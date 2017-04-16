English Premier League: Manchester United vs. Chelsea
MANCHESTER, England — A tactical masterclass from Jose Mourinho ensured the path to the English Premier League title will no longer be a procession for his former club, Chelsea.
Only four points separate Chelsea and second-placed Tottenham with six games left after United's 2-0 win over the lackluster leaders opened up the title race on Sunday. At one stage four weeks ago after a 2-1 win over Stoke, Chelsea held a 13-point lead.
It was a signature win for Mourinho near the end of his first season at United. He detailed Ander Herrera and Matteo Darmian to man-mark Chelsea forwards Eden Hazard and Pedro Rodriguez, made the bold call to start Marcus Rashford ahead of top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and played two youngsters — Rashford and winger Jesse Lingard — up front in a surprise move.
Manchester United's Matteo Darmian, left, and Chelsea's Diego Costa challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Manchester United's Eric Bailly, left, and Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini celebrate after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Chelsea players warm up ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Chelsea's Diego Costa, left, and Manchester United's Eric Bailly challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Manchester United's team manager Jose Mourinho, left, Manchester United's Ander Herrera and Chelsea's team manager Antonio Conte, right, gesture during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Chelsea's N'Golo Kante, rear, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Manchester United's Jesse Lingard, left is substituted by Manchester United's team manager Jose Mourinho during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Chelsea's Gary Cahill, left, and Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Manchester United's team manager Jose Mourinho, left, reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford shoots to score his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Manchester United's team manager Jose Mourinho, left, talks to Chelsea's Pedro during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Chelsea's Diego Costa and Manchester United's Eric Bailly, right, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, left, and Chelsea's Gary Cahill challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Chelsea's Victor Moses, left, and Manchester United's Antonio Valencia challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Manchester United's team manager Jose Mourinho, left, and Chelsea's team manager Antonio Conte react during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Manchester United's Ander Herrera, not in picture, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Chelsea's Diego Costa reacts after his team lost the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, Sunday, April 16, 2017.
