New York City FC vs. Orlando City SC
New York City FC fell to Orlando City SC, 2-1, on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.
Jack Harrison #11 of New York City FC is defended by Donny Toia #25 of Orlando City SC during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Andrea Pirlo #21 of New York City FC reacts as he is called for a foul on Giles Barnes #14 of Orlando City SC during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Alexander Callens #6 of New York City FC reacts to a call by the official against Orlando City SC during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Jack Harrison #11 of New York City FC controls the ball against Orlando City SC during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Carlos Rivas #11 of Orlando City SC looses the ball to Yangel Herrera #30 of New York City FC during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Cyle Larin #9 of Orlando City SC is tended to by the trainer during an MLS game against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Cristian Higuita #7 of Orlando City SC is defended by Alexander Ring #8 of New York City FC during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
The New York City FC starting 11 pose for a photo wearing their new uniforms containing Parley Ocean Plastic to create awareness for Earth Day 2017 prior to an MLS game against Orlando City SC at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Jack Harrison #11 of New York City FC is defended by Donny Toia #25 of Orlando City SC during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Ethan White #3 of New York City FC reacts to a call by the official during an MLS game against Orlando City SC at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Jack Harrison #11 of New York City FC is defended by Carlos Rivas #11 and Donny Toia #25 of Orlando City SC during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Jack Harrison #11 of New York City FC is defended by Donny Toia #25 of Orlando City SC during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Andrea Pirlo #21 of New York City FC is defended by Will Johnson #8 of Orlando City SC during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Maximiliano Moralez #10 of New York City FC clears the ball while defended by Will Johnson #8 of Orlando City SC during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Andrea Pirlo #21 of New York City FC prepares to take a corner kick against the Orlando City SC during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
David Villa #7 of New York City FC attempts a shot past Scott Sutter #21 of Orlando City SC during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Alexander Ring #8 of New York City FC is defended by Giles Barnes #14 of Orlando City SC during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Carlos Rivas #11 of Orlando City SC loses the ball to Yangel Herrera #30 of New York City FC during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Ethan White #3 of New York City FC attempts to cross the ball into the box defended by Donny Toia #25 of Orlando City SC during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Alexander Callens #6 of New York City FC is defended by Will Johnson #8 of Orlando City SC during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Thomas McNamara #15 of New York City FC is defended by Luis Gill #17 of the Orlando City SC during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Cristian Higuita #7 of Orlando City SC battles for the ball with Maximiliano Moralez #10 of New York City FC during an MLS game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
