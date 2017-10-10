USA vs. Trinidad & Tobago in World Cup qualifier

The U.S. men's soccer team was eliminated from World Cup qualifying with a 2-1 loss to Trinidad & Tobago coupled with Honduras' 3-2 win over Mexico and Panama's 2-1 win over Costa Rica on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.
United States' Christian Pulisic, (10) is comforted after losing 2-1 against Trinidad and Tobago during a 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Couva, Trinidad, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.
United States' Christian Pulisic, center, and his teammate United States' Michael Bradley, right, walk on the pitch after losing 2-1 against Trinidad and Tobago during a 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Couva, Trinidad, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.
United States' Matt Besler, squats on the pitch after losing 2-1 against Trinidad and Tobago during a 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Couva, Trinidad, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.
United States' Michael Bradley, reacts after losing 2-1 against Trinidad and Tobago during a 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Couva, Trinidad, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.
United States' Christian Pulisic, front, fights for control of the ball with Trinidad and Tobago's Nathan Lewis during a 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Couva, Trinidad, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.
United States' Christian Pulisic, left, fights for the ball with Trinidad and Tobago's Nathan Lewis during a 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Couva, Trinidad, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.
Trinidad and Tobago's Alvin Jones celebrates with his teammates after scoring against the U.S. during a World Cup qualifying soccer match in Couva, Trinidad, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.
United States' Darlington Nagbe, left, and Trinidad and Tobago's Nathan Lewis, fight for the ball during a 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Couva, Trinidad, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.
Trinidad and Tobago's Shahdon Winchester celebrates with his teammates after scoring against the U.S. during a World Cup qualifying soccer match in Couva, Trinidad, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.
Trinidad and Tobago fans arrive at the stadium to attend a 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match against the U.S. in Couva, Trinidad, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.
United States' Christian Pulisic controls the ball during a warmup prior to a 2018 Russia World Cup qualifying soccer match with Trinidad and Tobago in Couva, Trinidad, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.
U.S. fans cheer during a 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Trinidad and Tobago in Couva, Trinidad, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.
