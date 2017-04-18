Subscribe
    SoccerSports

    Champions League: Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich Leg 2

    Real Madrid defeated Bayern Munich, 4-2, in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. Real Madrid advances on aggregate, 6-3.

    Bayern's Robert Lewandowski reacts during the Champions League
    (Credit: AP / Francisco Seco)

    Bayern's Robert Lewandowski reacts during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday April 18, 2017.

    Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, left, and Real Madrid's Sergio
    (Credit: AP / Francisco Seco)

    Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, left, and Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos vie for the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday April 18, 2017.

    Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, left, escorts Bayern's Arturo
    (Credit: AP / Daniel Ochoa de Olza)

    Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, left, escorts Bayern's Arturo Vidal out of the pitch after he was shown a second yellow card during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday April 18, 2017.

    Real Madrid's defender Sergio Ramos (L) scores an
    (Credit: EPA / KIKO HUESCA)

    Real Madrid's defender Sergio Ramos (L) scores an own goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 18 April 2017.

    Bayern's Thomas Mueller, on the ground, tackles Real
    (Credit: AP / Daniel Ochoa de Olza)

    Bayern's Thomas Mueller, on the ground, tackles Real Madrid's Casemiro during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday April 18, 2017.

    Bayern's Thomas Mueller, right, argues with Real Madrid's
    (Credit: AP / Francisco Seco)

    Bayern's Thomas Mueller, right, argues with Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos who pulled his shirt during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday April 18, 2017.

    Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, left, clears the ball
    (Credit: AP / Daniel Ochoa de Olza)

    Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, left, clears the ball away from Bayern's Thomas Mueller during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday April 18, 2017.

    Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski (R), Thiago Alcantara (C)
    (Credit: EPA / KIKO HUESCA)

    Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski (R), Thiago Alcantara (C) and Thomas Muller (L) celebrate the own goal of Madrid's Sergio Ramos during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 18 April 2017.

    Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski (L) celebrates
    (Credit: EPA / JUANJO MARTIN)

    Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski (L) celebrates with defender Philipp Lahm (R) his 1-0 goal against Real Madrid during the Champions League quarter finals second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich played at Santiago Bernabeu's stadium in Madrid, Spain on 18 April 2017.

    Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, left, and Bayern's Thomas
    (Credit: AP / Daniel Ochoa de Olza)

    Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, left, and Bayern's Thomas Mueller eye the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday April 18, 2017.

    Real Madrid's goalkeeper Keylor Navas (R) and midfielder
    (Credit: EPA / ZIPI)

    Real Madrid's goalkeeper Keylor Navas (R) and midfielder Casemiro (2-R) react after Munich was awarded with a penalty during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 18 April 2017.

    Bayern players celebrate after Robert Lewandowski, center right,
    (Credit: AP / Daniel Ochoa de Olza)

    Bayern players celebrate after Robert Lewandowski, center right, scored his side's second goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday April 18, 2017.

    Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, celebrates after scoring
    (Credit: AP / Daniel Ochoa de Olza)

    Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday April 18, 2017.

    Riot police clash with Bayern fans in the
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / CURTO DE LA TORRE)

    Riot police clash with Bayern fans in the tribunes during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match Real Madrid vs FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid in Madrid on April 18, 2017.

    Bayern Munich supporters face Spanish police during the
    (Credit: EPA / ZIPI)

    Bayern Munich supporters face Spanish police during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 18 April 2017.

    Real Madrid's Casemiro reacts in disbelief after his
    (Credit: AP / Francisco Seco)

    Real Madrid's Casemiro reacts in disbelief after his tackle on Bayern's Arjen Robben was given a penalty during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday April 18, 2017.

    Bayern Munich's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti during
    (Credit: EPA / KIKO HUESCA)

    Bayern Munich's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 18 April 2017.

    Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, vies for the
    (Credit: AP / Daniel Ochoa de Olza)

    Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, vies for the ball with Bayern's Mats Hummels during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday April 18, 2017.

    Bayern's Arturo Vidal, left, congratulates Bayern's Robert Lewandowski
    (Credit: AP / Francisco Seco)

    Bayern's Arturo Vidal, left, congratulates Bayern's Robert Lewandowski who scored his side's first goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday April 18, 2017.

    Riot police clash with Bayern fans in the
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / CURTO DE LA TORRE)

    Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, reacts after loosing
    (Credit: AP / Daniel Ochoa de Olza)

    Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, reacts after loosing the ball to Bayern's Mats Hummels, right, during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday April 18, 2017.

    Riot police clash with Bayern fans in the
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GERARD JULIEN)

    Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski (L) scores
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JAVIER SORIANO)

    Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski (L) scores a goal after shooting a penalty kick during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match Real Madrid vs FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid in Madrid on April 18, 2017.

    Real Madrid's German midfielder Toni Kroos (2L) tries
    (Credit: EPA / JUANJO MARTIN)

    Real Madrid's German midfielder Toni Kroos (2L) tries to score next to defender Mats Hummels (R) of Bayern Munich during the Champions League quarter finals second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich played at Santiago Bernabeu's stadium in Madrid, Spain on 18 April 2017.

    Riot police clash with Bayern fans in the
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / CURTO DE LA TORRE)

    Bayern's Arturo Vidal, left, and Bayern's Robert Lewandowski
    (Credit: AP / Francisco Seco)

    Bayern's Arturo Vidal, left, and Bayern's Robert Lewandowski who scored his side's first goal celebrate during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday April 18, 2017.

    Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, center, scores his side's first
    (Credit: AP / Francisco Seco)

    Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, center, scores his side's first goal form a penalty during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday April 18, 2017.

    Bayern Munich's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti (L)
    (Credit: EPA / KIKO HUESCA)

    Bayern Munich's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti (L) embraces defender Sergio Ramos (R) of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 18 April 2017.

    Bayern Munich's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti reacts
    (Credit: EPA / KIKO HUESCA)

    Bayern Munich's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti reacts during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 18 April 2017.

    Bayern Munich's defender Mats Hummels (top) heads the
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JAVIER SORIANO)

    Bayern Munich's defender Mats Hummels (top) heads the ball beside Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema (L) during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match Real Madrid vs FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid in Madrid on April 18, 2017.

    Riot police clash with Bayern fans in the
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GERARD JULIEN)

    Bayern Munich's Dutch midfielder Arjen Robben (L) is
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GERARD JULIEN)

    Bayern Munich's Dutch midfielder Arjen Robben (L) is fouled by Real Madrid's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match Real Madrid vs FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid in Madrid on April 18, 2017.

    Real Madrid's defender Jose Ignacio Fernandez 'Nacho' (L)
    (Credit: EPA / JUANJO MARTIN)

    Real Madrid's defender Jose Ignacio Fernandez 'Nacho' (L) fights for the ball with Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara of Bayern Munich during the Champions League quarter finals second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich played at Santiago Bernabeu's stadium in Madrid, Spain on 18 April 2017.

    Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (2R) and
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OSCAR DEL POZO)

    Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (2R) and Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema (R) look at the ball during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match Real Madrid vs FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid in Madrid on April 18, 2017.

    Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) vies
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JAVIER SORIANO)

    Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) vies with Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match Real Madrid vs FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid in Madrid on April 18, 2017.

    Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso (C) vies
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OSCAR DEL POZO)

    Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso (C) vies with Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) and Real Madrid's defender Sergio Ramos during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match Real Madrid vs FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid in Madrid on April 18, 2017.

    (L-R) Bayern Munich's defender Mats Hummels, Bayern Munich's
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / CHRISTOF STACHE)

    (L-R) Bayern Munich's defender Mats Hummels, Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match Real Madrid vs FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid in Madrid on April 18, 2017.

    (L-R) Bayern Munich's defender Mats Hummels, Bayern Munich's
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / CHRISTOF STACHE)

    Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo (R) runs with
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / OSCAR DEL POZO)

    Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo (R) runs with Bayern Munich's defender Jerome Boateng (R) during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match Real Madrid vs FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid in Madrid on April 18, 2017.

    Bayern Munich supporters face Spanish police during the
    (Credit: EPA / ZIPI)

    Bayern Munich supporters face Spanish police during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, 18 April 2017.

