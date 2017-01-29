USA vs. Serbia
The United States men's national played Serbia to a 0-0 draw in a friendly match Sunday at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.
Jozy Altadore #17 of the United States reacts to a missed opportunity against Serbia in the first half of the match at Qualcomm Stadium on Jan. 29, 2017 in San Diego.
The starting lineup of the United States poses before a match against Serbia at Qualcomm Stadium on Jan. 29, 2017 in San Diego.
Jozy Altadore #17 of the United States moves the ball against Serbia in the first half of the match at Qualcomm Stadium on Jan. 29, 2017 in San Diego.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jermaine Jones #13 of the United States shoots the ball against Alesksandar Palocevic #10 of Serbia in the first half of the match at Qualcomm Stadium on Jan. 29, 2017 in San Diego.
Graham Zusi #19 of the United States moves the ball against Serbia in the first half of the match at Qualcomm Stadium on Jan. 29, 2017 in San Diego.
Head coach Bruce Arena of the United States looks on during pregame warm-ups before a match against Serbia at Qualcomm Stadium on Jan. 29, 2017 in San Diego.
Serbia's starting lineup poses before a match against the United States at Qualcomm Stadium on Jan. 29, 2017 in San Diego.
United States' Alejandro Bedoya, left, tries to shoot past Serbia's Filip Manojlovic during a friendly soccer match Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in San Diego.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.