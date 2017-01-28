Subscribe
    Wycombe Wanderers' English striker Adebayo Akinfenwa (C) jumps (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    date 2017-01-28

FA Cup: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wycombe Wanderers

Tottenham Hotspur defeated Wycombe Wanderers, 4-3, in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday at White Hart Lane in London, England.

Wycombe Wanderers' English striker Adebayo Akinfenwa (C) jumps above Tottenham Hotspur's English defender Eric Dier (L) and Tottenham Hotspur's English-born US defender Cameron Carter-Vickers during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane in London, on January 28, 2017.

    FA Cup: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wycombe Wanderers

    Updated

    Tottenham Hotspur defeated Wycombe Wanderers, 4-3, in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday at White Hart Lane in London, England.

    Tottenham Hotspur's Dutch striker Vincent Janssen (L) shoots
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Tottenham Hotspur's Dutch striker Vincent Janssen (L) shoots from the penalty spot to score his team's second goal during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane in London, on January 28, 2017.

    Wycombe Wanderers' English striker Adebayo Akinfenwa (C) jumps
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Wycombe Wanderers' English striker Adebayo Akinfenwa (C) jumps above Tottenham Hotspur's English defender Eric Dier (L) and Tottenham Hotspur's English-born US defender Cameron Carter-Vickers during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane in London, on January 28, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ian KINGTON / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images

    Wycombe Wanderers' English manager Gareth Ainsworth (L) and
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Wycombe Wanderers' English manager Gareth Ainsworth (L) and Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino watches their players from the touchline during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane in London, on January 28, 2017.

    Wycombe Wanderers' English midfielder Garry Thompson (C) heads
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Wycombe Wanderers' English midfielder Garry Thompson (C) heads the ball to scores his team's third goal during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane in London, on January 28, 2017.

    Wycombe Wanderers' Garry Thompson, second left, celebrates after
    (Credit: AP / Tim Ireland)

    Wycombe Wanderers' Garry Thompson, second left, celebrates after scoring a goal during the English FA Cup fourth round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane in London, Saturday Jan. 28, 2017.

    TOPSHOT - Wycombe Wanderers' English striker Paul Hayes
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Wycombe Wanderers' English striker Paul Hayes (C) heads the ball towards goal but hits the post during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane in London, on January 28, 2017.

    Tottenham's Cameron Carter-Vickers, right, looks dejected after giving
    (Credit: AP / Tim Ireland)

    Tottenham's Cameron Carter-Vickers, right, looks dejected after giving away a penalty during the English FA Cup fourth round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane in London, Saturday Jan. 28, 2017.

    Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Harry Winks (L) pushes
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Harry Winks (L) pushes Wycombe Wanderers' English midfielder Luke O'Nien, resulting in a yelow card for Winks during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane in London, on January 28, 2017.

    Wycombe Wanderers' English midfielder Garry Thompson (C) celebrates
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Wycombe Wanderers' English midfielder Garry Thompson (C) celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane in London, on January 28, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ian KINGTON / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images

    Construction work continues on Tottenham's new stadium during
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Construction work continues on Tottenham's new stadium during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane in London, on January 28, 2017.

    Wycombe Wanderers' English midfielder Garry Thompson (2R) celebrates
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Wycombe Wanderers' English midfielder Garry Thompson (2R) celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane in London, on January 28, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ian KINGTON / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images

    Wycombe Wanderers' English striker Paul Hayes (R) celebrates
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Wycombe Wanderers' English striker Paul Hayes (R) celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane in London, on January 28, 2017.

    Wycombe Wanderers' Sam Wood, bottom, is fouled by
    (Credit: AP / Tim Ireland)

    Wycombe Wanderers' Sam Wood, bottom, is fouled by Tottenham's Cameron Carter-Vickers earning a penalty during the English FA Cup fourth round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane in London, Saturday Jan. 28, 2017.

    Wycombe Wanderers' English striker Adebayo Akinfenwa vies with
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Wycombe Wanderers' English striker Adebayo Akinfenwa vies with Tottenham Hotspur's Welsh defender Ben Davies (L) during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane in London, on January 28, 2017.

    Wycombe Wanderers' English striker Adebayo Akinfenwa (C) jumps
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Wycombe Wanderers' English striker Adebayo Akinfenwa (C) jumps above Tottenham Hotspur's English defender Eric Dier (L) and Tottenham Hotspur's English-born US defender Cameron Carter-Vickers during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane in London, on January 28, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ian KINGTON / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images

    Tottenham Hotspur's Dutch striker Vincent Janssen (L) shoots
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Tottenham Hotspur's Dutch striker Vincent Janssen (L) shoots from the penalty spot to score his team's second goal during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane in London, on January 28, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ian KINGTON / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images

    Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-Min (C)
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-Min (C) attempts to shoot past Wycombe Wanderers' English goalkeeper Jamal Blackman (R) but fails to score during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane in London, on January 28, 2017.

    Construction work continues on Tottenham's new stadium during
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Construction work continues on Tottenham's new stadium during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane in London, on January 28, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ian KINGTON / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images

    Tottenham Hotspur's Dutch striker Vincent Janssen celebrates scoring
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Tottenham Hotspur's Dutch striker Vincent Janssen celebrates scoring his team's second goal from the penalty spot during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane in London, on January 28, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ian KINGTON / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images

    English referee Roger East (L) shows a yellow
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    English referee Roger East (L) shows a yellow card Tottenham Hotspur's English midfielder Harry Winks during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane in London, on January 28, 2017.

    Tottenham Hotspur's Dutch striker Vincent Janssen celebrates scoring
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Tottenham Hotspur's Dutch striker Vincent Janssen celebrates scoring his team's second goal from the penalty spot during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane in London, on January 28, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ian KINGTON / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images

    Wycombe Wanderers players celebrate after Wycombe Wanderers' Paul
    (Credit: AP / Tim Ireland)

    Wycombe Wanderers players celebrate after Wycombe Wanderers' Paul Hayes scored a goal during the English FA Cup fourth round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane in London, Saturday Jan. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

    Wycombe Wanderers' Sam Wood, left, is fouled by
    (Credit: AP / Tim Ireland)

    Wycombe Wanderers' Sam Wood, left, is fouled by Tottenham's Cameron Carter-Vickers earning a penalty during the English FA Cup fourth round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane in London, Saturday Jan. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

    Wycombe Wanderers' English striker Paul Hayes (C) heads
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Wycombe Wanderers' English striker Paul Hayes (C) heads the ball towards goal but hits the post during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane in London, on January 28, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ian KINGTON / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images

    Tottenham Hotspur's French midfielder Georges-Kevin N'Koudou (L) vies
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / IAN KINGTON)

    Tottenham Hotspur's French midfielder Georges-Kevin N'Koudou (L) vies with Wycombe Wanderers' Portuguese defender Sido Jombati during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane in London, on January 28, 2017.

    Wycombe Wanderers' Paul Hayes, centre, celebrates with his
    (Credit: AP / Tim Ireland)

    Wycombe Wanderers' Paul Hayes, centre, celebrates with his teammates after scoring a penalty during the English FA Cup fourth round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wycombe Wanderers at White Hart Lane in London, Saturday Jan. 28, 2017.

