USA vs. Jamaica
The United States men's national soccer team battles Jamaica on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn.
United States' Juan Agudelo (9) is defended by Jamaica's Damion Lowe (3) during first half of a friendly soccer match Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Chattanooga, Tenn.
United States' Juan Agudelo (9) jumps over Jamaica's Alvas Powell (5) during first half of a friendly soccer match Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Al Palacio cheers for the United States during first half of the team's friendly soccer match with Jamaica on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, Chattanooga, Tenn.
James Polk of Nashville, Tenn., cheers for the United States during first half of a friendly soccer match against Jamaica on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Chattanooga, Tenn.
United States' Juan Agudelo (9) fends off Jamaica's Alvas Powell during the first half of a soccer match on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Chattanooga, Tenn.
United States' Benny Feihaber (10) defends Jamaica's Je-Vaughn Watson (15) during the first half of a soccer match on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Chattanooga, Tenn.
