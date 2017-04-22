Best bet: DYNATAIL (4)

Best value: QUASNEY’S ANGEL (6)

FIRST: Big Discovery needed last and owns fast back figures. Chelios is riding a forward line on pace and final figures; dangerous. One Sided looms the prime beneficiary if fractions get fast and furious.

SECOND: Smokey Brown packs potent late kick and is training with a purpose for first start since November. Dixie Runner is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Nominal Dollars was a fast-figured third in only turf start; worth long look.

THIRD: Dolphus notched swift internal and final numbers when fourth in Stymie last time; three sharp works in the interim seals the deal. Economic Model compiled solid training tab for first start since November for Chad Brown; dangerous. Turco Bravo is another that’s worked sharply since last race; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Dynatail is speedy, starts from the fence and fired half-mile bullet since last start; call based on price. Fifty Five bested top selection by more than a length when winning Florida Oaks at Tampa last time; logical threat. Art Institute overcame slow splits to win last time at Tampa; don’t ignore.

FIFTH: Flatterfly tallied rapid late-pace figure when a willing second in last; more to come. New York Bourbon adds blinkers, Lasix and drops; very dangerous. Desert Affair has finished second as the favorite in last two starts; disappoints again?

SIXTH: Quasney’s Angel logged improved internal and final numbers when facing a pricier group last time; breakthrough predicted. Cats Halo should pack amplified wallop with cutback to sprint. Our Whim owns solid numbers but consistently fails at short odds; you’ve been warned.

SEVENTH: Khaleesi Kat owns a win and a second in two starts on Big A sod; more to give. Puparee is fleet-footed and could play out as the controlling speed; very interesting. Jennifer’s Legacy was a determined maiden winner in last at Gulfstream; improving and very playable.

EIGHTH: T Loves a Fight has won three straight and owns foundation on the final figures. Bavaro is speedy, owns fast numbers and is training swiftly for first start in nine weeks; serious player. Gold for the King, another that compiled eye-catching work slate, is 1-for-1 on Big A’s main track; could easily take this.

NINTH: Lion in Wait drops and moves to grass for profitable first-time turf barn (Tom Morley). Final Flurry ships in from South Florida and owns fast turf numbers; very dangerous. Citizen by Day logged career-best number on grass last spring; worth long look at long price. Patience Love makes third start since three-month layoff; don’t dismiss.