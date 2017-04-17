Premier League: Arsenal vs. Middlesbrough
Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil secured Arsenal’s first English Premier League win on the road in three months on Monday, with the 2-1 victory at Middlesbrough reviving the London club’s pursuit of Champions League qualification. Sanchez curled in a free kick right before halftime that was canceled out at the start of the second half by Alvaro Negredo. Sanchez played a part in Arsenal’s match-winner; his cross was chested down by Aaron Ramsey to Ozil’s feet.
Arsenal, whose last away win came at Swansea on Jan. 14, moved into sixth place. Although Manchester City is seven points ahead in the fourth Champions League place,
Arsenal has a game in hand with seven still to play. Middlesbrough’s target is just staying in the Premier League, but it is looking more perilous after a loss that leaves the northeast team six points from safety with six games remaining.
Arsenal's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez (C) celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Arsenal's Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka (L) and Arsenal's English defender Rob Holding during the English Premier League football match between Middlesbrough and Arsenal at Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, northeast England on April 17, 2017.
Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil vies with Middlesbrough's US Goalkeeper Brad Guzan but fails to score during the English Premier League football match between Middlesbrough and Arsenal at Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, northeast England on April 17, 2017.
Alvaro Negredo of Middlesbrough (front) celebrates as he scores their first goal with Marten de Roon during the Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Arsenal at Riverside Stadium on April 17, 2017 in Middlesbrough, England.
Middlesbrough's Spanish striker Alvaro Negredo (L) vies with Arsenal's English defender Rob Holding during the English Premier League football match between Middlesbrough and Arsenal at Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, northeast England on April 17, 2017.
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (R) celebrates scoring during the English premier league soccer match between Middlesbrough and Arsenal at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, Britain, 17 April 2017.
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (2ndR) shoots to score the opening goal from a free kick during the English premier league soccer match between Middlesbrough and Arsenal at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, Britain, 17 April 2017.
Middlesbrough's Stewart Downing (R) challenges Arsenal's Granit Xhaka during the English premier league soccer match between Middlesbrough and Arsenal at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, Britain, 17 April 2017.
Arsenal's Olivier Giroud, right, and Middlesbrough's Gaston Ramirez battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough., England, Monday April 17, 2017. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
Arsenal's French defender Laurent Koscielny (L) Arsenal's Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka (C) and Middlesbrough's Spanish striker Alvaro Negredo vie for the ball during the English Premier League football match between Middlesbrough and Arsenal at Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, northeast England on April 17, 2017.
Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil reacts after failing to score during the English Premier League football match between Middlesbrough and Arsenal at Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, northeast England on April 17, 2017.
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil scores against Middlesbrough during the English Premier League soccer match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough., England, Monday April 17, 2017. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
Middlesbrough's Brad Guzan (L) challenges Arsenal's Olivier Giroud (R) during the English premier league soccer match between Middlesbrough and Arsenal at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, Britain, 17 April 2017.
Middlesbrough's Brazilian defender Fabio receives medical treatment before leving the pitch injured uring the English Premier League football match between Middlesbrough and Arsenal at Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, northeast England on April 17, 2017.
Arsenal's Olivier Giroud, left, and Middlesbrough's Daniel Ayala battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough., England, Monday April 17, 2017. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
Middlesbrough's English midfielder Adam Clayton (L) vies with Arsenal's Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka during the English Premier League football match between Middlesbrough and Arsenal at Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, northeast England on April 17, 2017.
Arsenal's French striker Olivier Giroud clasheds with Middlesbrough's US Goalkeeper Brad Guzan during the English Premier League football match between Middlesbrough and Arsenal at Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, northeast England on April 17, 2017.
Arsenal's Olivier Giroud, right, and Middlesbrough's Daniel Ayala battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough., England, Monday April 17, 2017. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger watches his players from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Middlesbrough and Arsenal at Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, northeast England on April 17, 2017.
Middlesbrough's Brad Guzan (L) challenges Arsenal's Olivier Giroud (R) during the English premier league soccer match between Middlesbrough and Arsenal at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, Britain, 17 April 2017.
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring against Middlesbrough during the English Premier League soccer match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough., England, Monday April 17, 2017.
Olivier Giroud of Arsenal is faced by goalkeeper Brad Guzan of Middlesbrough during the Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Arsenal at Riverside Stadium on April 17, 2017 in Middlesbrough, England.
Middlesbrough's Spanish striker Alvaro Negredo (L) vies with Arsenal's English defender Rob Holding during the English Premier League football match between Middlesbrough and Arsenal at Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, northeast England on April 17, 2017.
Middlesbrough's Stewart Downing (R) challenges Arsenal's Granit Xhaka during the English premier league soccer match between Middlesbrough and Arsenal at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, Britain, 17 April 2017.
Middlesbrough's Alvaro Negredo (L) celebrates scoring with Marten de Roon during the English premier league soccer match between Middlesbrough and Arsenal at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, Britain, 17 April 2017.
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil celebrates scoring against Middlesbrough during the English Premier League soccer match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough., England, Monday April 17, 2017.
