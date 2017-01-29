Subscribe
    Serbia's Srdan Plavsic, left, fights for the ball (Credit: AP / Denis Poroy)

    Serbia's Srdan Plavsic, left, fights for the ball with United States' Graham Zuzi, right, during a friendly soccer match Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in San Diego.

    USA vs. Serbia

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The United States men's national played Serbia to a 0-0 draw in a friendly match Sunday at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.

    Jozy Altadore #17 of the United States reacts
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kent Horner)

    Jozy Altadore #17 of the United States reacts to a missed opportunity against Serbia in the first half of the match at Qualcomm Stadium on Jan. 29, 2017 in San Diego.

    The starting lineup of the United States poses
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kent Horner)

    The starting lineup of the United States poses before a match against Serbia at Qualcomm Stadium on Jan. 29, 2017 in San Diego.

    Jozy Altadore #17 of the United States moves
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kent Horner)

    Jozy Altadore #17 of the United States moves the ball against Serbia in the first half of the match at Qualcomm Stadium on Jan. 29, 2017 in San Diego.

    Jermaine Jones #13 of the United States shoots
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kent Horner)

    Jermaine Jones #13 of the United States shoots the ball against Alesksandar Palocevic #10 of Serbia in the first half of the match at Qualcomm Stadium on Jan. 29, 2017 in San Diego.

    Graham Zusi #19 of the United States moves
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kent Horner)

    Graham Zusi #19 of the United States moves the ball against Serbia in the first half of the match at Qualcomm Stadium on Jan. 29, 2017 in San Diego.

    Head coach Bruce Arena of the United States
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kent Horner)

    Head coach Bruce Arena of the United States looks on during pregame warm-ups before a match against Serbia at Qualcomm Stadium on Jan. 29, 2017 in San Diego.

    Serbia's starting lineup poses before a match against
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kent Horner)

    Serbia's starting lineup poses before a match against the United States at Qualcomm Stadium on Jan. 29, 2017 in San Diego.

    United States' Alejandro Bedoya, left, tries to shoot
    (Credit: AP / Denis Poroy)

    United States' Alejandro Bedoya, left, tries to shoot past Serbia's Filip Manojlovic during a friendly soccer match Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in San Diego.

