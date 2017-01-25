EFL Cup: Liverpool vs. Southampton
Southampton defeated Liverpool, 1-0, in the second leg of their EFL Cup semifinal on Wednesday at Anfield in Liverpool, England. Southampton wins on aggregate, 2-0.
Southampton's manager Claude Puel, left, celebrates Shane Long's goal during the English League Cup semifinal 2nd leg soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Southampton's manager Claude Puel, left, his backroom staff and Nathan Redmond, third left, celebrate Shane Long's goal during the English League Cup semifinal 2nd leg soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Southampton's goal scorer Shane Long applauds his side's fans after winning the English League Cup semifinal 2nd leg soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Southampton's Shane Long, center, scores during the English League Cup semifinal 2nd leg soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Southampton's James Ward-Prowse sits with an injury before being substituted off during the English League Cup semifinal 2nd leg soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge appeals to the referee after competing for the ball with Southampton's Maya Yoshida, left, and Ryan Bertrand, front centre, during the English League Cup semifinal 2nd leg soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, center, takes his seat before the English League Cup semifinal 2nd leg soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Liverpool's head coach Juergen Klopp, second left, talks to Daniel Sturridge, left, during the English League Cup semifinal 2nd leg soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Southampton's manager Claude Puel, left, walks to take his seat before the English League Cup semifinal 2nd leg soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Southampton's James Ward-Prowse, second left, leaves the game after suffering an injury during the English League Cup semifinal 2nd leg soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Liverpool's head coach Juergen Klopp stands on the pitch during the warmup before kick off in the English League Cup semifinal 2nd leg soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Liverpool's head coach Juergen Klopp leaves the pitch before kick off in the English League Cup semifinal 2nd leg soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho controls the ball during the English League Cup semifinal 2nd leg soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, right, competes for the ball with Southampton's Steven Davis during the English League Cup semifinal 2nd leg soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Liverpool's head coach Juergen Klopp gestures as he watches during the English League Cup semifinal 2nd leg soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge competes for the ball with Southampton's Ryan Bertrand, left, during the English League Cup semifinal 2nd leg soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Southampton's manager Claude Puel reacts to his team missing a chance to score during the English League Cup semifinal 2nd leg soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Liverpool's Joel Matip points during the English League Cup semifinal 2nd leg soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, front, competes for the ball with Southampton's Ryan Bertrand during the English League Cup semifinal 2nd leg soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, right, competes for the ball with Southampton's Nathan Redmond during the English League Cup semifinal 2nd leg soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Southampton's manager Claude Puel shouts as he watches during the English League Cup semifinal 2nd leg soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, right, and Adam Lallana, center, compete for the ball with Southampton's Oriol Romeu, left, during the English League Cup semifinal 2nd leg soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
