Arsenal vs. Leicester City

    LONDON — Olivier Giroud completed an exhilarating comeback as Arsenal beat Leicester 4-3 on Friday to ensure Arsene Wenger’s side opened the English Premier League with a victory for only the second time in eight seasons.

    Arsenal turned around the league’s first Friday opener in the closing minutes at Emirates Stadium. After Aaron Ramsey leveled in the 83rd minute, Giroud sealed the three points within two minutes on an evening of thrilling attacks gifted by fragile defending. Arsenal record-signing Alexandre Lacazette got off to a perfect by scoring inside two minutes of kickoff. But as so often happens in the opening round, Arsenal imploded as Shinji Okazaki and Jamie Vardy put Leicester in front.

    Although Danny Welbeck leveled on the stroke of halftime, Vardy restored Leicester’s lead after the break. But Leicester, which so astonishingly won the league in 2016, couldn’t hold on for its first win at Arsenal since 1973. Instead, Wenger avoided a third successive season-opening loss at the start of his new two-year contract.

    Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil runs with the
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil runs with the ball during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on August 11, 2017.

    Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi is tackled by Arsenal's
    (Credit: AP / Alastair Grant)

    Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi is tackled by Arsenal's Granit Xhaka during their English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates stadium in London, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.

    Arsenal's German-born Bosnian defender Sead Kolasinac looks to
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Arsenal's German-born Bosnian defender Sead Kolasinac looks to pass the ball during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on August 11, 2017.

    Hector Bellarin (L) of Arsenal London vies for
    (Credit: EPA / ANDY RAIN)

    Hector Bellarin (L) of Arsenal London vies for the ball with Harry Maguire of Leicester during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leicester in London, Britain, 11 August 2017.

    Leicester City's English striker Jamie Vardy (R) scores
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Leicester City's English striker Jamie Vardy (R) scores their second goal past Arsenal's Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech (L) during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on August 11, 2017.

    Leicester City's Jamie Vardy, (No9) centre, scores his
    (Credit: AP / Alastair Grant)

    Leicester City's Jamie Vardy, (No9) centre, scores his sides second goal of the game past Arsenal's goalkeeper Petr Cech during their English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates stadium in London, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.

    Leicester City's Japanese striker Shinji Okazaki vies with
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Leicester City's Japanese striker Shinji Okazaki vies with Arsenal's English defender Rob Holding (L) and Arsenal's French striker Alexandre Lacazette (R) during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on August 11, 2017.

    Leicester's manager Craig Shakespeare gestures during the English
    (Credit: EPA / ANDY RAIN)

    Leicester's manager Craig Shakespeare gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leicester in London, Britain, 11 August 2017.

    Arsenal's English striker Danny Welbeck (C) runs through
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Arsenal's English striker Danny Welbeck (C) runs through the Leicester defence during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on August 11, 2017.

    Mohamed Elneny (L) of Arsenal London vies for
    (Credit: EPA / ANDY RAIN)

    Mohamed Elneny (L) of Arsenal London vies for the ball with Christian Fuchs of Leicester during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leicester in London, Britain, 11 August 2017.

    Leicester City's Jamie Vardy, second top right, heads
    (Credit: AP / Alastair Grant)

    Leicester City's Jamie Vardy, second top right, heads the ball to score his sides third goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates stadium in London, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.

    Arsenal's French striker Alexandre Lacazette (C) celebrates with
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Arsenal's French striker Alexandre Lacazette (C) celebrates with Arsenal's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny and Arsenal's English striker Danny Welbeck (up) after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on August 11, 2017.

    Arsenal's French striker Alexandre Lacazette vies with Leicester
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Arsenal's French striker Alexandre Lacazette vies with Leicester City's English midfielder Marc Albrighton (R) during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on August 11, 2017.

