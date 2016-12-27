Liverpool vs. Stoke City
Liverpool faces Stoke City on Tuesday in a Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool, England.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 27: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool (C) scores their second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino (L) plays the ball during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Stoke City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 27, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino (L) scores Liverpool's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Stoke City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 27, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
epa05689513 Stoke City's Joe Allen (L) in action with Liverpool's Jordan Henderson (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Stoke held at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, 27 December 2016. EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications
Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino (L top on floor) embraces Liverpool's English midfielder Adam Lallana (bottom on floor) as team-mates pile into the celebration after Firmino scored their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Stoke City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 27, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Liverpool's English midfielder Adam Lallana (L) scores a goal from a tight angle past the attempted block of Stoke City's English defender Glen Johnson (R) to equalise the score at 1-1 during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Stoke City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 27, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
epa05689498 Stoke City's Jonathan Walters (L) in action with Liverpool's Ragnar Klavan (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Stoke held at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, 27 December 2016. EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications
Liverpool's English midfielder Adam Lallana (R) jumps into the arms of Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino (L) as they celebrate after Firmino scored their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Stoke City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 27, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp gestures from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Stoke City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 27, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Stoke City's English goalkeeper Lee Grant (2L) claims the ball from the head of Liverpool's English defender Nathaniel Clyne (L) during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Stoke City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 27, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, left, and Stoke City's Peter Crouch battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
England football manager Gareth Southgate (C) arrives for the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Stoke City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 27, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
epa05689530 Liverpool Manager Juergen Klopp reacts with Sadio Mane (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Stoke held at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, 27 December 2016. EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications
TOPSHOT - Stoke City's Senegalese striker Mame Biram Diouf (R) and Liverpool's English midfielder James Milner (L) contest a high ball during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Stoke City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 27, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
epa05689541 Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (C) scores the third goal making the score 2-1 during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Stoke held at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, 27 December 2016. EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications
Liverpool's English midfielder Adam Lallana turns to celebrate scoring a goal to equalise the score at 1-1 during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Stoke City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 27, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
epa05689524 Liverpool's Adam Lallana celebrates scoring the second goal making the score 1-1 during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Stoke held at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, 27 December 2016. EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications
Liverpool's English midfielder Adam Lallana (R) celebrates scoring a goal to equalise the score at 1-1 during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Stoke City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 27, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Stoke City's English-born Irish striker Jonathan Walters celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Stoke City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 27, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Liverpool's English midfielder Adam Lallana (R) jumps into the arms of Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino (L) as they celebrate after Firmino scored their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Stoke City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 27, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Stoke City at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino (L) celebrates with team-mates including Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson (R) after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Stoke City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 27, 2016.
Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino reacts after missing a chance during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Stoke City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 27, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 27: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool (L) celebrates with Adam Lallana as he scores their second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino (top) celebrates on the floor with Liverpool's English midfielder Adam Lallana (bottom) after Firmino scored their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Stoke City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 27, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino (L) scores Liverpool's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Stoke City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 27, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Liverpool's English midfielder James Milner (L) shoots from a free kick but misses the target during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Stoke City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 27, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
epa05689503 Stoke City's Mame Biram Diouf (L) in action with Liverpool's Divock Origi (R) during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Stoke held at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, 27 December 2016. EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications
epa05689540 Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (C) scores the third goal making the score 2-1 during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Stoke held at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, 27 December 2016. EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications
epa05689520 Liverpool's Adam Lallana (L) scores the second goal making the score 1-1 during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Stoke held at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, 27 December 2016. EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications
