Best bet: DA WILDCAT GIRL (5)

Best value: BUD FOX (8)

FIRST: Tough Old Bird gets favorable cutback to 6 furlongs and should pack amplified late wallop in weak opener. Shimmering Moon is fleet-footed and could play out as the speed of the speed. My Fair Lily was a fast-figured second in lone dirt start; very dangerous.

SECOND: Onecats Chance runs late and should be aided by today’s added ground. Bustin the Bank owns speed and was a game second in last; very dangerous. All About Ashley was a determined winner on New Year’s Eve; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Ten Twenty Nine drops and fired half-mile bullet since last start; improvement predicted. Silver Mission is fresh and could play out as the controlling speed with aggressive ride. He Can Dance has been sidelined since impressive maiden score July 17; big-time player if primed off the bench.

FOURTH: Gorelli makes peak start of form cycle and consistently logs the field’s fastest final figures. Shipsandgoods could impact if fractions get fast and furious. Chosen One Elijah regressed in last after fast-figured second in prior; rebound threat.

FIFTH: Da Wildcat Girl is riding a two-race winning streak and fired a 5-furlong drill last week; more to come. Making Havoc owns a win and a second in two starts on inner track; more than good enough on “A” game. Mastic makes third start of form cycle and could be ideally positioned in the stalker’s seat.

SIXTH: Don Dulce was a clear-cut winner at this level last out and owns faster back figures. Castaway displayed improved speed in last and could be sitting on breakthrough at fat ticket. Point Hope drops and consistently logs competitive numbers; dangerous.

SEVENTH: Clowney tallied swift numbers in last two starts (Parx, Penn National) and is a strong fit with the locals at this level. Banner Bill bounced in last after fast-figured placing two starts back; rebound potential. Metaurus runs late in sprints and could benefit from today’s longer trip.

EIGHTH: Bud Fox is training with a purpose for first start since gelded; career best predicted. Kid Sadove tallied swift late-pace figure when a determined maiden winner in last; very playable. Oneballnostrikes was a dominant winner in last at Parx; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Beyond Discreet is riding a forward line on the numbers and adds blinkers; breakthrough effort expected. Schettino entry: Jacqueline D could play out as the controlling speed and mate Dominique Alexis compiled strong work tab for first start since Nov. 4; potent pairing. Unbridledadventure was a clear-cut second in last; must consider. Refined Lady was second to a runaway winner in last; must be factored into the mix.