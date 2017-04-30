Premier League: Tottenham vs. Arsenal
LONDON — Tottenham shifted the balance of power in north London's soccer rivalry by securing its first Premier League finish above Arsenal in 22 years with a 2-0 victory over its neighbor on Sunday.
Arsenal imploded inside 77 seconds at the start of the second half to hand Tottenham a ninth consecutive league win. In the penultimate game at White Hart Lane before the stadium is demolished, Dele Alli scrambled the ball into the net and Harry Kane won a soft penalty that he converted.
"We worked hard. We outworked them," Kane said. "The fans have got the bragging rights for now, but we've still got four important games to finish off."
Manager Mauricio Pochettino's hopes of overhauling Chelsea's four-point lead at the top of the league are fading after the leaders beat Everton 3-0 on Sunday. But Spurs are still locking down second place for their highest finish in 54 years and on the brink of a second successive season in the Champions League for the first time.
Granit Xhaka of Arsenal and Nacho Monreal of Arsenal attempt to tackle Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane on April 30, 2017 in London, England.
