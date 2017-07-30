Subscribe
    SoccerSports

    United States vs. Brazil

    The United States women's national soccer team takes on Brazil in the Tournament of Nations at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego on Sunday, July 30.

    Kelley O'Hara, Megan Rapinhoe, and Becky Sauerbrunn of
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)

    Kelley O'Hara, Megan Rapinhoe, and Becky Sauerbrunn of the United States celebrate a goal against Brazil during the first half of a match in the 2017 Tournament of Nations. July 30, 2017.

    Monica, Andressinha, Djenifer, and Bruna Benites of Brazil
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)

    Monica, Andressinha, Djenifer, and Bruna Benites of Brazil celebrate a goal as Alex Morgan of the United States looks on during the first half of a match in the 2017 Tournament of Nations. July 30, 2017.

    Monica, and Bruna Benites of Brazil go for
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)

    Monica, and Bruna Benites of Brazil go for a head ball during the first half of a match in the 2017 Tournament of Nations. July 30, 2017.

    Carli Lloyd of the United States battles Camila
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)

    Carli Lloyd of the United States battles Camila of Brazil during the first half of a match in the 2017 Tournament of Nations. July 30, 2017.

    Megan Rapinhoe of the United States is tripped
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)

    Megan Rapinhoe of the United States is tripped up by Bruna Benites of Brazil during the first half of a match in the 2017 Tournament of Nations. July 30, 2017.

