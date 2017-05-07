NYC FC vs. Atlanta United FC

New York City FC hosts Atlanta United FC on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Greg Garza #4 of Atlanta United battles for the ball with Jack Harrison #11 of New York City FC during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) David Villa #7 of New York City FC watches as his goal gets past defender Greg Garza #4 and goalkeeper Alec Kann #25 of Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) David Villa #7 of New York City FC battles for the ball with Leandro Gonzalez #5 of Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Miguel Almiron #10 of Atlanta United is defended by Ethan White #3 of New York City FC during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Greg Garza #4 of Atlanta United battles for the ball with Jack Harrison #11 of New York City FC during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Maximiliano Moralez #10 of New York City FC takes a corner kick against the Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Rodney Wallace #23 of New York City FC celebrates his second half goal against the Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Greg Garza #4 of Atlanta United battles for the ball with Jack Harrison #11 of New York City FC during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) David Villa #7 of New York City FC is defended by Leandro Gonzalez #5 of Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Kevin Kratz #8 of Atlanta United makes a pass against the New York City FC during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Miguel Almiron #10 of Atlanta United is defended by Ethan White #3 of New York City FC during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Maximiliano Moralez #10 of New York City FC is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a second half goal against the Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) David Villa #7 of New York City FC watches as his goal gets past defender Greg Garza #4 and goalkeeper Alec Kann #25 of Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Julian Gressel #24 of Atlanta United complains to the referee Ismail Elfath during the first half against the New York City FC during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Rodney Wallace #23 of New York City FC celebrates his second half goal against the Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) David Villa #7 of New York City FC falls to the ground after colliding with Miguel Almiron #10 of Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Yangel Herrera #30 of New York City FC is defended by Miguel Almiron #10 and Carlos Carmona #14 of Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Ben Sweat #2 and David Villa #7 of New York City FC collide against the Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Rodney Wallace #23 of New York City FC celebrates his second half goal against the Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Jeff Larentowicz #18 of Atlanta United complains to the referee Ismail Elfath during the first half against the New York City FC during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Carlos Carmona #14 of Atlanta United celebrates his first half goal against the New York City FC during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Yangel Herrera #30 of New York City FC defends Miguel Almiron #10 of Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Jack Harrison #11 of New York City FC attempts to keep the ball in bounds against the Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Jack Harrison #11 of New York City FC attempts to keep the ball in bounds against the Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Carlos Carmona #14 of Atlanta United celebrates his first half goal against the New York City FC during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Rodney Wallace #23 of New York City FC is defended by Michael Parkhurst #3 of Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Maximiliano Moralez #10 of New York City FC defends against the Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Rodney Wallace #23 of New York City FC celebrates his second half goal against the Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Miguel Almiron #10 of Atlanta United is pursued by Yangel Herrera #30 of New York City FC during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Jack Harrison #11 of New York City FC attempts to control the ball against the Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Ethan White #3 of New York City FC battles for the ball with Greg Garza #4 of Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) David Villa #7 of New York City FC collides with Leandro Gonzalez #5 of Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Alec Kann #25 of Atlanta United reacts after allowing a goal to David Villa #7 of New York City FC (not pictured) during the first half during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) David Villa #7 of New York City FC controls the ball against the Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Maximiliano Moralez #10 of New York City FC defends against the Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Jack Harrison #11 of New York City FC is pursued by Greg Garza #4 of Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Yangel Herrera #30 of New York City FC is defended by Carlos Carmona #14 of Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) David Villa #7 of New York City FC battles for the ball with Leandro Gonzalez #5 of Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) David Villa #7 of New York City FC scores a first half goal against the Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Jack Harrison #11 of New York City FC is pursued by Greg Garza #4 of Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Jack Harrison #11 of New York City FC attempts to keep the ball in bounds against the Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Maximiliano Moralez #10 of New York City FC is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a second half goal against the Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) David Villa #7 of New York City FC celebrates his teammates Maximiliano Moralez #10 goal against the Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) David Villa #7 of New York City FC is defended by Leandro Gonzalez #5 of as Alec Kann #25 of Atlanta United stops the shot during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Ethan White #3 of New York City FC heads the ball against the Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Jeff Larentowicz #18 of Atlanta United controls the ball against the Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Miguel Almiron #10 of Atlanta United is pursued by Yangel Herrera #30 of New York City FC during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) David Villa #7 of New York City FC scores a first half goal past the defending Greg Garza #4 of Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Kenwyne Jones #9 of Atlanta United heads the ball away from Alexander Ring #8 of New York City FC during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) David Villa #7 of New York City FC is pursued by Michael Parkhurst #3 of Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) David Villa #7 of New York City FC is defended by Michael Parkhurst #3 of Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Rodney Wallace #23 of New York City FC is defended by Michael Parkhurst #3 of Atlanta United during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Sunday, May 7, 2017. MLS Soccer between the Atlanta United and the New York City FC.