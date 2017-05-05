Premier League: West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur face off in an English Premier League match Friday at the London Stadium.
West Ham's Croatian assistant manager Nikola Jurcevic takes a warmup session ahead of the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at The London Stadium, in east London on May 5, 2017.
West Ham United's Argentinian midfielder Manuel Lanzini warms up ahead of the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at The London Stadium, in east London on May 5, 2017.
Mounted police patrol outside the stadium as fans begin to arrive for the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at The London Stadium, in east London on May 5, 2017.
