Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 39° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    SoccerSports

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp prior to their English (Credit: AP / Andrew Matthews)

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp prior to their English FA Cup, third round replay match against Plymouth Argyle at Home Park, Plymouth, England, Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

    Liverpool vs. Plymouth Argyle

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    Liverpool defeated Plymouth Argyle, 1-0, in their FA Cup 3rd round replay on Wednesday at Home Park in Plymouth, England.

    Plymouth Argyle's Yann Songo'o, top left, and Liverpool
    (Credit: AP / Andrew Matthews)

    Plymouth Argyle's Yann Songo'o, top left, and Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius battle for the ball during their English FA Cup, third round replay match against Plymouth Argyle at Home Park, Plymouth, England, Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

    Plymouth Argyle's Jake Jervis, front, is challenged by
    (Credit: AP / Andrew Matthews)

    Plymouth Argyle's Jake Jervis, front, is challenged by Liverpool's Oviemuno Ejaria during their English FA Cup, third round replay match against Plymouth Argyle at Home Park, Plymouth, England, Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

    Liverpool's Lucas Leiva, center, celebrates scoring against Plymouth
    (Credit: AP / Andrew Matthews)

    Liverpool's Lucas Leiva, center, celebrates scoring against Plymouth Argyle during the English FA Cup, third round replay match at Home Park, Plymouth, England, Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during the Emirates FA
    (Credit: AP / Andrew Matthews)

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during the Emirates FA Cup, third round replay soccer match against Plymouth Argyle at Home Park, Plymouth, England, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (Andrew Matthews/ PA via AP)

    Plymouth Argyle's Paul Arnold Garita, center, and Liverpool's
    (Credit: AP / Andrew Matthews)

    Plymouth Argyle's Paul Arnold Garita, center, and Liverpool's Kevin Stewart battle for the ball during the English FA Cup, third round replay match at Home Park, Plymouth, England, Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp prior to their English
    (Credit: AP / Andrew Matthews)

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp prior to their English FA Cup, third round replay match against Plymouth Argyle at Home Park, Plymouth, England, Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

    Enter your email address to subscribe Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.