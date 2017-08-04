Neymar introduced at Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar, the Brazilian soccer star, left FC Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain for the eye-popping sum of $262 million.

Representatives of the Brazilian striker triggered the release clause in his contract Thursday when they went to Barcelona’s club offices and made a payment in his name of 222 million euros.

The payment for a single player shattered the world record for soccer transfers, dwarfing the 105 million euros (then $116 million) that Manchester United shelled out last year for midfielder Paul Pogba.

The Brazilian star flew in from Barcelona on a private jet for his official presentation Friday, arriving in a city whose soccer fortunes he is expected to transform.

(Credit: AP / Kamil Zihnioglu) (Credit: AP / Kamil Zihnioglu) PSG fans react after the arrival of Brazilian soccer star Neymar who was attending a press conference at the Parc des Princes in Paris Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Neymar arrived in Paris on Friday the day after he became the most expensive player in soccer history when completing his blockbuster transfer to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona for 222 million euros ($262 million).(AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

