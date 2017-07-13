TOUR DE FRANCE

Froome loses lead to Aru

Chris Froome cracked during a grueling climb to the finish at Peyragues and lost the overall lead in the Tour de France to Fabio Aru on Thursday after a demanding stage won by Romain Bardet. Froome’s Sky teammates had perfectly controlled the race until the final kilometer, but the three-time champion was dropped in a final section that featured slopes with a 20-percent gradient. Bardet won Stage 12 ahead of Rigoberto Uran and Aru, who seized the race lead from Froome by six seconds. Bardet is third overall, 25 seconds off the pace. Team Sky had dominated the stage until the final 350 meters, when Aru made his move. Froome was only able to follow his Italian rival for a few meters before he cracked and crossed the line in seventh place, 22 seconds behind Bardet.

GOLF

Fowler on top in Scotland

Rickie Fowler skipped the defense of his Scottish Open title last year with a heavy heart. But the American picked up where he left off in 2015 at the lead-in event for the British Open, rolling in five birdies at Dundonald Links to shoot a 5-under 67 in the first round. He was in a six-way tie for second place, two shots behind Mikko Ilonen. Fowler, who won the Scottish Open when it was held at Gullane, missed the 2016 tournament because of scheduling conflicts arising from the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Fowler outplayed his partners Rory McIlroy (74) and Henrik Stenson (72) in the marquee group. Reigning Open champion Stenson rebounded from a triple-bogey 7 on his first hole (No. 10) — after driving left into thick rough and needing three hacks to get the ball out — to shoot level par . . . Larry Mize birdied half the holes and shot an 8-under 64 for a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the Senior Players Championship in Owings Mills, Maryland. Three-time defending champion Bernhard Langer, Corey Pavin and Steve Flesch were one shot back . . . Charles Howell III and Ollie Schniederjans each shot 8-under 63 in perfect morning conditions to share the first-round lead in the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois. — AP

HOCKEY

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Rangers sign 1st-round pick

The Rangers agreed to terms with first-round draft pick Lias Andersson on a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced. Andersson, 18, was selected by the Rangers with the seventh overall pick in the NHL draft. Andersson, a forward, played 42 games with HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) this past season, scoring nine goals with 10 assists.