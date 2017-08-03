Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 74° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    SoccerSports

    Tournament of Nations: U.S. vs. Japan

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    The United States women's national team played Japan in the Tournament of Nations on Friday, Aug. 3, 2017, at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif.

    United States' Megan Rapinoe, center, tries to score
    (Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill)

    United States' Megan Rapinoe, center, tries to score past Japan goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashitam right, as Rumi Utsugi defends during the first half of the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on Aug. 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.

    United States' Casey Short, top, and Japan's Madoka
    (Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill)

    United States' Casey Short, top, and Japan's Madoka Haji try to head the ball during the first half of the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on Aug. 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.

    Japan goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita gives up a goal
    (Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill)

    Japan goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita gives up a goal to United States' Megan Rapinoe during the first half of the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on Aug. 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Christen Press #23 of the United States chases
    (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How)

    Christen Press #23 of the United States chases after a ball in front of Yuka Momiki #15 of Japan during the first half of the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on Aug. 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.

    Julie Ertz #8 of the United States controls
    (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How)

    Julie Ertz #8 of the United States controls the ball from Madoka Haji #5 of Japan during the first half of the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on Aug. 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.

    Christen Press #23 of the United States controls
    (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How)

    Christen Press #23 of the United States controls a pass between Miho Manya #4 and Rumi Utsugi #6 of Japan during the first half of the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on Aug. 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.

    United States' Mallory Pugh, left, takes the ball
    (Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill)

    United States' Mallory Pugh, left, takes the ball as Japan's Miho Manya falls during the first half of the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on Aug. 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.

    U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher stops a Japan shot
    (Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill)

    U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher stops a Japan shot during the first half of the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on Aug. 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States is
    (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How)

    Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States is challenged by Yuka Momiki #15 of Japan during the first half of the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on Aug. 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.

    Ayaka Yamashita #18 of Japan reacts after a
    (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How)

    Ayaka Yamashita #18 of Japan reacts after a goal from Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States, for a 1-0 lead during the first half of the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on Aug. 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.

    Samantha Mewis #3 of the United States attempts
    (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How)

    Samantha Mewis #3 of the United States attempts a header with Mizuho Sakaguchi #10 and Mina Tanaka #11 of Japan during the first half of the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on Aug. 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.

    Mina Tanaka #11 of Japan clears a cross
    (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How)

    Mina Tanaka #11 of Japan clears a cross during the first half against the United States in the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on August 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.

    Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States celebrates
    (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How)

    Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States celebrates her goal, for a 1-0 lead, in front of Rumi Utsugi #6 and Aya Sameshima #3 during the first half of the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on Aug. 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Japan's Yuka Momiki, below, and United States' Casey
    (Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill)

    Japan's Yuka Momiki, below, and United States' Casey Short fall during the first half of the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on Aug. 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.

    Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States scores
    (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How)

    Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States scores on Ayaka Yamashita #18 of Japan, for a 1-0 lead, as Rumi Utsugi #6 looks on during the first half during the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on Aug. 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.

    Japan's Yuka Momiki, left, and United States' Megan
    (Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill)

    Japan's Yuka Momiki, left, and United States' Megan Rapinoe vie for the ball during the first half of the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on Aug. 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.

    United States' Megan Rapinoe, front, celebrates her goal
    (Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill)

    United States' Megan Rapinoe, front, celebrates her goal with Mallory Pugh during the first half against Japan in the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on Aug. 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK