its Premier League title defense by beating Derby 3-1 in a fourth-round replay in the FA Cup, with Demarai Gray's slaloming solo strike clinching victory in extra time on Wednesday.
The English champions, who have slumped to within a point of the relegation zone, fielded a starting team filled with fringe players in view of a crucial league match against Swansea on Sunday and were held 1-1 by their second-tier opponents after normal time.
Wilfred Ndidi came on at the start of extra time and put Leicester ahead in the 94th minute, before Gray — the standout player at King Power stadium — finished Derby off by cutting in from the left, beating two defenders and driving a rising shot high into the net in the 114th.
Leicester will play another second-tier team, Millwall, away in the last 16 on Feb. 18.
Leicester's Demarai Gray, left, competes for the ball with Derby's Julien de Sart during the English FA Cup Fourth Round replay soccer match between Leicester City and Derby County at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi, centre, scores a goal during the English FA Cup Fourth Round replay soccer match between Leicester City and Derby County at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Leicester's Ben Chilwell, left, competes for the ball with Derby's Ikechi Anya during the English FA Cup Fourth Round replay soccer match between Leicester City and Derby County at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Derby's Guinean striker Abdoul Camara, center, celebrates after scoring an equalizing goal for 1-1 during the English FA Cup fourth round replay football match between Leicester City and Derby County at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on Feb. 8, 2017.
Leicester's Marc Albrighton, left, vies for the ball with Derby's Max Lowe during the English FA Cup Fourth Round replay soccer match between Leicester City and Derby County at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Derby's Bradley Johnson, right, is blocked by Leicester's Marcin Wasilewski during the English FA Cup Fourth Round replay soccer match between Leicester City and Derby County at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Referee Michael Jones officiates during the English FA Cup fourth round replay football match between Leicester City and Derby County at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on Feb. 8, 2017.
Leicester City's Italian manager Claudio Ranieri gestures on the touchline during the English FA Cup fourth round replay soccer match between Leicester City and Derby County at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on Feb. 8, 2017.
Leicester's Andy King, centre, scores a goal during the English FA Cup Fourth Round replay soccer match between Leicester City and Derby County at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi, centre, watches the ball as he scores a goal during the English FA Cup Fourth Round replay soccer match between Leicester City and Derby County at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Derby's Abdoul Camara, left, celebrates scoring a goal with Derby's Ikechi Anya during the English FA Cup Fourth Round replay soccer match between Leicester City and Derby County at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Derby's Guinean striker Abdoul Camara, right, celebrates after scoring an equalizing goal for 1-1 during the English FA Cup fourth-round replay football match between Leicester City and Derby County at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on Feb. 8, 2017.
Derby's Jason Shackell, left, challenges for the ball with Leicester's Ahmed Musa during the English FA Cup Fourth Round replay soccer match between Leicester City and Derby County at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Leicester City's English midfielder Demarai Gray scores their third goal during the English FA Cup fourth round replay soccer match between Leicester City and Derby County at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on Feb. 8, 2017.
Leicester City's Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Amartey, right, tries to hold off Derby's English midfielder Bradley Johnson during the English FA Cup fourth round replay soccer match between Leicester City and Derby County at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on Feb. 8, 2017.
Derby's English goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell, right, comes out of his area to intercept the ball before Leicester City's Nigerian midfielder Ahmed Musa during the English FA Cup fourth round replay soccer match between Leicester City and Derby County at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on Feb. 8, 2017.
Derby's goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell react during the English FA Cup Fourth Round replay soccer match between Leicester City and Derby County at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
A young Derby County fan waves a flag ahead of the English FA Cup Fourth Round replay soccer match between Leicester City and Derby County at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Derby's Nick Blackman, left, challenges for the ball with Leicester's Marc Albrighton during the English FA Cup Fourth Round replay soccer match between Leicester City and Derby County at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Leicester's players celebrate the goal of Demarai Gray, left, during the English FA Cup Fourth Round replay soccer match between Leicester City and Derby County at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Leicester's Yohan Benalouane holds his head after a tackle during the English FA Cup Fourth Round replay soccer match between Leicester City and Derby County at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri speaks to players midway through extra time during the English FA Cup Fourth Round replay soccer match between Leicester City and Derby County at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Derby's goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell makes a save during the English FA Cup Fourth Round replay soccer match between Leicester City and Derby County at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Leicester City players celebrate the goal of Leicester's Andy King during the English FA Cup Fourth Round replay soccer match between Leicester City and Derby County at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Leicester's Yohan Benalouane, left, vies for the ball with Derby's Nick Blackman, second left, during the English FA Cup Fourth Round replay soccer match between Leicester City and Derby County at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
