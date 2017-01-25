Copa del Rey: Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo
Real Madrid and Celta Vigo played to a 2-2 draw in the second leg of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal on Wednesday at Estadio Municipal de Balaídos in Vigo, Spain. Celta Vigo advances on aggregate, 4-3.
Real Madrid's Henrico Casemiro, left, in action with RC Celta's Daniel Wass during a Copa del Rey, quarter final, 2nd leg soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain, Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017.
RC Celta's Jonny Castro, left, controls the ball with Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, during a Copa del Rey, quarter final, 2nd leg soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain, Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017.
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, left, with RC Celta's Jonny Castro during a Copa del Rey, quarter final, 2nd leg soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain, Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017.
Real Madrid's Isco challenges, left, runs with the ball with RC Celta's Marcelo DÃaz during a Copa del Rey, quarter final, 2nd leg soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain, Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017.
RC Celta de Vigo's supporters light flares as their team bus arrives at the Balaidos Stadium before a Copa del Rey, quarter final, second leg soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain, Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017.
Real Madrid players react after a goal scored by Celta de Vigo during a Copa del Rey, quarter final, 2nd leg soccer match between Celta and Real Madrid at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain, Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017.
