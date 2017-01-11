EFL Cup: Liverpool vs. Southampton

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Southampton's English midfielder Nathan Redmond (C) watches the ball after chipping it over Liverpool's German goalkeeper Loris Karius, but is denied a goal by Liverpool's English midfielder James Milner (unseen), who cleared Redmond's shot off the line during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final first-leg football match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on October January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AP / Frank Augstein) (Credit: AP / Frank Augstein) Southampton's Cedric, left, and Liverpool's Lucas Leiva challenge for the ball during the English League Cup semifinal first leg soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool at St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Southampton's Dutch midfielder Jordy Clasie (L) vies with Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final first-leg football match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on October January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Liverpool's English midfielder Adam Lallana (R) vies with Southampton's Sepanish midfielder Oriol Romeu during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final first-leg football match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on October January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Southampton's Japanese defender Maya Yoshida (2R) jumps to head the ball clear of Liverpool's English midfielder Adam Lallana (2L) and Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino (C) during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final first-leg football match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on October January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Southampton's English goalkeeper Fraser Forster (C) jumps to make a save during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final first-leg football match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on October January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ADRIAN DENNIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AP / Frank Augstein) (Credit: AP / Frank Augstein) Liverpool's head coach Juergen Klopp shouts during the English League Cup semifinal first leg soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool at St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Liverpool's English striker Daniel Sturridge (R) vie with Southampton's English midfielder Nathan Redmond (L) and Southampton's English defender Ryan Bertrand during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final first-leg football match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on October January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AP / Frank Augstein) (Credit: AP / Frank Augstein) Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, left, Southampton's Ryan Bertrand, right, and Liverpool's Divock Origi challenge for the ball during the English League Cup semifinal first leg soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool at St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

(Credit: AP / Frank Augstein) (Credit: AP / Frank Augstein) Southampton's Shane Long, right, and Liverpool's Mamadou Sakho challenge for the ball during the English League Cup semifinal first leg soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool at St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Southampton's English midfielder Nathan Redmond (C) reacts after failing to score during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final first-leg football match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on October January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AP / Frank Augstein) (Credit: AP / Frank Augstein) Liverpool's head coach Juergen Klopp complains during the English League Cup semifinal first leg soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool at St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Liverpool's English striker Daniel Sturridge controls the ball during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final first-leg football match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on October January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Southampton's Dutch midfielder Jordy Clasie (R) vies with Liverpool's English midfielder Adam Lallana during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final first-leg football match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on October January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Southampton's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk reacts during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final first-leg football match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on October January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AP / Frank Augstein) (Credit: AP / Frank Augstein) Southampton's Cedric, rear, and Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum challenge during the English League Cup semifinal first leg soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool at St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

(Credit: AP / Frank Augstein) (Credit: AP / Frank Augstein) Southampton's Cedric, rear, and Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum challenge for the ball during the English League Cup semifinal first leg soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool at St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Liverpool's German goalkeeper Loris Karius dives to punch the ball away during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final first-leg football match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on October January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Southampton's German-born Portuguese defender Cedric Soares (L) shoots but fails to score during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final first-leg football match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on October January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Liverpool's English defender Nathaniel Clyne (L) vies with Southampton's English midfielder Nathan Redmond during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final first-leg football match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on October January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AP / Frank Augstein) (Credit: AP / Frank Augstein) Southampton's Dusan Tadic, left, and Liverpool's Lucas Leiva challenge for the ball during the English League Cup semifinal first leg soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool at St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Southampton's English midfielder Nathan Redmond (C) vies against Liverpool's Estonian defender Ragnar Klavan during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final first-leg football match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on October January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Southampton's English midfielder Nathan Redmond (C) looks to the goal mouth as Liverpool's English midfielder James Milner (R) clears Redmond's shot off the line during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final first-leg football match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on October January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AP / Frank Augstein) (Credit: AP / Frank Augstein) Southampton's Jordy Clasie, left, and Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum during the English League Cup semifinal first leg soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool at St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

(Credit: AP / Frank Augstein) (Credit: AP / Frank Augstein) Southampton's Cedric, left, and Liverpool's Emre Can during the English League Cup semifinal first leg soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool at St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

(Credit: AP / Frank Augstein) (Credit: AP / Frank Augstein) Southampton's teammates celebrate after scoring during the English League Cup semifinal first leg soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool at St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

(Credit: AP / Frank Augstein) (Credit: AP / Frank Augstein) Liverpool's Adam Lallana, left, and Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg challenge for the ball during the English League Cup semifinal first leg soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool at St. Mary's stadium in Southampton, England, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ADRIAN DENNIS) Southampton's English striker Jay Rodriguez (R) vies with Liverpool's Estonian defender Ragnar Klavan during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final first-leg football match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on October January 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

