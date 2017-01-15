Sevilla FC vs. Real Madrid
MADRID — Sevilla fans enjoyed the last laugh over Sergio Ramos.
Sevilla twice scored late — including an 85th-minute own goal by Ramos — to end Real Madrid's 40-game unbeaten streak and move within one point of its rival atop the Spanish league with a 2-1 victory on Sunday.
It was a tough result for Ramos, who three days ago had angered Sevilla fans after converting a penalty kick "Panenka" style in a Copa del Rey match. Ramos said he was insulted by some supporters of his former team.
On Sunday, the Seville native was jeered nearly every time he touched the ball, and heard even more from the crowd at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan when he found his own net with a header while trying to clear a cross.
Steven Jovetic then scored Sevilla's winner two minutes into injury time to give Madrid its first defeat since a 2-0 loss at Wolfsburg in April in the quarterfinals of the Champions League last season.
Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane (Top L) vies with Sevilla's French midfielder Steven N'Zonzi during the Spanish league football match Sevilla FC vs Real Madrid CF at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla on Jan. 15, 2017.
Sevilla's players celebrate at the end of the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, in Seville, Spain on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. Sevilla won 2-1.
Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) celebrates with Real Madrid's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro (up) after scoring during the Spanish league football match Sevilla FC vs Real Madrid CF at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla on Jan. 15, 2017. Sevilla won 2-1.
Real Madrid's, Varane, left, and Sevilla's Vitolo, challenge for the ball during La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, in Seville, Spain Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Real Madrid's defender Sergio Ramos grimaces during the Spanish league football match Sevilla FC vs Real Madrid CF at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla on Jan. 15, 2017. Sevilla won 2-1.
Sevilla's Montenegrin forward Stevan Jovetic (R) celebrates with Sevilla's French forward Wissam Ben Yedder after scoring the 2-1 victory goal during the Spanish league football match Sevilla FC vs Real Madrid CF at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla on Jan. 15, 2017. Sevilla won 2-1.
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo looks on during La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, in Seville, Spain on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Real Madrid's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Sevilla FC during the Spanish First Division soccer match between Sevilla FC and Real Madrid played at Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla, Spain on Jan. 15, 2017.
Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane gestures during the Spanish league football match Sevilla FC vs Real Madrid CF at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla on Jan. 15, 2017. Sevilla won 2-1.
Real Madrid's Casemiro and Sevilla's Vitolo, right, duel for the ball during La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, in Seville, Spain on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring during the Spanish league football match Sevilla FC vs Real Madrid CF at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla on Jan. 15, 2017. Sevilla won 2-1.
Real Madrid's coach Zinedin Zidane looks on during La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, in Seville, Spain on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo gets up from the pitch during a La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, in Seville, Spain on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Sevilla FC's Argentinian defender Nicolas Martin Pareja (L) fights for the ball with Real Madrid´s Brazilian midfielder Carlos Henrique Casimiro (R) during their Spanish First Division soccer match played at Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla, Spain on Jan. 15, 2017.
Sevilla's Mariano Coreia, second left, celebrates with teammate Nico Pareja at the end of the match during La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, in Seville, Spain on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. Sevilla won 2-1.
Sevilla's French midfielder Steven N'Zonzi eyes the ball during the Spanish league football match Sevilla FC vs Real Madrid CF at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla on Jan. 15, 2017.
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring during La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, in Seville, Spain on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing a goal opportunity during the Spanish league football match Sevilla FC vs Real Madrid CF at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla on Jan. 15, 2017.
Real Madrid's Toni Kroos, second right, reacts during La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, in Seville, Spain on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, in Seville, Spain on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Sevilla's player celebrate at the end of the match during La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, in Seville, Spain on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. Sevilla won 2-1.
