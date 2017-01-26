EFL Cup: Manchester United vs. Hull City

SoccerSports

Manchester United's Paul Pogba, centrer, celebrates with team mates after scoring during the English League Cup, Semi Final Second Leg soccer match between Hull City and Manchester United at KCOM stadium in Hull, England, Thursday Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Manchester United's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (R) is blocked by Hull City's English defender Josh Tymon during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final second-leg football match between Hull City and Manchester United at the KCOM Stadium in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on January 26, 2017.

Hull's Senegalese forward Oumar Niasse celebrates after scoring during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final second-leg football match between Hull City and Manchester United at the KCOM Stadium in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on January 26, 2017.

Manchester United's English midfielder Michael Carrick claps after winning the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final second-leg football match between Hull City and Manchester United at the KCOM Stadium in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on January 26, 2017.

Manchester United's English striker Wayne Rooney claps during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final second-leg football match between Hull City and Manchester United at the KCOM Stadium in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on January 26, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) (Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) Manchester United's Chris Smalling, rear, and Hull's Jarrod Bowen battle for the ball during the English League Cup, Semi Final Second Leg soccer match between Hull City and Manchester United at KCOM stadium in Hull, England, Thursday Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Manchester United's English striker Wayne Rooney (2R) speaks with Manchester United's Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final second-leg football match between Hull City and Manchester United at the KCOM Stadium in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on January 26, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) (Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho looks on during the English League Cup, Semi Final Second Leg soccer match between Hull City and Manchester United at KCOM stadium in Hull, England, Thursday Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Manchester United's Italian defender Matteo Darmian (C) heads the ball by Hull City's English defender Josh Tymon (L) and Hull City's Norwegian striker Adama Diomande during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final second-leg football match between Hull City and Manchester United at the KCOM Stadium in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on January 26, 2017.

Hull City's Uruguayan striker Abel Hernandez (L) vies with Manchester United's English defender Phil Jones during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final second-leg football match between Hull City and Manchester United at the KCOM Stadium in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on January 26, 2017.

Hull City's English midfielder Tom Huddlestone (R) scores from the penalty spot during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final second-leg football match between Hull City and Manchester United at the KCOM Stadium in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on January 26, 2017.

Manchester United's English striker Wayne Rooney (R) runs with the ball during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final second-leg football match between Hull City and Manchester United at the KCOM Stadium in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on January 26, 2017.

Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba (C) celebrates with teammates afer scoring during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final second-leg football match between Hull City and Manchester United at the KCOM Stadium in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on January 26, 2017.

Manchester United's English striker Wayne Rooney (L) greets Hull City's English defender Harry Maguire after the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final second-leg football match between Hull City and Manchester United at the KCOM Stadium in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on January 26, 2017.

Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba claps after winning the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final second-leg football match between Hull City and Manchester United at the KCOM Stadium in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on January 26, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) (Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) Hull's Oumar Niasse, centre, runs with the ball after scoring a goal during the English League Cup, Semi Final Second Leg soccer match between Hull City and Manchester United at KCOM stadium in Hull, England, Thursday Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho gestures during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final second-leg football match between Hull City and Manchester United at the KCOM Stadium in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on January 26, 2017.

Manchester United's English striker Wayne Rooney prepares to take a corner kick during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final second-leg football match between Hull City and Manchester United at the KCOM Stadium in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on January 26, 2017.

Manchester United's English striker Wayne Rooney (L) controls the ball during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final second-leg football match between Hull City and Manchester United at the KCOM Stadium in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on January 26, 2017.

Hull City's English midfielder Tom Huddlestone celebrates afer scoring from the penalty spot during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final second-leg football match between Hull City and Manchester United at the KCOM Stadium in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on January 26, 2017.

Manchester United's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (L) has a shot on goal by Hull City's English defender Michael Dawson during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final second-leg football match between Hull City and Manchester United at the KCOM Stadium in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on January 26, 2017.

Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba (R) runs for the ball during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final second-leg football match between Hull City and Manchester United at the KCOM Stadium in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on January 26, 2017.

Hull City's Uruguayan striker Abel Hernandez (3L) heads the ball during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final second-leg football match between Hull City and Manchester United at the KCOM Stadium in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on January 26, 2017.

The crowd applaud Hull City's injured English midfielder Ryan Mason after he fractured his skull last week during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final second-leg football match between Hull City and Manchester United at the KCOM Stadium in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on January 26, 2017.

Manchester United's English striker Wayne Rooney wears boots celebrating his 250 goals for Manchester during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final second-leg football match between Hull City and Manchester United at the KCOM Stadium in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on January 26, 2017.

Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho (C) looks on during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final second-leg football match between Hull City and Manchester United at the KCOM Stadium in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on January 26, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) (Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) Manchester United's Michael Carrick, right, and Hull's Evandro Goebel battle for the ball during the English League Cup, Semi Final Second Leg soccer match between Hull City and Manchester United at KCOM stadium in Hull, England, Thursday Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Hull City's Irish midfielder David Meyler (L) vies with Manchester United's Argentinian defender Marcos Rojo during the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final second-leg football match between Hull City and Manchester United at the KCOM Stadium in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on January 26, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) (Credit: AP / Rui Vieira) Manchester United's Paul Pogba, centre, scores during the English League Cup, Semi Final Second Leg soccer match between Hull City and Manchester United at KCOM stadium in Hull, England, Thursday Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Manchester United's English striker Wayne Rooney claps after winning the EFL (English Football League) Cup semi-final second-leg football match between Hull City and Manchester United at the KCOM Stadium in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on January 26, 2017.