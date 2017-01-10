ASUNCION, Paraguay — Roberto Cabañas, who was a top striker for various soccer clubs and Paraguay, died on Monday in the capital Asuncion. He was 55.
Valerio Cabañas, his brother, said the cause of death was a heart attack.
Cabañas played for local club Cerro Porteño, was a member of Paraguay’s 1986 World Cup team, and was a regular with the New York Cosmos in the early 1980s.
He also played for French clubs Brest and Lyon, Colombia’s América, and Argentina’s Boca Juniors.
