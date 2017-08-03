Tournament of Nations: U.S. vs. Japan
The United States women's national team played Japan in the Tournament of Nations on Friday, Aug. 3, 2017, at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif.
United States' Megan Rapinoe, center, tries to score past Japan goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashitam right, as Rumi Utsugi defends during the first half of the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on Aug. 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.
United States' Casey Short, top, and Japan's Madoka Haji try to head the ball during the first half of the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on Aug. 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.
Japan goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita gives up a goal to United States' Megan Rapinoe during the first half of the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on Aug. 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.
ADVERTISEMENT
Christen Press #23 of the United States chases after a ball in front of Yuka Momiki #15 of Japan during the first half of the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on Aug. 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.
Julie Ertz #8 of the United States controls the ball from Madoka Haji #5 of Japan during the first half of the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on Aug. 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.
Christen Press #23 of the United States controls a pass between Miho Manya #4 and Rumi Utsugi #6 of Japan during the first half of the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on Aug. 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.
United States' Mallory Pugh, left, takes the ball as Japan's Miho Manya falls during the first half of the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on Aug. 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.
U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher stops a Japan shot during the first half of the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on Aug. 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.
ADVERTISEMENT
Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States is challenged by Yuka Momiki #15 of Japan during the first half of the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on Aug. 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.
Ayaka Yamashita #18 of Japan reacts after a goal from Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States, for a 1-0 lead during the first half of the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on Aug. 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.
Samantha Mewis #3 of the United States attempts a header with Mizuho Sakaguchi #10 and Mina Tanaka #11 of Japan during the first half of the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on Aug. 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.
Mina Tanaka #11 of Japan clears a cross during the first half against the United States in the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on August 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.
Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States celebrates her goal, for a 1-0 lead, in front of Rumi Utsugi #6 and Aya Sameshima #3 during the first half of the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on Aug. 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.
ADVERTISEMENT
Japan's Yuka Momiki, below, and United States' Casey Short fall during the first half of the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on Aug. 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.
Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States scores on Ayaka Yamashita #18 of Japan, for a 1-0 lead, as Rumi Utsugi #6 looks on during the first half during the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on Aug. 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.
Japan's Yuka Momiki, left, and United States' Megan Rapinoe vie for the ball during the first half of the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on Aug. 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.
United States' Megan Rapinoe, front, celebrates her goal with Mallory Pugh during the first half against Japan in the 2017 Tournament Of Nations at StubHub Center on Aug. 3, 2017 in Carson, Calif.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.