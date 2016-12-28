Subscribe
    SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Dele Alli of (Credit: Getty Images / Ian Walton)

    SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur (20) celebrates as he scores their first and equalising goal during the Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium on December 28, 2016 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

    Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton

    Updated

    Tottenham Hotspur defeated Southampton, 4-1, in a Premier League match on Wednesday at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

    Tottenham Hotspur's Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama (R) takes
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GLYN KIRK)

    Tottenham Hotspur's Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama (R) takes on Southampton's Northern Irish midfielder Steven Davis (L) during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on December 28, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

    SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Fraser Forster of
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ian Walton)

    SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Fraser Forster of Southampton (1) watches the ball as Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur (C) scores their first and equalising goal during the Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium on December 28, 2016 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

    Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's
    (Credit: ap / Adam Davy)

    Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Southampton at St Mary's, Southampton, England, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

    Referee Mike Dean (L) shows Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GLYN KIRK)

    Referee Mike Dean (L) shows Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele (R) a yellow card during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on December 28, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

    SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Hugo Lloris of
    (Credit: Getty Images / Julian Finney)

    SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspur dives in vain as as Virgil van Dijk of Southampton (C) scores their first goal during the Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium on December 28, 2016 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

    Southampton's French manager Claude Puel arrives for the
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GLYN KIRK)

    Southampton's French manager Claude Puel arrives for the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on December 28, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

    Southampton's English midfielder Nathan Redmond (L) battles with
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GLYN KIRK)

    Southampton's English midfielder Nathan Redmond (L) battles with Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele (R) during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on December 28, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

    Southampton's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk (L) celebrates
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GLYN KIRK)

    Southampton's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk (L) celebrates scoring the opening goal with Southampton's Northern Irish midfielder Steven Davis (R) during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on December 28, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

    Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele (bottom) fouls
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GLYN KIRK)

    Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele (bottom) fouls Southampton's English midfielder Nathan Redmond (top) during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on December 28, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

    Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino prepares
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GLYN KIRK)

    Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino prepares for the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on December 28, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

    SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Virgil van Dijk
    (Credit: Getty Images / Julian Finney)

    SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Virgil van Dijk of Southampton celebrates as he scores their first goal during the Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium on December 28, 2016 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

    Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Dele Alli (L) turns
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GLYN KIRK)

    Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Dele Alli (L) turns to celebrate scoring an equalising goal for 1-1 as Southampton's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk (2R) reacts during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on December 28, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

    Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen (R) tackles
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / GLYN KIRK)

    Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen (R) tackles Southampton's German-born Portuguese defender Cedric Soares (L) during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on December 28, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

    Southampton's Nathan Redmond, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Mousa
    (Credit: ap / Adam Davy)

    Southampton's Nathan Redmond, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Mousa Dembele battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at St Mary's, Southampton, England, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

