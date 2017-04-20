Europa League: Manchester United v. Anderlicht Leg 2

Manchester United defeated Anderlecht in extra time, 2-1, in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday at Old Trafford in Greater Manchester, England. Manchester United advances on aggregate, 3-2.

(Credit: EPA / PETER POWELL) (Credit: EPA / PETER POWELL) Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (C) is congratulated by Michael Carrick after scoring a goal during the UEFA Europa League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Manchester United and RSC Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, 20 April 2017. EPA/PETER POWELL

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Manchester United's Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg football match between Manchester United and Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFFOLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho gestures as he talks to Spanish fourth official Roberto Alonso during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg football match between Manchester United and Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFFOLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford shoots to score their second goal during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg football match between Manchester United and Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFFOLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Manchester United's French striker Anthony Martial (L) celebrates with Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford (C) and Manchester United's English midfielder Michael Carrick (R) after their second goal during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg football match between Manchester United and Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFFOLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: Getty Images / Laurence Griffiths) (Credit: Getty Images / Laurence Griffiths) Marcus Rashford of Manchester United scores their second goal during the UEFA Europa League quarter final second leg match between Manchester United and RSC Anderlecht at Old Trafford on April 20, 2017 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

(Credit: EPA / PETER POWELL) (Credit: EPA / PETER POWELL) Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (C) is congratulated by Michael Carrick after scoring a goal during the UEFA Europa League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Manchester United and RSC Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, 20 April 2017. EPA/PETER POWELL

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their second goal during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg football match between Manchester United and Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFFOLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Manchester United's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic gets treatment after injuring his knee during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg football match between Manchester United and Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFFOLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford reacts after missing a chance during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg football match between Manchester United and Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFFOLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their second goal during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg football match between Manchester United and Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFFOLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Manchester United's English defender Luke Shaw (L) gestures to the referee after being dispossessed by Anderlecht's Romanian midfielder Alexandru Chipciu (R) during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg football match between Manchester United and Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 20, 2017.

(Credit: EPA / PETER POWELL) (Credit: EPA / PETER POWELL) Anderlecht's goalkeeper Martinez Ruben during the UEFA Europa League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Manchester United and RSC Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, 20 March 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: EPA / PETER POWELL) (Credit: EPA / PETER POWELL) Manchester United's Paul Pogba in action during the UEFA Europa League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Manchester United and RSC Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, 20 March 2017.

(Credit: AP / Dave Thompson) (Credit: AP / Dave Thompson) Manchester United's Daley Blind competes for the ball with Anderlecht's Alexandru Chipciu, right, during the Europa League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester United and Anderlecht at Old Trafford stadium, in Manchester, England, Thursday, April 20, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Manchester United's English defender Luke Shaw plays the ball during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg football match between Manchester United and Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 20, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Anderlecht's French born Algerian midfielder Sofiane Hanni (C) celebrates scoring the equalising goal with team mates Leander Dendoncker (R) and Frank Acheampong (L) during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg football match between Manchester United and Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 20, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford (R) takes a shot but fails to score during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg football match between Manchester United and Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 20, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Manchester United's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (R) carries the ball to the centre circle for the restart after Anderlecht equalised 1-1 during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg football match between Manchester United and Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 20, 2017.

(Credit: EPA / PETER POWELL) (Credit: EPA / PETER POWELL) Anderlecht's Sofiane Hanni (C) scores the 1-1 goal during the UEFA Europa League quarter final , second leg, soccer match between Manchester United and RSC Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, 20 March 2017.

(Credit: EPA / PETER POWELL) (Credit: EPA / PETER POWELL) Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts during the UEFA Europa League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Manchester United and RSC Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, 20 March 2017.

(Credit: EPA / PETER POWELL) (Credit: EPA / PETER POWELL) Anderlecht's Sofiane Hanni celebrates scoring the 1-1 goal during the UEFA Europa League quarter final , second leg, soccer match between Manchester United and RSC Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, 20 March 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Former Manchester United Danish goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel (L) and his son Danish Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (R) take their seat before the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg football match between Manchester United and Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 20, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Anderlecht's French defender Dennis Appiah takes the ball from Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg football match between Manchester United and Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 20, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Dave Thompson) (Credit: AP / Dave Thompson) Anderlecht's head coach Rene Weiler leaves the field at half-time during the Europa League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester United and Anderlecht at Old Trafford stadium, in Manchester, England, Thursday, April 20, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Manchester United's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (R) carries the ball to the centre circle for the restart after Anderlecht equalised 1-1 during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg football match between Manchester United and Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 20, 2017.

(Credit: EPA / PETER POWELL) (Credit: EPA / PETER POWELL) Anderlecht's Lukasz Teodorczyk (L) in action with Manchester United's Jesse Lingard (R) during the UEFA Europa League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Manchester United and RSC Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, 20 March 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Former Manchester United Danish goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel (L) and his son Danish Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (R) take their seat before the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg football match between Manchester United and Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 20, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Anderlecht's French born Algerian midfielder Sofiane Hanni celebrates scoring his equalizing goal with team mates including Youri Tielemans during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg football match between Manchester United and Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 20, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Anderlecht's French born Algerian midfielder Sofiane Hanni (L) celebrates scoring his opening goal with team mate Leander Dendoncker during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg football match between Manchester United and Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 20, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Manchester United's English midfielder Jesse Lingard (R) misses a cross that was behind him during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg football match between Manchester United and Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 20, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OLI SCARFF) Manchester United's English defender Luke Shaw (R) takes on Anderlecht's Romanian midfielder Alexandru Chipciu (L) during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg football match between Manchester United and Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 20, 2017.

(Credit: EPA / PETER POWELL) (Credit: EPA / PETER POWELL) Anderlecht's Leander Dendoncker (L) in action with Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan (R) during the UEFA Europa League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Manchester United and RSC Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, 20 March 2017.

(Credit: EPA / PETER POWELL) (Credit: EPA / PETER POWELL) Manchester United's Jesse Lingard (L) in action with Anderlecht's Alexandru Chipciu (R) during the UEFA Europa League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Manchester United and RSC Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, 20 March 2017.

(Credit: EPA / PETER POWELL) (Credit: EPA / PETER POWELL) Anderlecht's Sofiane Hanni (L) in action with Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan (R) during the UEFA Europa League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Manchester United and RSC Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, 20 March 2017.

(Credit: EPA / PETER POWELL) (Credit: EPA / PETER POWELL) Manchester United's Michael Carrick (L) in action with Anderlecht's Sofiane Hanni (R) during the UEFA Europa League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Manchester United and RSC Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, 20 March 2017.

(Credit: EPA / PETER POWELL) (Credit: EPA / PETER POWELL) Anderlecht's Sofiane Hanni (C) celebrates scoring the 1-1 goal during the UEFA Europa League quarter final , second leg, soccer match between Manchester United and RSC Anderlecht at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, 20 March 2017.