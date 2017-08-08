UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. Manchester United
Real Madrid faces Manchester United in the 2017 UEFA Super Cup on Tuesday at Philip II Arena in Skopje, Macedonia.
Real Madrid's Spanish midfielder Isco (C) vies with Manchester United's Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic (R) and Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba during the UEFA Super Cup football match between Real Madrid and Manchester United on August 8, 2017, at the Philip II Arena in Skopje.
Real Madrid's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro (1st-R) celebrates after scoring a goal with his teammate Real Madrid's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos (2nd-R) during the UEFA Super Cup football match between Real Madrid and Manchester United on August 8, 2017, at the Philip II Arena in Skopje.
Madrid players celebrate after scoring a goal during the UEFA Super Cup football match between Real Madrid and Manchester United on August 8, 2017, at the Philip II Arena in Skopje.
Real Madrid's Casemiro, left, celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team against Manchester United during the UEFA Super Cup final soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester United at Philip II Arena in Skopje, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017.
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, reacts as he embraces his teammate Casemiro , front right, who score the first goal of their team against Manchester United during the UEFA Super Cup final soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester United at Philip II Arena in Skopje, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017.
Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho gives his instructions during the UEFA Super Cup football match between Real Madrid and Manchester United on August 8, 2017, at the Philip II Arena in Skopje.
Manchester United's Italian defender Matteo Darmian (R) vies with Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric during the UEFA Super Cup football match between Real Madrid and Manchester United on August 8, 2017, at the Philip II Arena in Skopje.
Real Madrid players warm up prior to the UEFA Super Cup football match between Real Madrid and Manchester United on August 8, 2017, at the Philip II Arena in Skopje.
Fans of of Real Madrid cheer prior to the UEFA Super Cup match Real Madrid vs Manchester United at the Philip II Arena in Skopje, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia on 08 August 2017.
A man holds a Macedonian flag prior to the UEFA Super Cup football match between Real Madrid and Manchester United on August 8, 2017, at the Philip II Arena in Skopje.
Real Madrid fans cheer for their team prior to the UEFA Super Cup football match between Real Madrid and Manchester United on August 8, 2017, at the Philip II Arena in Skopje.
Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba warms up prior to the UEFA Super Cup football match between Real Madrid and Manchester United on August 8, 2017, at the Philip II Arena in Skopje.
Manchester United's Jesse Lingard, 3rd left is pressured by Real Madrid players during the Super Cup final soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester United at Philip II Arena in Skopje, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017.
Real Madrid team players pose for a photo before the Super Cup final soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester United at Philip II Arena in Skopje, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017.
Fans pose for a picture prior to the UEFA Super Cup football match between Real Madrid and Manchester United on August 8, 2017, at the Philip II Arena in Skopje.
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo sits on the subs bench during the Super Cup final soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester United at Philip II Arena in Skopje, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017.
Fans of Real Madrid react prior the UEFA Super Cup Final Real Madrid vs Manchester United at the Philip II Arena in Skopje, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia on 08 August 2017.
