Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 59° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    SoccerSports

    Premier League: West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur face off in an English Premier League match Friday at the London Stadium.

    West Ham's Croatian assistant manager Nikola Jurcevic takes
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    West Ham's Croatian assistant manager Nikola Jurcevic takes a warmup session ahead of the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at The London Stadium, in east London on May 5, 2017.

    West Ham United's Argentinian midfielder Manuel Lanzini warms
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    West Ham United's Argentinian midfielder Manuel Lanzini warms up ahead of the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at The London Stadium, in east London on May 5, 2017.

    Mounted police patrol outside the stadium as fans
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Mounted police patrol outside the stadium as fans begin to arrive for the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at The London Stadium, in east London on May 5, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.