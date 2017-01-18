Subscribe
    Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, center, controls the ball (Credit: AP / Paul White)

    Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, center, controls the ball in front of Celta's Borja Fernandez during a Copa del Rey quarterfinal, 1st leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul White)

    Copa del Rey: Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo

    Updated

    Real Madrid fell to Celta Vigo, 2-1, in the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal on Wednesday at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

    Celta's Eduardo Berizzo shouts instructions during a Copa
    (Credit: AP / Paul White)

    Celta's Eduardo Berizzo shouts instructions during a Copa del Rey, quarter final, 1st leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul White)

    Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, centre, jumps for a
    (Credit: AP / Paul White)

    Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, centre, jumps for a high ball during a Copa del Rey, quarterfinal, 1st leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul White)

    Celta's Iago Aspas shoots to score past Real
    (Credit: AP / Paul White)

    Celta's Iago Aspas shoots to score past Real Madrid's goalkeeper Kiko Casilla during a Copa del Rey, quarter final, 1st leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul White

    Real Madrid's Toni Kroos runs with the ball
    (Credit: AP / Paul White)

    Real Madrid's Toni Kroos runs with the ball during a Copa del Rey, quarter final, 1st leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul White)

    Real Madrid's Toni Kroos reacts after Celta scored
    (Credit: AP / Paul White)

    Real Madrid's Toni Kroos reacts after Celta scored their second goal during a Copa del Rey, quarter final, 1st leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul White)

    Celta's Eduardo Berizzo reacts during a Copa del
    (Credit: AP / Paul White)

    Celta's Eduardo Berizzo reacts during a Copa del Rey, quarter final, 1st leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul White

    Real Madrid's Marco Asensio falls in front of
    (Credit: AP / Paul White)

    Real Madrid's Marco Asensio falls in front of Celta's Facundo Roncaglia during a Copa del Rey, quarter final, 1st leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul White)

    Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane shouts instructions
    (Credit: AP / Paul White)

    Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane shouts instructions during a Copa del Rey, quarter final, 1st leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul White

    Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo walks off the pitch
    (Credit: AP / Paul White)

    Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo walks off the pitch at the end of a Copa del Rey, quarter final, 1st leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017. Celta won the match 2-1. (AP Photo/Paul White)

    Celta's Theo Bongonda, left, and Real Madrid's Danilo
    (Credit: AP / Paul White)

    Celta's Theo Bongonda, left, and Real Madrid's Danilo challenge for the ball during a Copa del Rey quarterfinal, 1st leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul White)

    Real Madrid's Toni Kroos, right, controls the ball
    (Credit: AP / Paul White)

    Real Madrid's Toni Kroos, right, controls the ball during a Copa del Rey, quarter final, 1st leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul White)

    Real Madrid's Marco Asensio lies on the ground
    (Credit: AP / Paul White)

    Real Madrid's Marco Asensio lies on the ground after a tackle during a Copa del Rey, quarterfinal, 1st leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul White)

    Real Madrid players react after Celta's Iago Aspas
    (Credit: AP / Paul White)

    Real Madrid players react after Celta's Iago Aspas scored during a Copa del Rey, quarter final, 1st leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul White

    Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during a Copa
    (Credit: AP / Paul White)

    Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during a Copa del Rey, quarter final, 1st leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul White)

    Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, center right, heads a
    (Credit: AP / Paul White)

    Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, center right, heads a ball on goal during a Copa del Rey, quarterfinal, 1st leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul White)

    Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane, centre left
    (Credit: AP / Paul White)

    Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane, centre left and Celta's Eduardo Berizzo shake hands at the end of a Copa del Rey, quarter final, 1st leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul White)

