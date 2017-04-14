NYC FC vs. Philadelphia Union
CHESTER, Pa. — Jack Harrison scored in the 52nd minute, David Villa added another from 50-plus yards away in the 90th and New York City FC beat the winless Philadelphia Union 2-0 on Friday night.
New York City (3-2-1) had lost six of its last nine regular-season away games. Philadelphia (0-4-2) has only won once in its last 10 home games.
Harrison settled Ronald Matarrita's through ball with his right foot and slid a shot with his left for his second goal of the season. Villa chipped goalkeeper Andre Blake from near midfield.
Blake kept Philadelphia in it for much of the game. He made a diving save of Harrison's shot from distance in the 22nd minute and denied Ethan White's close-range shot in the 66th. Blake blocked Villa's shot in the 83rd and the rebound attempt sailed over the crossbar.
Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin makes his point during first-half action against New York City FC in an MLS match on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pa.
Philadelphia Union forward C.J. Sapong is held by New York City FC defender Maxime Chanot, right, during the second half of an MLS match on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pa.
Philadelphia Union midfielder Ilsinho leaps after the ball over New York City FC defender Maxime Chanot during the second half of an MLS match on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pa.
Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake, left, makes a save against New York City FC forward David Villa (7) during the second half of an MLS match on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pa.
Philadelphia Union defender Richie Marquez heads the ball against New York City FC forward David Villa during the second half of an MLS match on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pa.
Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake (18) gathers the ball against New York City FC's Ethan White (3) during the first half of an MLS match on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pa.
Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliott, left, heads the ball against New York City FC forward David Villa during the second half of an MLS match on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pa.
Philadelphia Union midfielder Haris Medunjanin, right, goes after the ball against New York City FC midfielder Maximiliano Moralez during the first half of an MLS match on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pa.
Philadelphia Union forward Chris Pontius, left, battles for a header with New York City FC defender Ethan White during the first half of an MLS match on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pa.
Philadelphia Union midfielder Haris Medunjanin, left, goes after the ball against New York City FC midfielder Maximiliano Moralez during the first half of an MLS match on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pa.
