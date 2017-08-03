SOCCER

Neymar goes to PSG for record $262M

Neymar has broken with Barcelona. The cost of his freedom to join Paris Saint-Germain was the eye-popping sum of $262 million. Representatives of the Brazilian striker triggered the release clause in his contract on Thursday when they went to Barcelona’s club offices and made a payment in his name of 222 million euros. The payment for a single player shattered the world record for soccer transfers, dwarfing the 105 million euros (then $116 million) that Manchester United shelled out last year for midfielder Paul Pogba. But Neymar’s representative, Wagner Ribeiro, had said that PSG was willing to pay the fee.

For Barcelona, the 25-year-old’s departure is a huge blow to its present and future. With stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta all over 30, Neymar was meant to lead the club for years to come. Neymar scored 105 goals playing alongside Messi and was a key playmaker for Barcelona as it won a Champions League, two Spanish leagues, three Copa del Reys, one Club World Cup, a UEFA Super Cup and two Spanish Super Cups.

GOLF

Wie’s 64 leads Women’s British Open

Finishing fast after a slow start, Michelle Wie birdied her last three holes for an 8-under 64 for a one-shot lead in the Women’s British Open at Kingsbarns near St. Andrews, Scotland. Wie bogeyed the par-5 second hole at Kingsbarns Links, and that was the last of her mistakes. Wie is a shot ahead of I.K. Kim. Lindy Duncan was another shot behind at 66, with Lexi Thompson among those at 67 . . . Thomas Pieters rolled in a 30-foot birdie putt on his final hole for a 5-under 65 that gave him a one-shot lead in the Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, Ohio. Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth each shot 67.

BOXING

Wladimir Klitschko retires

Former heavyweight world champion Wladimir Klitsch ko announced his immediate retirement from boxing. The decision ends an era when the Klitschko name alone could guarantee one of the biggest fights of the year. At their peak, Klitschko and his brother Vitali held all of the major heavyweight titles between them. Klitschko, who retired with a 64-5 record, lost his titles to Tyson Fury in 2015.

NHL

Predators veteran Fisher retires

Nashville Predators forward Mike Fisher has retired. Fisher, 37, had 276 goals and 309 assists in 1,088 regular-season games during an NHL career that lasted 17 seasons. He had 23 goals and 28 assists in 13 career playoff games.“Things change when you have kids and you have a family,” Fisher said. “They’ve supported me without question, and now it’s my turn to return the favor.” — AP