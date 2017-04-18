Champions League: Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich Leg 2

Real Madrid defeated Bayern Munich, 4-2, in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. Real Madrid advances on aggregate, 6-3.

(Credit: AP / Francisco Seco) (Credit: AP / Francisco Seco) Bayern's Robert Lewandowski reacts during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday April 18, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Francisco Seco) (Credit: AP / Francisco Seco) Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, left, and Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos vie for the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday April 18, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Daniel Ochoa de Olza) (Credit: AP / Daniel Ochoa de Olza) Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, left, escorts Bayern's Arturo Vidal out of the pitch after he was shown a second yellow card during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday April 18, 2017.

(Credit: EPA / KIKO HUESCA) (Credit: EPA / KIKO HUESCA) Real Madrid's defender Sergio Ramos (L) scores an own goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 18 April 2017.

(Credit: AP / Daniel Ochoa de Olza) (Credit: AP / Daniel Ochoa de Olza) Bayern's Thomas Mueller, on the ground, tackles Real Madrid's Casemiro during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday April 18, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Francisco Seco) (Credit: AP / Francisco Seco) Bayern's Thomas Mueller, right, argues with Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos who pulled his shirt during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday April 18, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Daniel Ochoa de Olza) (Credit: AP / Daniel Ochoa de Olza) Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, left, clears the ball away from Bayern's Thomas Mueller during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday April 18, 2017.

(Credit: EPA / KIKO HUESCA) (Credit: EPA / KIKO HUESCA) Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski (R), Thiago Alcantara (C) and Thomas Muller (L) celebrate the own goal of Madrid's Sergio Ramos during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 18 April 2017.

(Credit: EPA / JUANJO MARTIN) (Credit: EPA / JUANJO MARTIN) Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski (L) celebrates with defender Philipp Lahm (R) his 1-0 goal against Real Madrid during the Champions League quarter finals second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich played at Santiago Bernabeu's stadium in Madrid, Spain on 18 April 2017.

(Credit: AP / Daniel Ochoa de Olza) (Credit: AP / Daniel Ochoa de Olza) Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, left, and Bayern's Thomas Mueller eye the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday April 18, 2017.

(Credit: EPA / ZIPI) (Credit: EPA / ZIPI) Real Madrid's goalkeeper Keylor Navas (R) and midfielder Casemiro (2-R) react after Munich was awarded with a penalty during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 18 April 2017.

(Credit: AP / Daniel Ochoa de Olza) (Credit: AP / Daniel Ochoa de Olza) Bayern players celebrate after Robert Lewandowski, center right, scored his side's second goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday April 18, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Daniel Ochoa de Olza) (Credit: AP / Daniel Ochoa de Olza) Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday April 18, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / CURTO DE LA TORRE) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / CURTO DE LA TORRE) Riot police clash with Bayern fans in the tribunes during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match Real Madrid vs FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid in Madrid on April 18, 2017.

(Credit: EPA / ZIPI) (Credit: EPA / ZIPI) Bayern Munich supporters face Spanish police during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 18 April 2017.

(Credit: AP / Francisco Seco) (Credit: AP / Francisco Seco) Real Madrid's Casemiro reacts in disbelief after his tackle on Bayern's Arjen Robben was given a penalty during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday April 18, 2017.

(Credit: EPA / KIKO HUESCA) (Credit: EPA / KIKO HUESCA) Bayern Munich's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 18 April 2017.

(Credit: AP / Daniel Ochoa de Olza) (Credit: AP / Daniel Ochoa de Olza) Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, vies for the ball with Bayern's Mats Hummels during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday April 18, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Francisco Seco) (Credit: AP / Francisco Seco) Bayern's Arturo Vidal, left, congratulates Bayern's Robert Lewandowski who scored his side's first goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday April 18, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / CURTO DE LA TORRE) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / CURTO DE LA TORRE) Riot police clash with Bayern fans in the tribunes during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match Real Madrid vs FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid in Madrid on April 18, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Daniel Ochoa de Olza) (Credit: AP / Daniel Ochoa de Olza) Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, reacts after loosing the ball to Bayern's Mats Hummels, right, during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday April 18, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GERARD JULIEN) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GERARD JULIEN) Riot police clash with Bayern fans in the tribunes during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match Real Madrid vs FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid in Madrid on April 18, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JAVIER SORIANO) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JAVIER SORIANO) Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski (L) scores a goal after shooting a penalty kick during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match Real Madrid vs FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid in Madrid on April 18, 2017.

(Credit: EPA / JUANJO MARTIN) (Credit: EPA / JUANJO MARTIN) Real Madrid's German midfielder Toni Kroos (2L) tries to score next to defender Mats Hummels (R) of Bayern Munich during the Champions League quarter finals second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich played at Santiago Bernabeu's stadium in Madrid, Spain on 18 April 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / CURTO DE LA TORRE) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / CURTO DE LA TORRE) Riot police clash with Bayern fans in the tribunes during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match Real Madrid vs FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid in Madrid on April 18, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Francisco Seco) (Credit: AP / Francisco Seco) Bayern's Arturo Vidal, left, and Bayern's Robert Lewandowski who scored his side's first goal celebrate during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday April 18, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Francisco Seco) (Credit: AP / Francisco Seco) Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, center, scores his side's first goal form a penalty during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday April 18, 2017.

(Credit: EPA / KIKO HUESCA) (Credit: EPA / KIKO HUESCA) Bayern Munich's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti (L) embraces defender Sergio Ramos (R) of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 18 April 2017.

(Credit: EPA / KIKO HUESCA) (Credit: EPA / KIKO HUESCA) Bayern Munich's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti reacts during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 18 April 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JAVIER SORIANO) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JAVIER SORIANO) Bayern Munich's defender Mats Hummels (top) heads the ball beside Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema (L) during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match Real Madrid vs FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid in Madrid on April 18, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GERARD JULIEN) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GERARD JULIEN) Riot police clash with Bayern fans in the tribunes during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match Real Madrid vs FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid in Madrid on April 18, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GERARD JULIEN) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GERARD JULIEN) Bayern Munich's Dutch midfielder Arjen Robben (L) is fouled by Real Madrid's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match Real Madrid vs FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid in Madrid on April 18, 2017.

(Credit: EPA / JUANJO MARTIN) (Credit: EPA / JUANJO MARTIN) Real Madrid's defender Jose Ignacio Fernandez 'Nacho' (L) fights for the ball with Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara of Bayern Munich during the Champions League quarter finals second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich played at Santiago Bernabeu's stadium in Madrid, Spain on 18 April 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OSCAR DEL POZO) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OSCAR DEL POZO) Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (2R) and Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema (R) look at the ball during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match Real Madrid vs FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid in Madrid on April 18, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JAVIER SORIANO) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JAVIER SORIANO) Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) vies with Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match Real Madrid vs FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid in Madrid on April 18, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OSCAR DEL POZO) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OSCAR DEL POZO) Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso (C) vies with Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) and Real Madrid's defender Sergio Ramos during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match Real Madrid vs FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid in Madrid on April 18, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / CHRISTOF STACHE) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / CHRISTOF STACHE) (L-R) Bayern Munich's defender Mats Hummels, Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match Real Madrid vs FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid in Madrid on April 18, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / CHRISTOF STACHE) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / CHRISTOF STACHE) (L-R) Bayern Munich's defender Mats Hummels, Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match Real Madrid vs FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid in Madrid on April 18, 2017.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OSCAR DEL POZO) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OSCAR DEL POZO) Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo (R) runs with Bayern Munich's defender Jerome Boateng (R) during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match Real Madrid vs FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid in Madrid on April 18, 2017.