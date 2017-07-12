Gold Cup: United States vs. Martinique
The United States faces Martinique in a group match in the 2017 Gold Cup on Wednesday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
United States' Jordan Morris points upward after scoring a goal against Martinique during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
US soccer fans cheer as Chris Pontius (R) congratulates forward Jordan Morris after his second and game-winning goal against Martinique in the second half of their Group B Gold Cup soccer match on July 12, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Martinique's Stephane Abaul (20) and United States' Omar Gonzalez (3) go up for a header during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Forward Kevin Parsemain of Martinique (L) has his shot on goal blocked by defender Eric Lichaj and goalie Brad Gusmani of the United States during the second half of their Group B Gold Cup soccer game on July 12, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Martinique's Jean-Emmanuel Nedra (18) tries to push ahead of United States' Jordan Morris (8) for possession of the ball during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
United States' Jordan Morris (8) celebrates after scoring a goal against Martinique with teammates including Cristian Roldan (17) and Alejandro Bedoya (11) during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. United States won 3-2.
Johan Audel #11 of Martinique controls the ball against the United States during the first half of the CONCACAF Group B match at Raymond James Stadium on July 12, 2017 in Tampa, Florida.
Gyasi Zardes #9 of the United States dribbles past the defense of Nicolas Zaire #2 of Martinique during the first half of the CONCACAF Group B match at Raymond James Stadium on July 12, 2017 in Tampa, Florida.
Kevin Parsemain #17 of Martinique avoids the defense of Matt Hedges #21 of the United States during the first half of the CONCACAF Group B match at Raymond James Stadium on July 12, 2017 in Tampa, Florida.
Juan Agudelo #18 of the United States gets past the defense of Daniel Herelle #19 of Martinique during the first half of the CONCACAF Group B match at Raymond James Stadium on July 12, 2017 in Tampa, Florida.
Antoine Jean-Baptiste #3 of Martinique kicks high against Eric Lichaj #15 of the United States during the first half of the CONCACAF Group B match at Raymond James Stadium on July 12, 2017 in Tampa, Florida.
Goalkeeper Kevin Olimpa #23 of Martinique grabs the ball from Matt Hedges #21 of the United States during the first half of the CONCACAF Group B match at Raymond James Stadium on July 12, 2017 in Tampa, Florida.
Kellyn Acosta #23 of the United States splits the defense of Antoine Jean-Baptiste #3 and Kevin Parsemain #17 Martinique during the first half of the CONCACAF Group B match at Raymond James Stadium on July 12, 2017 in Tampa, Florida.
Paul Arriola #20 of the United States jumps over the defense of Nicolas Zaire #2 of Martinique during the first half of the CONCACAF Group B match at Raymond James Stadium on July 12, 2017 in Tampa, Florida.
Gyasi Zardes #9 of the United States controls the ball against Sebastien Cretinoir #21 of Martinique during the first half of the CONCACAF Group B match at Raymond James Stadium on July 12, 2017 in Tampa, Florida.
Goalkeeper Kevin Olimpa #23 of Martinique knocks the ball away from Gyasi Zardes #9 of the United States as Stephane Abaul #20 of Martinique defends during the first half of the CONCACAF Group B match at Raymond James Stadium on July 12, 2017 in Tampa, Florida.
Antoine Jean-Baptiste #3 of Martinique heads the ball away from Juan Agudelo #18 of the United States during the first half of the CONCACAF Group B match at Raymond James Stadium on July 12, 2017 in Tampa, Florida.
Martinique's Stephane Abaul (20) heads the ball away from United States' Gyasi Zardes (9) on a corner kick during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Defender Eric Lichaj (L) of the United States and defender Antoine Jean-Baptiste of Martinique vie for the ball during the first half of their Group B Gold Cup soccer game on July 12, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Midfielder Kellyn Acosta of the United States (L) and midfielder Daniel Herelle of Martinique vie for the ball during the first half of their Group B Gold Cup soccer game on July 12, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
United States' Paul Arriola, lower left, falls as he and Martinique's Johan Audel (11) go after the ball during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Martinique goalkeeper Kevin Olimpa, right, tries to get the ball away from United States' Matt Hedges off a corner kick during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Martinique's Nicolas Zaire (2) slides to control the ball in front of United States' Juan Agudelo (18) during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
United States' Jordan Morris (8) moves the ball past Martinique's Sebastien Cretinoir (21) during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
United States' Kellyn Acosta, right, takes a shot on goal past Martinique's Nicolas Zaire, center, and Jordy Delem (8) during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
United States' Gyasi Zardes (9) makes a move towards the goal as Martinique's Nicolas Zaire tries to slow him down during a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
A United States soccer fan awaits the start of Gold Cup Group B soccer match against Martinique on July 12, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
