Champions League semifinals: Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid
Real Madrid faces Atlético Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal matchup on Wednesday at Vicente Calderón Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos reacts after a goal of his team during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Atletico's Yannick Carrasco, back, competes for the ball with Real Madrid's Casemiro during a Champions League semifinal, 2nd leg soccer match between Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid, in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, May 10, 2017 .
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after a goal of his team during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, left, celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team, during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, right, celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team, during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Atletico Madrid's midfielder Gabi (L) talks to Turkish referee Cuneyt Cakir during the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid CF at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, on May 10, 2017.
Real Madrid's Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas dives to unsuccessfully stop Atletico's opening goal during the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid CF at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, on May 10, 2017.
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann (7) scores a penalty, the second goal of his team, during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Real Madrid's midfielder Isco (R) vies with Atletico Madrid's midfielder Gabi during the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid CF at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, on May 10, 2017.
Atletico Madrid's midfielder Gabi (L) vies with Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric during the UEFA Champions League semi final second leg football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid CF at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, on May 10, 2017.
Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann kicks the ball during the UEFA Champions League semi final second leg football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid CF at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, on May 10, 2017.
Atletico Madrid's Filipe Luis, left, and Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo jump for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Real Madrid's midfielder Isco (L) vies with Atletico Madrid's Montenegrin defender Stefan Savic during the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid CF at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, on May 10, 2017.
Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann (L) cheers Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema before the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid CF at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, on May 10, 2017.
Real Madrid's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro (L) vies with Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann during the UEFA Champions League semi final second leg football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid CF at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, on May 10, 2017.
Supporters at the Vicente Calderon stadium before the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg match between Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain, 10 May 2017.
An Atletico fan waits for the start of the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid CF at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, on May 10, 2017.
Atletico Madrid players pose for the photographers before the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Atletico Madrid's Gabriel Fernandez, right, tries to stop Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Atletico de Madrid's fans wait outside the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, Spain, 10 May 2017. Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid face at the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg match 10 May.
Atletico de Madrid supporters wave flags and scarves before the UEFA Champions League semi final second leg football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid CF at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, on May 10, 2017.
Real Madrid players warm up before the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid CF at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, on May 10, 2017.
Atletico players warm up before the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid CF at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, on May 10, 2017.
Atletico Madrid supporters walks outside the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, Spain, 10 May 2017, prior to the UEFA Champions League semi final, second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, competes for a high ball with Atletico's Diego Godin during a Champions League semifinal, 2nd leg soccer match between Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid, in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, May 10, 2017 .
Police officers stand beside Real Madrid supporters waiting for entering the stadium before the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid CF at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, on May 10, 2017.
Police officers stand beside Real Madrid supporters waiting for entering the stadium before the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid CF at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, on May 10, 2017.
Real Madrid's fans shout slogans as they arrive at the Vicente Calderon stadium before the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in Madrid, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Atletico de Madrid fans hold a scarf before the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid CF at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, on May 10, 2017.
The UEFA Champions League trophy is displayed at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid, Spain, 10 May 2017. Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid face at the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg match 10 May.
