    Real Madrid's Isco challenges, left, runs with the ball with RC Celta's Marcelo DÃ­az during a Copa del Rey, quarter final, 2nd leg soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain, Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017.

    Copa del Rey: Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo

    Updated

    Real Madrid and Celta Vigo played to a 2-2 draw in the second leg of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal on Wednesday at Estadio Municipal de Balaídos in Vigo, Spain. Celta Vigo advances on aggregate, 4-3.

    (Credit: AP / Lalo R. Villar)

    Real Madrid's Henrico Casemiro, left, in action with RC Celta's Daniel Wass during a Copa del Rey, quarter final, 2nd leg soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain, Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017.

    (Credit: AP / Lalo R. Villar)

    RC Celta's Jonny Castro, left, controls the ball with Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, during a Copa del Rey, quarter final, 2nd leg soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain, Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017.

    (Credit: AP / Lalo R. Villar)

    Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, left, with RC Celta's Jonny Castro during a Copa del Rey, quarter final, 2nd leg soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain, Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017.

    (Credit: AP / Lalo R. Villar)

    Real Madrid's Isco challenges, left, runs with the ball with RC Celta's Marcelo DÃ­az during a Copa del Rey, quarter final, 2nd leg soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain, Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017.

    (Credit: AP / Lalo R. Villar)

    RC Celta de Vigo's supporters light flares as their team bus arrives at the Balaidos Stadium before a Copa del Rey, quarter final, second leg soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain, Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017.

    (Credit: AP / Lalo R. Villar)

    Real Madrid players react after a goal scored by Celta de Vigo during a Copa del Rey, quarter final, 2nd leg soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain, Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017.

