The Cosmos have a new owner.
Rocco B. Commisso, who founded cable television company Mediacom Communications Corporation, purchased a majority stake in the team and will become its new chairman, the team announced in a statement on Tuesday.
The Cosmos announced on Saturday that they would return to the North American Soccer League after the U.S. Soccer board of directors’ decision granting the NASL provisional Division 2 status.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.