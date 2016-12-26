Best bet: ADMIRAL BLUE (7)

Best value: SHE’S INCREDIBLE (6)

FIRST: Awesome News was a fast-figured, front-end winner in last; more to give. Unrepented also won last start and should offer playable price; very interesting. Sonora gets rider upgrade after tough trip in last; don’t ignore.

SECOND: Even Bette was a determined winner in last and owns an edge on the final numbers. Show Giant, another that won last, outworked 31 rivals last week; dangerous. Foxy Posse is a front-running threat on “A” game.

THIRD: Guayana drops after speed and fade in first start since sixth-month layoff last out; tighter today. My Jimmy Chew Girl runs late and looms a stretch threat at fat ticket. Natalie Victoria is fleet-footed and owns swift numbers; more than good enough on best.

FOURTH: Knockerra is rested and makes dirt debut with maiden claiming tag; improvement predicted. Andale Julia owns speed and drops; dangerous. More Stones debuts in a less-than-stellar field; follow the money.

FIFTH: Grey Glory has won three of last four starts and should be ideally positioned in the stalker’s seat. Non Stop drops after tough trip in last; owns fast back figures. Street Lord is a front-end threat on best efforts.

SIXTH: She’s Incredible packs potent late kick on “A” and is working with a purpose for first start since 54-day freshener. Malibu Princess also is training solidly and can play out as the controlling speed; very dangerous. Princessofthieves is riding a three-race winning streak; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Admiral Blue was an improved fourth in last after displaying newfound speed in prior outing; set for breakthrough. Karma Delight notched swift late-pace figure when second to a runway winner in debut; dangerous. Strong Side makes first start since moving to Mike Hushion barn; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Voodoo Song returns to dirt after clear-cut win on turf last month; tight, recent work tab seals the deal. Mo Maverick outworked 161 rivals in two drills after winning two in a row on grass last month; very playable. Haul Anchor is speedy, rested and working sharply; big-time player.

NINTH: Air Force Nurse succumbed to pace pressure last time; controlling speed with aggressive ride today. Rosa Dorata was a hard-charging second in last and will be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Ruby One gets Lasix and should move forward with race under belt. Courageous Linz compiled sneaky good work tab; stay tuned to the tote.