    Sunderland's English defender Billy Jones (R) vies with (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LINDSEY PARNABY)

    Sunderland's English defender Billy Jones (R) vies with Tottenham Hotspur's English defender Danny Rose (L) during the English Premier League football match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, north-east England on January 31, 2017.

    Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sunderland

    Updated

    Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland played to a scoreless draw in a Premier League match on Tuesday at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England.

    Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min, right, reacts as Sunderland
    (Credit: AP / Richard Sellers)

    Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min, right, reacts as Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone makes a save during their English Premier League soccer match at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (Richard Sellers/PA via AP)

    Sunderland's Irish defender John O'Shea (L) vies with
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LINDSEY PARNABY)

    Sunderland's Irish defender John O'Shea (L) vies with Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-Min during the English Premier League football match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, north-east England on January 31, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Lindsey PARNABY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images

    English referee Lee Mason shows a yellow card
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LINDSEY PARNABY)

    English referee Lee Mason shows a yellow card to Sunderland's English midfielder Jack Rodwell (C) during the English Premier League football match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, north-east England on January 31, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Lindsey PARNABY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images

    Sunderland's English striker Jermain Defoe (L) vies with
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LINDSEY PARNABY)

    Sunderland's English striker Jermain Defoe (L) vies with Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele during the English Premier League football match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, north-east England on January 31, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Lindsey PARNABY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images

    Sunderland's Gabonese midfielder Didier N'Dong (R) vies with
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LINDSEY PARNABY)

    Sunderland's Gabonese midfielder Didier N'Dong (R) vies with Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane during the English Premier League football match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, north-east England on January 31, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Lindsey PARNABY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images

    Tottenham Hotspur's Kyle Walker, center, battles for the
    (Credit: AP / Richard Sellers)

    Tottenham Hotspur's Kyle Walker, center, battles for the ball with Sunderland's Sebastian Larsson, right, and Javier Manquillo during their English Premier League soccer match at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (Richard Sellers/PA via AP)

    Sunderland's English defender Billy Jones (L) holds back
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LINDSEY PARNABY)

    Sunderland's English defender Billy Jones (L) holds back Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele during the English Premier League football match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, north-east England on January 31, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Lindsey PARNABY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images

    Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino, left, greets Sunderland
    (Credit: AP / Richard Sellers)

    Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino, left, greets Sunderland manager David Moyes before their English Premier League soccer match at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (Richard Sellers/PA via AP)

    Sunderland's Scottish manager David Moyes gestures on the
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LINDSEY PARNABY)

    Sunderland's Scottish manager David Moyes gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, north-east England on January 31, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Lindsey PARNABY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images

    Tottenham Hotspur's Mousa Dembele, left, and Sunderland's Didier
    (Credit: AP / Richard Sellers)

    Tottenham Hotspur's Mousa Dembele, left, and Sunderland's Didier Ibrahim Ndong battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (Richard Sellers/PA via AP)

    Sunderland's English defender Billy Jones (R) vies with
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LINDSEY PARNABY)

    Sunderland's English defender Billy Jones (R) vies with Tottenham Hotspur's English defender Danny Rose (L) during the English Premier League football match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, north-east England on January 31, 2017.

    Sunderland's Scottish manager David Moyes looks on ahead
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / LINDSEY PARNABY)

    Sunderland's Scottish manager David Moyes looks on ahead of the English Premier League football match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, north-east England on January 31, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Lindsey PARNABY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images

    Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen, right, and Sunderland's Didier
    (Credit: AP / Richard Sellers)

    Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen, right, and Sunderland's Didier Ibrahim Ndong battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (Richard Sellers/PA via AP)

