Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid in Champions League semifinal
MADRID -- The city rivalry is enough motivation when Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid meet. When the stakes include a place in the Champions League final, the rivalry is even more heated.
The first leg on Tuesday, hosted by Real at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, will be the fourth between them in recent Champions Leagues. Real advanced every time. It defeated Atletico in the finals of 2014 and in 2016, and in the quarterfinals in 2015.
Real Madrid's supporters cheer for their team at the arrival of bus outside of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium before the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, in Madrid, Spain on May 2, 2017.
An Atletico fan (L) and a Real Madrid fan gesture as they cross a street outside the Santiago Bernabeu stadium moments before the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg football match Real Madrid CF vs Club Atletico de Madrid in Madrid, on May 2, 2017.
A football goodies seller waits outside the Santiago Bernabeu stadium moments before the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg football match Real Madrid vs. Club Atletico de Madrid in Madrid, on May 2, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Atletico Madrid's supporters are seen outside of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium before the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, in Madrid, Spain on May 2, 2017.
National policemen guard outside of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium before the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, in Madrid, Spain on May 2, 2017.
National policemen guard outside of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium before the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, in Madrid, Spain on May 2, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.