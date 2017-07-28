Tournament of Nations: U.S. vs. Australia
The United States women's national team fell to Australia, 1-0, the opening round of the women's Tournament of Nations on Thursday, July 27, 2017, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
U.S. players, including Casey Short (14) and Alex Morgan (13), walk off the pitch after losing a Tournament of Nations women's soccer match 1-0 to Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Seattle.
United States midfielder Megan Rapinoe (15) takes a shot as Australia defender Ellie Carpenter (21) attempts the block in the first half of a Tournament of Nations women's soccer match, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Seattle.
Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States dribbles against Ellie Carpenter #21 of Australia during the 2017 Tournament of Nations at CenturyLink Field on July 27, 2017 in Seattle.
Australia's Ellie Carpenter, Emily van Egmond and Alanna Kennedy, from left, celebrate near U.S. midfielder Samantha Mewis (3) after Australia defeated the United States 1-0 in a Tournament of Nations women's soccer match, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Seattle.
U.S. fans cheer at the start of the team's Tournament of Nations women's soccer match against Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Seattle.
Alex Morgan of the United States reacts after missing a shot on goal against Australia during the 2017 Tournament of Nations at CenturyLink Field on July 27, 2017 in Seattle.
Carli Lloyd #10 of the United States reacts after missing a header goal shot against Australia during the 2017 Tournament of Nations at CenturyLink Field on July 27, 2017 in Seattle.
Alex Morgan #13 of the United States shoots a selfie with fans following the match against Australia during the 2017 Tournament of Nations at CenturyLink Field on July 27, 2017 in Seattle.
Members of the United States react after being defeated by Australia 1-0 during the 2017 Tournament of Nations at CenturyLink Field on July 27, 2017 in Seattle.
U.S. midfielder Megan Rapinoe (15) takes a shot that went wide of the goa,l against Australia defender Steph Catley, right, during the second half of a Tournament of Nations women's soccer match, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Seattle. Australia won 1-0.
U.S. forward Lindsey Horan, left, reaches for the ball in front of Australia midfielder Elise Kellond-Knight (8) during the first half of a Tournament of Nations women's soccer match, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Seattle.
An Australia supporter waves a flag at the end of the team's Tournament of Nations women's soccer match against the United States, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Seattle. Australia won 1-0.
U.S. midfielder Megan Rapinoe (15) reacts next to Australia defender Alanna Kennedy after her shot went wide during the second half of a Tournament of Nations women's soccer match, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Seattle. Australia won 1-0.
Australia forward Sam Kerr (20) reacts as U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher kneels on the pitch after Australia's Tameka Butt scored during the second half of a Tournament of Nations women's soccer match, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Seattle. Australia won 1-0.
Australia goalkeeper Lydia Williams, center, leaps for the ball during the second half of a Tournament of Nations women's soccer match against the United States, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Seattle. Australia won 1-0.
United States midfielder Megan Rapinoe (15) moves the ball away from Australia defender Ellie Carpenter (21) in the first half of a Tournament of Nations women's soccer match, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Seattle.
Australia midfielder Tameka Butt, left, starts to kick a goal past the defense of U.S.midfielder Allie Long, right during the second half of a Tournament of Nations women's soccer match, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Seattle. Australia won 1-0.
U.S. forward Mallory Pugh, second from left, moves the ball away from Australia's Lisa De Vanna (11), Tameka Butt (13) and Elise Kellond-Knight (8) during the first half of a Tournament of Nations women's soccer match, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Seattle.
U.S. midfielder Megan Rapinoe, upper center, stands as her teammates and youth escorts hold their hands on their hearts during the singing of the national anthem before the team's Tournament of Nations women's soccer match against Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Seattle.
A fan holds a sign following the match between the United States and Australia at the 2017 Tournament of Nations at CenturyLink Field on July 27, 2017 in Seattle.
Emily Van Egmond #10 of Australia heads the ball against Mallory Pugh #22 of the United States during the 2017 Tournament of Nations at CenturyLink Field on July 27, 2017 in Seattle.
From left, Alanna Kennedy #14, Emily Van Egmond #10, and Ellie Carpenter #21 of Australia celebrate after defeating the United States 1-0 during the 2017 Tournament of Nations at CenturyLink Field on July 27, 2017 in Seattle.
Australia players celebrate as they surround Tameka Butt, obscured, after she scored a goal against the United States during the second half of a Tournament of Nations women's soccer match, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Seattle. Australia won 1-0.
