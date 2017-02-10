Best bet: MISTER MONOLO (4)

Best value: FULL OF MINE (7)

FIRST: Alright Alright owns stalker’s style and makes second start since moving to David Jacobson stable. Dr. Shane logged fast internal and final numbers when second in last; dangerous. Timber can cut them down in the lane on best efforts.

SECOND: U Do That logged four tight works last month for first start in 105 days; call in weak maiden field. Eighth Commandment runs late and would be aided by fast fractions. Secret Eden is training with a purpose for first start since May; stay tuned to the tote.

THIRD: If You Believe makes peak start of form cycle after displaying improved speed in last; breakthrough predicted. Ice Palace was second to a repeat winner in last; very playable. Cats Halo was an even fifth in last and should move forward in second start since seven-week absence.

FOURTH: Mister Monolo was pace and position compromised in last; set for best in third start since four-month layoff. Dogtown has worked three times since fast-figured win on Jan. 2; big-time player. Frat Star has the rail and is riding a two-race winning streak; very interesting.

FIFTH: Fullfaithandcredit is ultraconsistent and owns swift numbers; rates close call. Formal Summation, a clear-cut winner in last, also repeatedly delivers strong efforts; very dangerous. Regulus packs solid late kick and must be factored into the mix if able to escape AE list.

SIXTH: Sabrina Ballerina was a rallying third in last start after displayed speed in prior two outings; rail draw seals the deal. Even Bette makes quick return and packs potent late wallop on “A” game. Eta Carinae compiled OK work slate for first start in more than a year; demand value.

SEVENTH: Full of Mine logged endurance-building, mile workout for first start since March and should pack intensified late kick at 6 furlongs; call based on price. Gorelli tallied rapid late-pace and final figure when a dominant maiden winner in last; could easily pair up victories. Saratoga Giro is speedy and starts from the fence; big-time threat.

EIGHTH: Oh So Sinister drops and should pack amplified kick with cutback to 6 furlongs; call in weak nightcap. Stony Brook logged field’s fastest final numbers in last two starts; logical contender. Catapult Jack has finished second in last two outings; must consider. Southern Gentleman is riding a forward line on the numbers; don’t ignore.